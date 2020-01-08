Hopkins named BankBeat’s Banker of the Year

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 8, 2020

CorTrust Bank president and CEO Jack Hopkins has been named BankBeat magazine’s 2020 Banker of the Year.

The publication recognized Hopkins, a third-generation bank leader, for leading “the family bank across the billion-dollar asset threshold while adding granularity and geographic diversity to its loan portfolio.”

The article, titled “Building for the Future,” detailed the bank’s history, leadership transitioning and recent expansion in the Twin Cities market.

CorTrust was founded in 1930 and has 37 branch locations.

To read the BankBeat profile, click here.