Local billboard company adds new location

Jan. 3, 2020

Sioux Falls-based Book Your Billboard is getting bigger.

It has added a location at 49th Street and Louise Avenue, marking the 23rd location for a company that started a decade ago with one static billboard.

In the past four years, it has gone from seven boards to 17 digital billboards.

Book Your Billboard began as O2 Media and is the only locally owned and operated billboard company. It specializes in digital technology and is owned by Doug Muth and Zach Neugebauer.

The new location where the billboard will be placed represents one of the busiest in the state, Neugebauer said.

“With this very exciting, premium location, we are able to continue to provide high visibility to our clients and give them the opportunity to extend their advertising reach with consumers in Sioux Falls,” he said. “We have been looking at this location for a few years, so to see it all come together and have a great partnership with another local landowner is a huge win for us.”

For information, visit bookyourbillboard.com.