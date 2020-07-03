Global cell scientist to deliver webinar for S.D. biotech industry

0 shares Share

July 3, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by South Dakota Biotech.

A senior global cell culture scientist will share insight with members of South Dakota’s biotech industry at an upcoming webinar.

Fisher Scientific’s Mary Kay Bates brings more than 20 years of cell culture expertise to colleagues and customers. Her career includes experiences in academic and industrial cell and molecular biology labs focusing on cancer and gene therapy. She’s also the author of several publications.

At her July 14 session for the Midwest State Biotech Association, Bates will cover the topic of cell contamination costs – exploring types, effects and statistics and options for prevention.

“We’re glad to be able to connect our members and the broader biotech community with someone that brings this type of applicable insight,” said Joni Johnson, executive director of South Dakota Biotech.

“Statistics show that contamination is much more prevalent than most cell culturists acknowledge, so we anticipate this conversation bringing significant value.”

Contamination by microorganisms, other cell types and volatile organic chemicals is a recurring problem in all cell culture applications.

Attendees at the upcoming webinar will:

Review the different types of cell culture contamination and their effects on cells

Explore the ways that contamination occurs and offer advice for preventing occurrences, including some steps that few labs take on a routine basis.

Compare and contrast contamination control options offered on different CO 2 incubators, including their relative efficacy.

Registration is required by July 10 and space is limited. Email jjohnson@sdbio.org to register.