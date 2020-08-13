Self-care made simple: Use your GreatLIFE membership and save

20 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Aug. 13, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Who doesn’t need a little self-care these days? If that sounds familiar and you’ve been putting it off, we can help.

Check out these four ways you can use your GreatLIFE membership, save and take in some much-needed R&R all at the same time.

Indulge in a massage

Whether you’re new to massage or a dedicated fan, GreatLIFE has some options that will keep you coming back.

“We offer everything from a Swedish massage to deep tissue, Himalayan salt and some more specialized ones,” said Carrie Sack, the team lead. “And two of us are going to special training for cupping, so we’ll offer that soon.”

Massages are $65 an hour for members and $75 for non-members, plus $5 to add aromatherapy with your choice of lavender, eucalyptus or peppermint.

“A lot of my clients are regulars. They just need a place to check out from everything,” Sack said, adding others have sought out massage in recent months to help destress.

If you’ve never tried it, she suggests the Himalayan salt massage – which also is a bonus for allergy sufferers.

“It’s along the lines of a regular hot stone massage, but when they are heated, they emit negative ions, so it helps with inflammation and allergies. It’s like when you go to the beach and feel good after from the salt water. It’s a similar effect.”

Head to the Recovery Lounge

If you’ve not yet visited GreatLIFE’s new Recovery Lounge, you’re in for a recharging escape. It’s located at GreatLIFE’s Harrisburg fitness center and filled with ways to prepare for your workout or relieve soreness anytime.

“The equipment here is really state of the art,” vice president of fitness Randell Hill said. “It will loosen up your muscles to help you during your workout, or in just 10 minutes after your workout, you’ll be ready to go on with your day feeling great.”

The lounge includes Hypervolt massagers and NormaTec recovery systems, which are popular among athletes and designed for 25-minute sessions to get oxygen-rich blood back into the muscles.

Members can add on unlimited time in the Recovery Lounge for just $10 per month for an individual and $20 for a family.

“Our members have really found a lot of advantages to the Recovery Lounge, but if you haven’t tried it yet, it’s definitely something to check out,” Hill said. “Just a short visit can make a big difference.”

Float away

Want to literally shut out the outside world and relax in your own world? Head to Escape Float Spa, where GreatLIFE members receive 15 percent off a standard float session.

For 60 minutes, you’ll destress from the moment you begin to float.

Steam off stress

If you’ve never experienced an infrared sauna, get ready to decompress. Visit either 3 Degrees location to experience this natural way to heal, with a 40-minute session that will deliver relaxation, rejuvenation, detox and pain relief.

GreatLIFE members enjoy $10 off any of the three memberships. Once you try it, you’ll definitely be back.

Ready to become a GreatLIFE member? Click here to learn more and take advantage of no enrollment fee and no payment until your second month.