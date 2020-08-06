Watertown development plans condos, marina, more on Lake Kampeska

0 shares Share

A 30-acre development around Lake Kampeska in Watertown could become a mix of condos, a hotel, marina and other attractions if the owner’s vision becomes a reality.

Bob Drake, who owns McFleeg Feeds Inc. in Watertown, has big plans for the area known as Stony Point, which is scheduled to begin pre-selling its first condos in September.

“This was the Okoboji of South Dakota, and then it went into disrepair,” said Mike Lawrence, who owns Harry’s Hair Cuts in Watertown and is the real estate representative for the property.

“The land sat dormant for 40 years and then came for sale. It can be great again.”

In its prime, Stony Point drew up to 80,000 people during the summer for Kampeska Days and featured a Ferris wheel, roller rink and marina. In the non-summer months, pheasant hunting and ice fishing were draws.

It even was known as the home of the longest bar in the state.

“Before 1970, they called it the Minnetonka of the West,” Lawrence said.

The first condo building is planned to include 46 units, ranging from about 1,400 to 1,900 square feet with double units available. Cost for the shells likely will start around $300,000 and get up to about $450,000, he said. They all will have decks that run the length of the condo.

“If it sells out right away and works, we’ll keep going,” Lawrence said, adding that so far there are 28 interested people on a list for when pre-sales open.

“The views are 280 degrees – it’s incredible. You’re literally on Stony Point out in the lake.”

The plan also is to break ground on the marina in September, which will accommodate 60 to 70 boats.

Stony Point is within the Watertown city limits and less than 4 miles from the heart of town, Lawrence said.

“The amenities of Watertown are pretty cool,” he said. “We have a zoo, the Redlin Art Center, the Goss Opera House, so you can come up here, you can escape, you have things to do in town. Our downtown is just booming right now. We still don’t have parking meters. There are two golf courses within a mile and a half that have 45 holes of golf.”

Within Stony Point, the plan is to build an outdoor pool with the first condo building. The hope is to land a hotel, along with a wedding and event venue, convenience store, at least one restaurant and bar, and a boardwalk with small shops. Additional recreation could include sand volleyball and pickleball.

Drake is “a dreamer,” Lawrence said, but one who’s committed to making the project happen.

“We want to do an entertainment venue right next to the lake. We’re doing a campground where people can buy spots and shoot up here. And it’s been his dream to have a zip line.”

There has been considerable interest in the project from Sioux Falls residents, Lawrence added.

“There’s a ton of Sioux Falls interest,” he said. “There aren’t houses for sale. There are zero along the lake right now. And it’s four minutes closer to Sioux Falls than Okoboji.”