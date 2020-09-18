Shenanigans to expand patio, kitchen

0 shares Share

Sept. 18, 2020

Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill is doubling the size of its patio and building an addition to expand the kitchen.

“We put on an outside patio a few years ago (when Shenanigans opened in its new home), and we should have made it bigger back then,” said Don Rose, owner of the west-side restaurant and bar. “Outside seating is becoming a hot commodity.”

Part of that is because of the COVID pandemic, but “hopefully that doesn’t last forever,” Rose said.

The expansion will double the seating from about 30 to 60 or so, he said.

Work to expand the patio, which will include a pergola, has started and should take a couple of weeks. There will be a few TVs outside, better lighting and a sound system so there can be live music outside, Rose said.

The kitchen expansion will give the staff more room for prep work, Rose said.

“We’ll be able to spread things out, so we can get things done in a better fashion.”

Shenanigans, which is in its 35th year, left The Empire Mall in 2014 for a new building at 26th Street and Ellis Road. Since then, the area has been filling in around it with houses and businesses.

“We’re very fortunate that we’re at where we’re at,” Rose said.

Shenanigans opens at 11 a.m. daily and closes at midnight Sunday through Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.