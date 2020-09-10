Smithfield cited for failing to protect employees from COVID-19

0 shares Share

Sept. 10, 2020

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls for failing to protect employees from COVID-19.

OSHA is proposing a penalty of $13,494, which is the maximum allowed by law, for what it says is one violation of the general duty clause for failing to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that can cause death or serious harm.

At least 1,294 Smithfield employees contracted the virus, OSHA said, and four died in the spring of 2020.

“Employers must quickly implement appropriate measures to protect their workers’ safety and health,” OSHA Sioux Falls area director Sheila Stanley said in a statement. “Employers must meet their obligations and take the necessary actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus at their worksite.”

OSHA guidance details proactive measures employers can take to protect workers from the coronavirus, such as social distancing measures and the use of physical barriers, face shields and face coverings when employees are unable to physically distance at least 6 feet from each other. OSHA guidance also advises that employers should provide safety and health information through training, visual aids and other means to communicate important safety warnings in a language their workers understand.

Smithfield has 15 business days after receiving the citation and penalty to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Smithfield shut down its Sioux Falls plan in mid-April and reopened in May after installing a number of enhanced safety measures.

Companywide, it reported spending $350 million in the second quarter on COVID-related expenses.

That included $125 million in facility-related costs, including personal protective equipment, hand-sanitizing stations, mass thermal-scanning systems and physical barriers.

The company recently took out building permits for at least $200,000 for two new buildings in Sioux Falls to allow space to screen employees for COVID-19.