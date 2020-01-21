Journalist-turned-audit-manager builds career around relationships

15 shares Share

Jan. 21, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Megan Oeltjenbruns, CPA, an audit manager with ELO CPAs and Advisors.

Name: Megan Oeltjenbruns

Age: 39

Hometown: Sioux Falls

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I was born in Mitchell but moved to Sioux Falls as a child. After spending time living in Montana and Minnesota, I was so lucky to find an opportunity to come home to raise our family and join a great CPA firm.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Great job, great neighbors, great schools!

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The relationships – my entire career is about helping business owners and nonprofit managers succeed and improve.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I originally worked in journalism but found I didn’t like the odd hours. Public accounting offered the opportunity to be involved in a very wide variety of work and unlimited potential for growth, which is what drew my interest.

Describe ELO CPAs and Advisors in three words.

Integrity. Excellence. Service.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I love volunteering with Junior Achievement. The last few years, I’ve been able to volunteer in high school classrooms, and it’s super rewarding to offer kids that age some real, actionable financial knowledge they can take into their adult lives.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Trader Joe’s.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Continuing to help ELO and the Sioux Falls business community grow and succeed.