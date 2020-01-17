Downtown Crazy Days to continue next weekend

Staff
4 hours ago

Jan. 17, 2020

For those shoppers motivated — we won’t say crazy — enough to head downtown and shop this weekend: Crazy Days will go on.

For those who prefer to stay away: You can take advantage of the special offers next weekend — or return to do even more shopping.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. has decided to extend its semiannual Crazy Days promotions to Jan. 24 and 25 in addition to today and Saturday, as winter weather likely will discourage many from heading downtown.

Some special offers also will be available on Sunday both weekends.

Participating downtown locations include:

  • 605 Running Company
  • Child’s Play Toys Sioux Falls
  • Sioux Falls Pride
  • Severance Brewing
  • Escape 605
  • R Wine Bar
  • Chelsea’s Boutique
  • The Source Roastery + Taproom
  • Full Circle Book Co-op
  • Hotel on Phillips
  • TH Grey
  • Primp Sioux Falls
  • Sticks and Steel
  • J.H. & Sons Clothier
  • Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary
  • Zandbroz Variety
  • WoodGrain Brewing Co.
  • Blarney Stone Pub
  • Rehfeld’s Art & Framing
  • Nyberg’s Ace
  • Laurie Belle’s Boutique

To take a look at what businesses are doing for Crazy Days promotions, click here.

Tags:  

Downtown Crazy Days to continue next weekend

For those shoppers motivated — we won’t say crazy — enough to head downtown and shop this weekend: Crazy Days will go on. For everyone else: It will be back next weekend too.

News Tip

Have a business news item to share with us?

Scroll to top