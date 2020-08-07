Arcade bar to close both locations

0 shares Share

Aug. 7, 2020

A bar that features craft beer, pinball machines and other arcade games is closing both of its locations.

The owner of The Bonus Round Bar, Isak Anderson, announced the decision on social media.

“It’s been almost six years since we opened our doors. We have had an absolute blast for the majority of that time. We have learned a lot and loved a lot, and our time to turn the page has come. It is not the end as much as it is the beginning of a new chapter of a great, great story. This will be our last week open to the public. We love everybody and hope you help us clear our shelves and empty our kegs and cry like babies this week. Cheers, folks.”

The post does not specify which day will be the final one.

The original Bonus Round Bar is at 803 S. Cliff Ave. The second location at 127 W. 10th St. was added in September 2019.

Like the majority of bars in Sioux Falls, The Bonus Round locations were closed temporarily in spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cliff Avenue bar began selling beer and pizza to go through its drive-thru window, and both locations reopened their doors to customers June 1, implementing sanitizing efforts and other attempts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.