Restaurant Roundup: Dim sum grand opening, vegan sorbet, gourmet cinnamon rolls

Aug. 13, 2020

The soft opening last week for dim sum restaurant Yummy House drew larger crowds than expected — to the point that it ran out of inventory to make more. It has been closed since the beginning of the week, preparing for its grand opening at 11 a.m. Monday. The first 28 tables will receive a $25 gift card.

Look’s Marketplace is crafting vegan sorbets with seasonal ingredients. Mariposa plum, coconut nectarine and mango are available this week until they’re gone. Flavors typically change once or twice a week. You can get up to three scoops in a dish or order a pint to go.

EightyOne, the bar arcade that opened in May in The Carpenter Building on Phillips Avenue, has several new menu items created by chef Dan Myers. For appetizers, try the brisket meatballs, Spanish wings, guacamole with hot pork rinds or the quesadilla with steak, a five-cheese blend, pico de gallo and grilled onions. New pizzas include barbecue chicken and the margherita with sunflower pesto sauce, heirloom tomatoes and mozzarella cheese, finished with balsamic pearls and micro basil. For something sweet, there’s a gourmet cinnamon roll that’s made with brioche dough, mascarpone frosting, coffee-infused honey, lemon zest and nutmeg, garnished with Firestix flowers.

Pancheros Mexican Grill is celebrating its 28th year of fresh-pressed tortillas on Friday. Stop by either Sioux Falls location to get a burrito for the same price it was back at the start in 1992: $2.80. Download the app to get the offer, which can be used once through Aug. 21.

Sub Zero Desserts is trying to make the first day back in school for teachers a little sweeter. They can stop by the stand on 41st Street east of Phillips Avenue on Aug. 20 to get a free regular shaved ice.

On the flip side of that back-to-school scenario, Squealer’s Smoke Shack is throwing a party for parents on the first day of school in Tea. Stop by beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for sand volleyball, bean bags, and food and drink specials. The party’s over when school gets out.

Here’s a couple of closings for vacations to plan around:

Food Mama will be closed next week through Aug. 25.

will be closed next week through Aug. 25. Stomping Grounds in Hartford is closed through Sunday.

Here’s a look at other headlines in the past week.

