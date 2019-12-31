Mortgage banking leader helps others reach ‘financial peace’

0 shares Share

Dec. 31, 2019

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Ryan Spellerberg, vice president of mortgage banking at First Premier Bank.

Name: Ryan Spellerberg

Age: 42

Hometown: Lidgerwood, N.D.

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

My wife and I met and for a few years lived in Rapid City, S.D. We spent a lot of time on the road traveling to see her family on the eastern side of the state and my family near Fargo, N.D. We decided to make the move to Sioux Falls to be closer to both of our families.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

We’ve really fallen in love with Sioux Falls. It is an amazing “big, small” town. We’ve both been able to grow our careers here as well as have a great social life. The entertainment available is outstanding — we frequent concerts at the Denny (Sanford Premier Center) and various events at the Washington Pavilion. Our downtown is really second-to-none. It’s our first choice for restaurants, bars, event and the lazy weekend shopping trip. And while the outdoor activities are hard to compare to the Black Hills, we’ve embraced the bike trails; various parks like Good Earth, the Palisades and Great Bear; as well as taken up kayaking.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

There is nothing more rewarding than working with first-time homebuyers. To be part of the process for someone getting into their first home is the best part of being a mortgage lender.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I went to Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., for business and economics and had a friend in banking that recruited me right out of college.

Describe First Premier in three words.

Giving. Community-driven. People-focused.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

Teaching Financial Peace University classes. It has always surprised me how little basic financial information the average person receives throughout their young life and even into adulthood. This class can help anyone understand their finances, make a plan for tackling debt and help set them up for a successful financial future. While money isn’t everything, having your financial house in order can allow you to greater enjoy the most important aspects of your life. I really enjoy helping others build that vision for themselves and guiding them on how to get there.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

I’ve been lucky enough to travel to Munich, Germany, for Oktoberfest — twice. I would love to see a German-style beer hall and brewery in Sioux Falls — similar to Würst Bier Hall in Fargo or Gasthof Zur Gemutlichkeit in the (Twin) Cities.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

While so many things can change in five years, I definitely see myself in Sioux Falls, still helping people buy their dream homes, being a great husband to my lovely wife and spoiling our aging beagle, Abbey.