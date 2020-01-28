Acreage south of Sioux Falls tops sales report at $775,000

0 shares Share

Jan. 28, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Jan. 6 was $775,000 for an acreage south of Sioux Falls.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Jan. 6:

10. 830 S. First Ave., $305,000

9. 1401 N. Pikes Peak Circle, $317,500

8. 4113 N. Olympia Drive, $334,500

7. 801 N. Emerald Drive, Brandon; $382,000

6. 3203 W. Woodcrest Way, $385,000

5. 2707 S. Ridgeview Way, $389,000

4. (tie) 25144 466th Ave., Colton; $425,000

4. (tie) 47774 Aspen Road, Harrisburg; $425,000

3. 46266 266th St., Hartford; $457,000

2. 7319 S. Grand Arbor Court, $545,000

1. 47274 272nd Ave., $775,000