June 30, 2020

Spezia could be reopening in Sioux Falls – but not unless it can negotiate a new lease.

The current lease for the space in the Beakon Centre at 57th Street and Louise Avenue is expiring, and negotiations are ongoing, owner Dave Thompson said.

Spezia closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope to have a new update in the next few weeks,” Thompson said.