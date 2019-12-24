Silverstar creates music, light show holiday wash

37 shares Share

Dec. 24, 2019

The synchronized light show that used to be at the Western Mall has found a new home — at a car wash.

Silverstar Car Wash has created a synchronized music and Christmas light show at its 3900 E. 10th St. location, designed in conjunction with organizers from the long-running Christmas at the Western Mall show.

“After our popular Haunted Car Wash, we wanted to create something unique for Christmas. When we saw that Christmas at the Western Mall was unable to reach an agreement this year, we reached out to see if they wanted to partner with us to create a first-of-its-kind car wash experience,” regional manager Andrea Vetos said.

With more than 100 individual light packages and thousands of lights, guests can tune in to an FM station and watch the lights flash in sync to a four-song Christmas soundtrack. The light show starts at 5 p.m. every day through Dec. 31. It usually closes at 8 p.m. but will go until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The experience is free for all Silverstar unlimited pass members and will cost a discounted $15 for the best Silverstar wash for other customers.

“Silverstar will be donating a portion of the revenue from each wash to our newly formed Silverstar Community Foundation, which aims to give back to local charities and families in need. We’ll also be accepting freewill donations,” owner Bryan Slama said. “We know our customers will enjoy the light show and will help us support those in need.”