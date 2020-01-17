Downtown Crazy Days to continue next weekend

- Retail
Jan. 17, 2020
For those shoppers motivated — we won’t say crazy — enough to head downtown and shop this weekend: Crazy Days will go on.
For those who prefer to stay away: You can take advantage of the special offers next weekend — or return to do even more shopping.
Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. has decided to extend its semiannual Crazy Days promotions to Jan. 24 and 25 in addition to today and Saturday, as winter weather likely will discourage many from heading downtown.
Some special offers also will be available on Sunday both weekends.
Participating downtown locations include:
To take a look at what businesses are doing for Crazy Days promotions, click here.
