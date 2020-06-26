Guy Fieri films ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ at Look’s, other Sioux Falls restaurants

0 shares Share

June 26, 2020

On Friday, Sioux Falls briefly became Flavortown.

Food Network star and meme icon Guy Fieri shot an episode of his show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in the city, including an appearance at Look’s Marketplace.

Reports had been circulating that Fieri, also known as the Mayor of Flavortown, was in the Dakotas over the past few days to cross off the final two states he had yet to visit for his show, and they proved to be correct.

Word travels fast in Sioux Falls, as a crowd started to gather outside Look’s this morning when Fieri’s unmissable bright red Camaro convertible was spotted outside the store — despite some efforts to conceal it.

The marketplace section of Look’s was open for business, but the restaurant area was roped off, and signs were posted asking patrons to respect the camera crews that were filming.

A little after 1:30 p.m., Fieri emerged from the front door of Look’s to record a segment with his car and Justin Warner, another Food Network personality, receiving raucous applause from the gathered crowd.

After recording his segment, where he remarked that it was impressive to have an establishment with such diverse cuisine in South Dakota, he came over to the crowd and recorded a bit commemorating his last state being checked off.

While recording, Fieri said he had just crossed that milestone, and then the camera panned to the crowd, which yelled “In South Dakota!”

Many waited multiple hours for a glimpse of the celebrity chef, including Landyn Welch, a self-proclaimed super-fan of Fieri’s. After hearing about the possible appearance of Fieri in Sioux Falls, Welch did a little online digging and connected some dots on where Fieri might be heading.

He tracked down the production crew outside Urban Chislic on Friday morning, watching Fieri give his spiel about that restaurant. Hong Phrommany, a partner in the restaurant near 85th Street and Minnesota, couldn’t confirm that it will be part of an upcoming episode; Fieri, however, left behind his signature on a wall inside.

Urban Chislic posted on Facebook earlier in the week that it would be closed for a “private event” Wednesday, Friday and Monday afternoons.

Welch followed the production team to Look’s and then waited for Fieri to appear again. He said he never could have imagined that he now might be in a scene in the episode.

“From his ‘Minute to Win It’ days to ‘Triple D,’ I’ve always been a fan,” Welch said. “The memes of him are awesome. I’ve always loved to get pictures with important people, and he seems like such a down-to-earth guy.”

Other spectators said seeing Fieri was just a nice change of pace from the monotony of daily life.

“It’s pretty cool because we’re a smaller town, and we really wouldn’t expect him to come here,” Parker Schultz said.

While unclear if Fieri is done in Sioux Falls or not, Daily Clean Food & Drink is another south-side restaurant hosting a “special event” this week. The restaurant is closed today and Sunday.

“I am not able to tell you anything,” co-owner Shaley Bolks said, giggling, when asked if the famous chef and TV host was taping there.

Outside the restaurant, Fieri posed for a photo with Sioux Falls police officers that was shared on the department’s social media accounts.

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen also has alerted customers it would be closed during regular hours a couple of days this week, and O So Good Restaurant in Garretson has indicated it had some great news but couldn’t share details yet.