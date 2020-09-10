Chamber annual meeting to be held with hybrid format

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 10, 2020

The annual meeting for the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will look different this year with organizers limiting the number of in-person tickets.

The 114th annual meeting Oct. 20 will be at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event typically draws about 1,700 people.

To allow for social distancing, tickets will be limited and a free online-viewing option will be offered.

Tickets go on sale today. The cost is $100 per person or a table of six for $600. Businesses are asked to limit themselves to one table. More information is available here.

“In a year when we have faced unimagined challenges, I am inspired to report that our members told us it is important to hold this event in celebration of our successes and our resiliency as a community,” chamber president and CEO Jeff Griffin said in a statement.

“We have made adjustments so that we can have this event safely, and for those who are not able to attend in person, we look forward to sharing the experience virtually as well.”

The event will feature keynote speaker Larry Young, a speaker, author and venture capitalist who gained a reputation in the corporate world as “the market share resuscitator.” Young recently relocated his business, Boiling Frog Development, to Sioux Falls, saying he was attracted by the city’s business climate.

The chamber’s annual meeting launches the one-year term of the incoming chair, Dan Doyle of Cutler Law Firm. Doyle will take over the chamber’s top volunteer position Oct. 1, following 2019-20 board chair Bobbi Thury of Legacy Law Firm.