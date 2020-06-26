Find COVID-19 case numbers, other updates here

305 shares Share

June 26 case update

One more South Dakotan has died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 88.

The number of positive cases statewide increased by 56 confirmed cases from yesterday’s report for a total of 6,535. That includes 17 new cases in Minnehaha County, for a total of 3,577 and three new cases in Lincoln County for a total of 332.

The state has 795 active cases, a decrease of five from yesterday’s report. The state total includes 5,652 people who have recovered, an increase of 60 cases.

There are 79 people hospitalized, which is the same as yesterday. The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 639 people, an increase of seven from the previous report. There have been 70,480 negative tests statewide, an increase of 1,105.

June 25 case update

Three more South Dakotans have died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 87.

The number of positive cases statewide increased by 60 confirmed cases from yesterday’s report for a total of 6,479. That includes 10 new cases in Minnehaha County, for a total of 3,560 and three new cases in Lincoln County for a total of 329.

The state has 800 active cases, am increase of 19 from yesterday’s report. The state total includes 5,592 people who have recovered, an increase of 38 cases.

There are 79 people hospitalized, which is two fewer than yesterday. The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 632 people, an increase of three from the previous report. There have been 69,375 negative tests statewide, an increase of 717.

June 24 case update

One more South Dakotan has died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 84.

The number of positive cases statewide increased by 66 confirmed cases from yesterday’s report for a total of 6,419 6,353. That includes 13 new cases in Minnehaha County, for a total of 3,550 and one new case in Lincoln County for a total of 326.

The state has 781 active cases, am increase of eight from yesterday’s report. The state total includes 5,554 people who have recovered, an increase of 57 cases.

There are 81 people hospitalized, which is four fewer than yesterday. The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 629 people, an increase of five from the previous report. There have been 68,658 negative tests statewide, an increase of 1,025.

June 23 case update

Two more South Dakotans have died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 83.

The number of positive cases statewide increased by 27 confirmed cases from yesterday’s report for a total of 6,353. That includes three new cases in Minnehaha County, for a total of 3,537 and two new cases in Lincoln County for a total of 325.

The state has 773 active cases, a decrease of 35 from yesterday’s report. The state total includes 5,497 people who have recovered, an increase of 60 cases.

There are 85 people hospitalized, which is three fewer than yesterday. The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 624 people, an increase of eight from the previous report. There have been 67,633 negative tests statewide, an increase of 630.

June 22 case update

The number of positive cases statewide increased by 29 confirmed cases from yesterday’s report for a total of 6,326. That includes 11 new cases in Minnehaha County, for a total of 3,534 and no new cases in Lincoln County for a total of 323.

The statewide death toll remains at 81.

The state has 808 active cases, a decrease of 19 from yesterday’s report. The state total includes 5,437 people who have recovered, an increase of 48 cases.

There are 88 people hospitalized, which is one fewer than yesterday. The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 616 people, an increase of eight from the previous report. There have been 67,003 negative tests statewide, an increase of 274.

June 21 case update

The number of positive cases statewide increased by 72 confirmed cases from yesterday’s report for a total of 6,297. That includes 20 new cases in Minnehaha County, for a total of 3,523 and six new cases in Lincoln County for a total of 323.

The statewide death toll remains at 81.

The state has 827 active cases, an increase of 18 from yesterday’s report. The state total includes 5,389 people who have recovered, an increase of 54 cases.

There are 89 people hospitalized, which is two fewer than yesterday. The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 608 people, an increase of 10 from the previous report. There have been 66,729 negative tests statewide, an increase of 1,039.

June 20 case update

The number of positive cases statewide increased by 67 confirmed cases from yesterday’s report for a total of 6,225. That includes 29 new cases in Lincoln County for a total of 317. The case numbers for Minnehaha County appear to have been adjusted, showing 3,503, which is 23 fewer than yesterday.

The state made some adjustments to overall case numbers in the county, a spokesman said.

There were 41 Minnehaha cases reclassified as Lincoln County cases and five Lincoln were reclassified as Minnehaha.

Reassignments can happen for a variety of reasons including because an address wasn’t initially provided by the laboratory, resulting in the case behind record to the county were the test was done and not necessarily the county of residence. The reassignments likely reflect cases tested within the last few weeks, the state said.

The statewide death toll remains at 81.

The state has 809 active cases, an increase of eight from yesterday’s report. The state total includes 5,335 people who have recovered, an increase of 59 cases.

There are 91 people hospitalized, which is four fewer than yesterday. The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 598 people, an increase of nine from the previous report. There have been 65,690 negative tests statewide, an increase of 655.

Sanford accepting handmade masks

Sanford Health is now accepting homemade cloth face masks in addition to N95 masks,.

Acceptable cloth face masks must be made from quilting cotton, T-shirts, denim, duck cloth, canvas or twill. The CDC has published step-by-step instructions to make a face covering.

In Sioux Falls, donations can be made by contacting Nona Bixler, director of volunteer services, by calling 605-333-5273 or emailing her at Nona.Bixler@SanfordHealth.org

“There is a true outpouring of generosity across our communities during these very difficult times,” said Stacy Wrightsman, executive director of community relations for Sanford Health. “We are so thankful for the help our communities are offering as Sanford’s staff works around the clock to offer the best care for all of our patients.”

These alternative face masks will be made available to Sanford and Good Samaritan Society employees who do not perform direct care to patients and residents. Patients such as new moms and visitors also can use the masks.

Unemployment reminder

If you are unemployed and claiming benefits, you need to put in that request every week.

The Department of Labor and Regulation is reminding insurance claimants to request a weekly payment by calling 605-626-3212 after 6 p.m. or by filing online at RAclaims.sd.gov anytime.

Benefits are not automatically paid out, even though the work search requirement is currently waived.

“The claim week begins on Sunday and ends on Saturday at midnight,” department Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “Your weekly request for payment will be filed for the previous week, and you cannot file for the week until it is over.”

Video tutorials have been created on the weekly request process and on other quick links and options available to a claimant when logged in, such as updating addresses or changing payment methods. Visit https://bit.ly/UIpayment for these videos and more.

To ensure benefits are not denied, be sure to file a weekly request for payment in a timely manner. Claimants have seven days from the end of the week to file for the previous week. All weekly requests for payment are recorded in central time.

If a claimant does not file a weekly request for payment within that one-week filing time, call customer service at 605-626-2452. To cancel a claim, email your name and last four digits of your Social Security number to CancelRA@state.sd.us.

Business resources

State accepting bulk unemployment claims related to COVID-19

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is now accepting bulk unemployment claims related to COVID-19 from any employer laying off more than 50 workers. The employer can file on behalf of the individuals. This means individuals do not file an initial claim but must complete the weekly request for payment.

Bulk claim services will eliminate the need for an employer to complete a Request for Separation Notice for each employee individually. Visit dlr.sd.gov/bulkclaims for filing instructions and forms.

“Our department continues to spend long hours brainstorming innovative solutions as this pandemic continues to produce new challenges,” Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “Accepting claims in bulk will save businesses and workers valuable time.”

Businesses will be required to submit a list of employees affected by a layoff or shutdown as a result of COVID-19 to the Reemployment Assistance Division. The list should include:

Employee’s full name (first, last and middle initial)

Social Security number

Last day worked (day/month/year)

Gross weekly wage

All gross monies paid to the employee at the time of separation (severance, vacation, etc.)

Year-to-date earnings

Return-to-work date (day/month/year), if applicable

“We will review all information submitted in order to establish and process an unemployment claim for each employee,” Hultman said. “We will contact the designated contact person if additional information is needed.”

Businesses also can call 605-626-2452 to speak to a customer service representative to answer any questions or concerns about bulk claims. To learn more, visit RAClaims.sd.gov.