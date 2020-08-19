Rock out for a good cause at Rockestra Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Aug. 19, 2020

This paid event piece is sponsored by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire Inc.

Helping those in need with home projects rocks – and so does this new event raising funds to support the cause.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is hosting America’s first professional rock ‘n’ roll orchestra, Rockestra, on Oct. 2 for a fundraiser at the El Riad Shrine.

This high-energy, multi-musician group will rock many of your favorite tunes from across the decades.

“It’s such a fun show that will definitely let you unwind, have a great time and maybe even leave you singing or dancing along,” said Chane Patten, chair of the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation. “And you’ll know your support is helping make a huge difference for people across our community.”

Since 2007, the Home Builders Care Foundation has helped with housing-related community-service projects, including building wheelchair ramps for those in need, providing building trades scholarships for students and funding shop programs in local schools.

Tickets for Rockestra Sioux Falls are limited! General admission seating and tables are still available. Buy yours today at rockestrasiouxfalls.com. To follow the event on Facebook, click here.

Rockestra Sioux Falls is made possible through sponsorship support from 44i Inc., Audio Video Integrations LLC, Bayer Built Woodworks Inc., Builders FirstSource, First Dakota National Bank, G.A. Johnson Construction Inc., B102.7/Results Radio – Townsquare Media SF and Schoeneman’s Building Materials Center.