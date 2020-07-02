Restaurant Roundup: Breadico delivery on hold, free food, new B&G ice cream treats

0 shares Share

July 2, 2020

Fans of Breadico won’t be able to find loaves on the grocery store shelf for the next week. The business stopped baking July 1 and won’t resume production and delivery until July 11. Owner David Napolitano is moving the bakery to a retail center near 69th and Western that will include a storefront once again. An opening date has not been announced, but it’s expected this month.

First, Bubba J’s dropped hot beef sandwiches from the Tuesday lunch special. Now, Thursday’s hot turkey sandwich and all the other food is gone. The bar and grill on Indiana near Eighth Street has transitioned to a full casino. “We appreciate your continued support and wish you luck on the machines,” Bubba J’s wrote in a Facebook post. It’s another sad step for those who were fond of the neighborhood bar when it was the Little Coalinga, which built a reputation for its lunch specials. Sisters Jane and Jean Bammert sold it to M.G. Oil in 2016.

When R Wine Bar & Kitchen opened in October 2018, it started collecting corks that customers would sign after they bought a bottle of wine. The display is full, so owner Riccardo Tarabelsi is having a contest to guess how many are in there. Guesses will be collected through Friday. “Then we will empty the wall and count each and every cork and announce the winner next week.” The person with the closest guess wins a 3-liter bottle of wine from the East Bank business.

Street tacos have been added to the menu at La Luna Cafe. Options include bourbon pulled pork and carne asada. They’re available after noon Thursday through Saturday in the downtown café that’s owned by immigrants from El Salvador. La Luna is along the boardwalk at The Cascade. And if you’re at Severance Brewing just south on the boardwalk, you can order the tacos at the bar and have them tacos delivered to you.

Jacky’s Restaurant on East 10th Street is serving a free customer appreciation meal on the Fourth of July. Get a free hot dog, potato chips and soda from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you like dipped ice cream cones, B&G Milkyway on East 41st Street near Harmodon Park now has eight flavors. All B&G locations, which are owned by different franchisees, serve cotton candy flavor, but Harmodon has seven other choices.

Daily Clean Food & Drink started serving Stensland Family Farms ice cream last week. Eight flavors are available, including a vegan sorbet, and can be scooped in a dish or served in a waffle cone. New flavors will rotate in. We’re wondering if Guy Fieri got to try one!

And here’s a chance to get free ice cream. Stensland Family Farms is rewarding kids who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance from memory. Anyone 12 and younger who visits one of the three locations from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday and says the pledge will get a mini-dip of ice cream served in a cone or dish. The event is part of a national campaign that ice cream shops started eight years ago to instill patriotism in children.

And, yes, Guy Fieri visited several Sioux Falls restaurants while taping new episodes of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Oshima reopened Wednesday for takeout only, and McNally’s has closed for a few days after someone contracted COVID-19. Get the latest pandemic-related restaurant news here.

Here’s a look at other headlines in the past week.