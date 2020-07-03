Sanford Pentagon to host July MMA events — without fans

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 3, 2020

The Sanford Pentagon will host four consecutive weeks of MMA events beginning July 10 with cards from Legacy Fighting Alliance, each featuring an LFA world title fight, but the events won’t be open to the public.

The main cards will air worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS at 8 p.m.

The events will be open only to essential LFA, venue and athletic commission staff.

Sanford Health will leverage its strength as a health care system to accommodate the fights, following strict medical guidelines to ensure the safety of those involved, the system said in a statement.

LFA has implemented a five-page health and safety document based on UFC standards that will establish and guide protocols for upcoming events. All fighters will take a COVID-19 test, and all personnel will be screened for temperature and asked a series of health questions before entering the Pentagon. All personnel also will be required to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“We have the unique ability to help bring sports back in a safe and responsible way,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “From the onset of the pandemic, our team has led the way in developing and implementing solutions to not only keep athletes active and ready for competition but also ensure they feel 100 percent safe when they re-enter our facilities.”

The first sanctioned MMA event in South Dakota was held at the Pentagon six years ago and resulted in a strong relationship with the South Dakota Athletic Commission and the facility, LFA CEO Ed Soares said.

“This will allow us to set up a safe environment for our fighters and staff while implementing strict coronavirus testing and safeguards to control and ensure a healthy LFA residency on our fight campus in Sioux Falls.”

The Sanford Pentagon has hosted various mixed martial arts events since 2014, including Bellator 204 in August 2018 and multiple RFA/LFA cards. More than a dozen fighters who have competed at the Pentagon have gone on to fight for Bellator or UFC.

Here’s the Main Event schedule: