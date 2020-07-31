Sioux Falls PPE business offering downtown pop-up shop

0 shares Share

July 31, 2020

A pair of Sioux Falls entrepreneurs are finding a big market selling sanitizer wipes, masks, gloves and thermometers, and will hold a pop-up shop downtown in early August.

Prairie Surf Supply is an extension of Steve Schmidt’s day job, which involves sourcing personal protective equipment and supplies globally for health systems nationally.

The local distribution came about as “a happy accident,” said his wife, Melissa Goodwin. “We had some product shipped to us just to have some on hand, and when we heard about a local business that needed it through a friend, we just decided to deliver it to them. We kept hearing about shortage on alcohol wipes, gloves and gowns, and decided to stock it locally and deliver.”

Schmidt’s connections in China and other countries “helped tremendously on the sourcing side,” she added.

“That way, we are able to ensure products like masks and gowns are tested and certified. So far, we have been able to meet demand and keep stock as needed. If we did run out, we could have things here in a matter of days.”

While Prairie Surf Supply isn’t focusing on selling directly to consumers, there are some packages or bundles for individuals who want to stock up, Goodwin said.

“And since many stores have limits on what you can buy, it’s a good deal for some consumers as well.”

The main operation, though, is selling to small businesses, nonprofits and schools.

“We can negotiate and broker large, bulk orders as well,” Goodwin said. “We make it easy and deliver to Sioux Falls-area businesses and nonprofits for free.”

They also give back 5 percent of net sales in PPE to high-risk communities and sent out a big box to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe last week, she said.

“We are growing it as a side business for now, but we are really busy so far.”

The business will hold a pop-up PPE and supply shop from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 at the former Sioux Falls Design Center location on 11th Street just west of Phillips Avenue.

It’s meant for downtown businesses and anyone else looking to purchase supplies.

There is an online pre-sale option for picking up orders curbside. For information, click here.