Organizers cancel Downtown Riverfest over COVID concerns

Aug. 6, 2020

The annual Downtown Riverfest won’t happen this year.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. canceled the event, which was scheduled for Aug. 15.

“Given the logistical challenges presented by the constraints of the site and the potential health and safety risks, it doesn’t make sense to host Riverfest this year,” DTSF president Joe Batcheller said in a statement.

“Sarah Lovre, DTSF’s event coordinator, has done a fantastic job adapting our smaller events to the challenging circumstances presented by COVID-19. Moonlight Movies and East Bank Block Parties will continue as planned. Riverfest just isn’t possible this year, however.”

First Friday events, including a block party, are still happening Aug. 7.

Downtown Sioux Falls is launching a promotion to create another opportunity to support the downtown community. The DTSF Gift Box promotion will take place September through November and involve ways to explore downtown and support local businesses. Participants will be able to win boxes using the DTSF app.