Did you say ‘yes’ this holiday season? Plan now for the big day ahead

Jan. 3, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality.

New fiancees: If an “I do” is now in your future, you’ve got some party planning to do.

The team at Vanguard Hospitality has years of experience helping make wedding memories and is ready to guide your celebrations in 2020 and beyond.

From venues to menus, its four Sioux Falls restaurants offer ideal destinations for every step of your wedding journey.

The engagement party

You’re engaged and ready to do a little celebrating, so how about a post-holiday happy hour?

Invite friends and family downtown to Paramount Studio Cocktails & Food, where happy hour runs from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Share some delicious small plates or flatbreads, or stay for dinner with lots of options off the Minervas menu.

Plus, there’s live music all throughout January. Click here for the schedule.

The bridal shower

It’s not too soon to start thinking ahead to your bridal shower. Vanguard restaurants offer so many choices for groups of any size.

We suggest a trip to Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille, where your group could choose from tons of lunch options and enjoy a private dining space. Reserve space on a Sunday, and turn your bridal shower into a delicious brunch.

Here’s another tip: If you decide to host your shower somewhere else, consider a stop at Minervas first, where you can purchase soups and salads for a group off the famous salad bar.

The rehearsal dinner

It all depends on the size of your group and the style of experience you’re after, but any Vanguard restaurant can deliver an outstanding rehearsal dinner.

The lower level of Minervas makes a great private venue and is especially convenient if you have guests staying downtown.

Want something a bit more casual? Head to Grille 26, where large tables easily accommodate a group with enough notice.

The reception

If a big hall with a buffet isn’t your reception style, you can always go a bit smaller and wow with the food.

We suggest the private banquet room at Morrie’s Steakhouse, which can seat up to 65 people. Customize your menu with outstanding steak and seafood options and the most award-winning wine cellar in Sioux Falls.

The best advice: Start planning as soon as possible. Popular dates fill up fast, and large groups can be accommodated best with a lot of notice.

Call or stop in at any of the four Vanguard restaurants in Sioux Falls, and the team will take care of the details while you focus on making memories.