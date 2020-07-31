Giving Back for July

0 shares Share

July 31, 2020

Giving Back recognizes businesses and organizations that are helping our communities. Here’s a look at who gave back for July.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee raised more than $22,000 with its annual Day of Giving Campaign. The Sioux Falls coffee shops donated 100 percent of sales July 27 to organizations that support children in foster care. The groups that will share the proceeds are Royal Family Kids Sioux Empire, Family Visitation Center, East River Foster Parent Network, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota and Sioux Falls CASA.

Pepper Entertainment

Pepper Entertainment is helping raise money and provide unique experiences for Harmony South Dakota participants. As of July 1, $1 of each ticket sold to a new Pepper Entertainment show in the Sioux Falls area will be donated to the nonprofit organization that provides free music education to children.

Ballard Spahr

Ballard Spahr has launched the Racial Justice and Equality Initiative, a new pro bono plan of action dedicated to combating racial injustice and inequity through litigation. Attorneys will take on pro bono cases that specifically address racial justice issues, such as policing, education and voting rights. The firm will work to establish partnerships with firm clients and public interest organizations dedicated to promoting racial justice and also will provide financial support. Ballard Spahr, which has an office is Sioux Falls, also has committed to providing pro bono representation to media outlets and content creators focused on and serving communities of color throughout the country.

Hy-Vee Inc.

Hy-Vee Inc. is partnering with Bellevue University in its new Hy-Vee Tuition Assistance Program, available for all Hy-Vee employees and their immediate family members who enroll as full-time students. Hy-Vee will select 100 full- or regular-time employees through an application process to receive up to $10,500 in annual tuition assistance. All other Hy-Vee employees, including part-time staff, can receive up to $3,500. Family members can receive up to $2,500. The university offers more than 50 bachelor’s degrees and nearly 30 master’s degrees, all online with select in-person offerings at the campus in Bellevue, Neb.

Hy-Vee Inc., Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper have been working in July through the End Summer Hunger campaign to provide food for children and families in need. For every qualifying purchase this month at a Hy-Vee grocery store, one meal will be donated to Feeding America food banks in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. The program has a goal of donating 1.5 million meals. For each purchase, Keurig Dr Pepper and the Kellogg Co. will donate 10 cents — the monetary equivalent of at least one meal — up to a maximum donation of $150,000.