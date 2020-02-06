Longtime bike shop rebrands with new owner

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 6, 2020

The longtime Harlan’s Bike and Tour has a new name to go with its new owner.

The business at 1740 S. Cliff Ave. is now Sioux Falls Bicycle Company. Longtime employee Kevin Stainbrook purchased it last year.

“He’s always wanted to work for himself … and the opportunity worked out,” said his wife, Alisa, who works full-time in banking but helps out with the business.

“He has a really strong reputation for his mechanical (ability). People seek him out to get their bikes services, especially complicated repairs, so even though the name has changed, that has not.”

Harlan Krueger retired in 2018.

The new name reflects the local nature of the business and makes it clear what they do, Stainbrook said.

Since taking over, they have expanded inventory to include Trek bikes and will be broadening with more BMX bikes.

They plan to begin offering a rental program this spring, Stainbrook said.

“We’re really quite close to the bike trail, so that’s an advantage of the location,” she said. “And we want to help anybody, no matter how much experience they have.”

The store will service any bike, she added.

“In the past, they were a little selective about which bikes they would service, and we have loosened that up and are looking to serve the whole community, whether you’re just starting out or looking to go really high-end. Our goal is to get everybody on the road.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.