DEC. 26, 2019

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith

Two associates at Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith PC have been promoted to shareholder status.

Joel E. Engel joined the law firm in 2013, and his practice areas include intellectual property and litigation.

Morgan F. Brekke joined the firm in 2014, and her practice areas include employment law and health law.

Caliber Creative

Caliber Creative has hired Tyler Ahlers as production manager. Ahlers has nine years of experience in leadership and design roles.

KLJ

Engineering firm KLJ has hired three staff members.

Brady Brockel is an engineer.

Kayla Kaup is a project assistant.

Ashlee Nilson is an environmental planner.

Sammons Financial Group

Sammons Financial Group Inc. has received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020. The Employees’ Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites. SFG ranked No. 5, up from No. 22 on the 2019 list.