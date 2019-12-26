Camping World opens temporary location in front of Empire Mall

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 26, 2019

Camping World is back near The Empire Mall this holiday season.

It’s temporarily occupying the vacant former Autos on the Mall along 41st Street, where the parking lot is now filled with campers for sale.

The RV business temporarily rented space in the mall’s former Sears space last winter. Its permanent location is 1601 E. Robur Drive, but it has moved more than 60 units inside the former auto dealership building and has about 200 units parked outside.

“We have our entire sales staff and over 90 percent of our inventory all at this location and are trying to build more awareness in the community,” sales manager Isaiah Croatt said. “It is a great time for folks to prepare for the next season and save a lot of money while they are at it.”

The Sears space wasn’t an option this year because it’s being leased temporarily by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm-related repair administration.

The auto dealer location in front of the mall is scheduled to be redeveloped into a retail center starting early next year.