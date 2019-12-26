Rural acreage tops sales report at $1.2 million

0 shares Share

Dec. 26, 2019

The most expensive home sale for the week of Dec. 2 was $1.2 million for an acreage and adjacent land southeast of Harrisburg.

The buyer was Dakota Access LLC, whose oil pipeline runs under one corner of the adjacent land.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Dec. 2:

10. 47314 246th St., Dell Rapids; $444,000

9. 300 E. 77th St., $445,000

8. 115 N. Pine Lake Drive, $449,000

7. 4700 S. Blaine Ave, $460,000

6. 1109 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $507,500

5. 8104 S. Meredith Ave., $530,000

4. 609 E. Piping Rock Lane, $570,500

3. 1004 W. Lantana Circle, $630,000

2. 27219 Regal Court, $650,000

1. 47731 275th St., Harrisburg, and adjacent land; $1.2 million