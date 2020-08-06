Restaurant Roundup: Nick’s Hamburger dates, Navarrete’s pop-ups, new brunch spot

0 shares Share

Aug. 6, 2020

Nick’s Hamburger Shop is bringing its singles and doubles to Sioux Falls at least a couple of times this month. The Brookings restaurant’s trailer will be downtown at Remedy Brewing Co. from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. On Aug. 14, Nick’s will be at Amy Stockberger Real Estate, 610 W. 49th St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s a limit of six burgers per person, and you’ll have to pay with cash.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican is returning as a pop-up restaurant. Owner Rudy Navarrete closed his 57th Street restaurant in March but hoped to keep serving his family’s recipes in a different way. He has been lining up kitchens to cook out of and hopes to fill several days of the week that way. Starting Aug. 15, Navarrete’s menu of burritos, enchiladas, entomatadas and more will be available every Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. at Blue 42 Sports Grill in Hartford. One of the Blue 42 bartenders will serve Mexican-themed drink specials, and Blue 42 will have its weekly Chase the Ace fundraiser those nights for the community’s sports complex. Tickets are sold from 5 to 6:30 p.m. On Mondays starting Aug. 16, Navarrete will be serving food at the municipal golf course in Orange City, Iowa, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tavern 180 has added a weekend brunch. Enjoy bottomless mimosas for $15 or a Blood Mary that’s loaded with a hamburger slider, jalapeno bacon, a pickle and green olives. Food choices include wagyu steak and eggs, chicken and waffles, salmon Benedict, orange cream French toast, a breakfast burrito and a breakfast club sandwich. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re a fan of Pizza di Paolo, you’ll want to stop in before the weekend is over. The restaurant on Minnesota Avenue will be closed beginning Monday for renovations to streamline production, said David Napolitano, the son of owners Dennis and Linda Napolitano. The restaurant began serving Napolitano’s Breadico-inspired pizza in October 2019. “We hope to be up and running again in September,” the restaurant said in a post on social media.

Fernson Brewing Co. introduced a hard seltzer on tap in November, and now it’s releasing three varieties on tap and in six-packs at its downtown taproom. The original version had no flavor added, but Skip Day comes in orange pineapple, fruit punch and black raspberry. Three fun facts about its production: It’s made with filtered Sioux Falls water, the use of corn sugar makes it gluten-free, and the fruit flavors are from all-natural essences. Fermentation removes all the sugar, so a 12-ounce serving comes in at 95 calories. Six-packs will be delivered to retail locations beginning next week.

Your dog will want to ride along to pick up your next Potbelly Sandwich Shop order. For a limited time, the restaurant is offering free whipped cream treats for pooches. Just add a Pupbelly under the dessert section to your online order for curbside pickup.

Crooked Pint Ale House has introduced a new lucy, its signature stuffed hamburger patty. The Smokehouse Stacker Lucy is stuffed with American cheese and topped with habanero jack cheese, pulled pork, onion strings, auteed onions with bourbon molasses sauce and mayo. Get a sandwich with fries or a seasonal salad for $10.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is luring away the owners of two eateries from some vacation time. Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse in Harrisburg is closed through Aug. 13. Food truck Fat Kid Filly’s won’t be on the road Aug. 11-18.

