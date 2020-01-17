Downtown Crazy Days to continue next weekend

0 shares Share

Jan. 17, 2020

For those shoppers motivated — we won’t say crazy — enough to head downtown and shop this weekend: Crazy Days will go on.

For those who prefer to stay away: You can take advantage of the special offers next weekend — or return to do even more shopping.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. has decided to extend its semiannual Crazy Days promotions to Jan. 24 and 25 in addition to today and Saturday, as winter weather likely will discourage many from heading downtown.

Some special offers also will be available on Sunday both weekends.

Participating downtown locations include:

605 Running Company

Child’s Play Toys Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Pride

Severance Brewing

Escape 605

R Wine Bar

Chelsea’s Boutique

The Source Roastery + Taproom

Full Circle Book Co-op

Hotel on Phillips

TH Grey

Primp Sioux Falls

Sticks and Steel

J.H. & Sons Clothier

Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary

Zandbroz Variety

WoodGrain Brewing Co.

Blarney Stone Pub

Rehfeld’s Art & Framing

Nyberg’s Ace

Laurie Belle’s Boutique

To take a look at what businesses are doing for Crazy Days promotions, click here.