In the market for a different vehicle or looking to enhance your current one? Read on

Dec. 23, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by Luxury Auto Mall.

From great vehicle values to outstanding extras, there are tons of reasons to consider something you can drive away with this holiday season.

“The week between Christmas and New Year’s is typically our busiest week,” said James Hueners, general sales manager at Luxury Auto Mall.

But if you think the best values exist only at the very end of the year, here’s a little tip: The pricing is set already. So if you’re in the market for a vehicle, stop by now, take your pick of inventory, snag the same deal and avoid the crowd.

And there are some great values to be had – especially on leasing.

“We just leased a Mercedes for $299 per month. That’s the level of value we’re able to offer right now,” Hueners said. “We have four different BMW models on the floor that also are promoting outstanding leases.”

And Cadillac customers who are Costco members still can take advantage of exclusive pricing through Jan. 2.

“We’re whittling down the 2019 Cadillacs, so stop in soon if you’re interested,” Hueners recommended.

No matter which vehicle you’re looking for, make sure and consider potential tax advantages, he added.

“If you’re a business owner, talk with your accountant and see if it might make sense to purchase a vehicle. Our financing team will then work with you to talk through how you can potentially deduct the entire purchase of certain vehicles,” he said.

Luxury Auto Mall also has deliberately increased its pre-owned inventory.

“We’ve strategically brought in more non-luxury cars,” general manager Mike Chaplin said. “And we’ve brought in more vehicles than ever.”

There currently are about 50 vehicles for sale at Luxury Auto Mall priced at less than $20,000, for instance.

“It truly encompasses everything: cars, luxury cars, SUVs, non-luxury imports, domestics,” Chaplin said. “And we continue to bring in terrific vehicles on trade, so we expect that inventory to continue to be very appealing for people.”

Accessorize your ride

Whether you’re driving away with a new vehicle or looking to add something extra to your current one, you’ll want to meet Carlos Muñoz. He’s the accessory manager at Luxury Auto Mall, and he has been expertly tinting windows for 15 years.

“Carlos is the best in the state. I guarantee you,” Chaplin said.

“And by tinting windows, you will transform your vehicle. It’s like shoes and belts in a wardrobe. You get a nice pair of shoes, and it makes you look better. And this definitely dresses up a car.”

Muñoz takes care of tinting the windows of vehicles sold at Luxury Auto Mall but also can service any vehicle.

“I love vehicles,” he said. “I like how you can make a huge change with something as simple as tinting the windows.”

Standards for depth of darkness in window tinting vary by state, “but the quality of the product itself that we use is the same,” he added. “It’s a very popular addition here.”

Muñoz can tint customers’ windows in 90 to 150 minutes, but if you don’t have time to wait, there’s a free shuttle service to wherever you’d like to go in town.

He’s also an expert at Chip Guard, a paint-protecting film.

“It’s going to protect your vehicle from light scratches, rock chips and debris that gets through at it,” he said. “It works amazing. I have customers come back who had a rock hit their hood, and you remove the film and the paint is like new. The results are great. It works.”

Chip Guard can be applied in small areas susceptible to dings such as mirrors or doors, or to large areas such as the hood. You can do an entire vehicle too.

“Paint is expensive to replace. Paying for Chip Guard is much less than paying to repaint or refinish a vehicle,” he said. “The product is an exclusive and high-end product, but the misunderstanding is that people think it’s only for high-end vehicles. We do Fords, Chevy trucks and many other vehicles here.”

“Window tinting and chip guarding are great ways to add value to your vehicle and make sure you enjoy your time with it even more,” Chaplin said. “If you’re looking for a nice way to treat yourself to end the year or an excellent gift for virtually anyone with a vehicle, you can’t go wrong with these.”

To browse inventory or schedule a service, click here.