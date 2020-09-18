Tuesday Morning reopens following tornado

0 shares Share

Tuesday Morning is back in Sioux Falls.

The retailer reopened today at Plaza 41 after it was destroyed in last September’s night of tornadoes.

The new store is the latest prototype for Tuesday Morning and features a broad variety of home furnishings, décor, kitchen items, gift items, toys and personal care items.

There’s a large seasonal section for fall and Halloween merchandise.

While Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy during the pandemic and made some related store closures, the company has said it is pursuing a reorganization plan to allow it to reduce its debt and strengthen its overall financial position.

The Texas-based company has nearly 700 stores and specializes in what it calls an off-price format offering name-brand high-quality products for the home, with prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores.

Masks are required in the newly reopened store, and there are signs reminding shoppers to space apart and use one-way approaches in the aisles.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The opening means only one business, Pizza Ranch, still needs to reopen at Plaza 41. That’s expected to be this fall.