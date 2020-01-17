Sanford POWER partners to help NFL prospects

0 shares Share

Jan. 17, 2020

Sanford POWER is working with a California-based sports agency to help professional football prospects prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine.

The pre-Combine support includes Sanford providing expertise at Rep 1 Sports headquarters in Irvine, Calif., along with access to services in Sioux Falls, including an elite-athlete physical.

“Our Sanford POWER team has a history of working with elite, professional athletes, and we’re excited to assist these young men on their journey to the NFL,” Steve Young, senior executive director at Sanford Health, said in a statement. “Rep 1 Sports is a first-class agency, and we will use all of our resources to help their clients achieve success at the next level.”

Sanford POWER offers sports and activity-specific training that incorporates the latest in strength development, speed, agility, plyometrics and explosive power. The program is incorporated into the training of dozens of high school and college programs throughout South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

NFL players Carson Wentz and C.J. Ham have used the POWER program to prepare for their careers in professional football.

Rep 1 Sports, a multisports agency, represents many NFL standouts, including Wentz, Dallas Goedert, Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff and Brandin Cooks.

“Sanford POWER has a proven track record of helping athletes make gains in their performance,” said Chase Callahan, partner and NFL agent at Rep 1 Sports. “I know our athletes will benefit from the support they receive from everyone at Sanford.”

2020 NFL prospects with Rep 1 Sports include: