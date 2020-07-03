Flower farmer’s prairie-inspired work lands in national magazine

0 shares Share

July 3, 2020

Urban flower farmer and florist Monica Pugh is gaining the state some national attention in her industry.

For the first time, South Dakota has been included in the American Flowers Week botanical couture series.

Pugh, who owns Floras & Bouquets, had her work published in the June issues of Florists’ Review, which she describes as the nation’s No. 1 florist magazine.

“Flower farming is new to South Dakota,” Pugh told the magazine. “I’m really hoping my participation in American Flowers Week will help get the word out about what’s happening with local flowers.”

Pugh’s photo shoot took place last fall and features work in tribute to the Lakota heritage. The buckskin buckle dress is adorned with locally grown flowers and locally foraged items, including deer antlers and pheasant feathers.

Her work is called “A Gathering on the Prairie” and “the main criteria was that all of our contour floral design work had to be designed from locally grown or foraged products,” she said. South Dakota was one of five states featured in the issue.

