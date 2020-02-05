11 new ways to save for GreatLIFE members

7 shares Share

Feb. 5, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

The benefits just keep adding up. GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness has added 11 new ways for members to save on everything from dentistry to desserts.

Take a look.

Amazing Lash Studio

New GreatLIFE guests at Amazing Lash Studio will receive $10 off their first service – a lash lift or full set of lashes – and guests who sign up for a maintenance program will receive a free styling wand and travel-size foam cleanser.

Conquer Escape Rooms

Take in this amazing escape-room experience and receive 25 percent off on weekdays if you’re a GreatLIFE member.

Dakotaland Autoglass

GreatLIFE members receive 20 percent off any purchase. Call 605-336-6789, and mention your membership to receive the discount.

Dakota Sports

Save 10 percent on regular-priced equipment and 20 percent on regular-priced Adidas, Nike and Under Armour apparel if you’re a GreatLIFE member.

Daily Clean Food & Drink

GreatLIFE members receive $1 off any wrap or burger from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Fit My Feet

Regular-priced shoes are 15 percent off for all GreatLIFE members.

Furniture Mart USA

Talk about an amazing offer! Update your home for spring with 40 percent off regular furniture prices at all Furniture Mart USA stores. That includes Furniture Mart, Ashley HomeStore and Unclaimed Freight Furniture.

It’s valid for a one-time-use only and for a limited time, so get there soon. Certain exclusions apply.

Nature’s Way Juice Bar

GreatLIFE members can take 20 percent off juices and smoothies Tuesday through Friday and half off acai bowls from 3 p.m. to close Friday. There’s a limit of one offer per transaction.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Here’s a delicious deal: GreatLIFE members can take 10 percent off their purchases.

Piper Arts

GreatLIFE members can take 20 percent off their framing projects and 10 percent off all gallery art and printing services.

Willow Creek Dental

New patients who are GreatLIFE members receive a free Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush when scheduling a comprehensive exam and X-rays.

And this is truly just the start. To see all the benefits GreatLIFE offers members, click here.