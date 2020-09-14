Seven days of fall family meals from your favorite restaurants

0 shares Share

Sept. 14, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality.

You’re back to school, maybe back to the office — does it seem like dinner is the last thing you want to plan?

The good news is family meals are back at your favorite restaurants too.

Of course, you can meal-plan however you’d like, but here’s our day-by-day guide to the best meals to go for a group.

Monday: Start the week with a longtime favorite and just a touch of spice with the family-style Cajun chicken penne at Minervas. It serves four to six people and comes with a family-size garden salad and French bread.

Tuesday: Sure, Taco Tuesday might sound a bit cliche, but not these tacos. Your family dinner Tuesday must come from Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille, which offers beef, chicken or shrimp taco bars that serve four to six people. All come with 18 local Hernandez corn tortillas, loads of delicious toppings plus chips and salsa.

Wednesday: How about family stir fry night? Head to Grille 26 and pick up either the lemon luau stir fry served with chicken or the teriyaki steak stir fry. Both come with lots of veggies, cashews and basmati rice. Bonus: They can be prepared for the gluten-conscious.

Thursday: The weekend is in sight, so let’s mark it with some wings. Turks & Caicos has a fabulous family offer, with 40 wings and your choice of up to two flavors – everything from Nashville hot to dry rub lemon pepper to PB&J – plus the classics, of course. This family meal includes chips and salsa.

Friday: Who else thinks macaroni and cheese sounds like the perfect Friday meal at home? Grille 26 offers a triple mac and cheese for the family, with the option to add chicken. Savor the mix of white cheddar, fontina and gorgonzola with crisp prosciutto ham, garlic, house alfredo and breadcrumbs. All Grille 26 family meals include six pieces of focaccia bread.

Saturday: Traditionally a night out, Saturday can still be an event without leaving the house to dine. We suggest indulging with a trip to Morrie’s Steakhouse and getting creative with the to-go menu. Choose your favorite steak or seafood and add a sharable side for a little DIY family meal at home. Pro tip: Their kids menu is delicious, too, and packed with choices for your little ones. Also, add dessert. You won’t regret it.

Sunday: OK, to be real, if you actually followed the menu above, you probably have your choice of leftovers for Sunday. But if not – and remember, for now Vanguard restaurants are closed Sundays – just do a little planning ahead.

Order a penne alfredo, chicken mac and cheese or 1977 goulash recipe from Minervas, pick it up a day or two before, and warm that up for an ideal comfort-food dinner to end the weekend. All family meals are served with a family-size garden salad and bread.

Happy at-home dining from Vanguard Hospitality!

P.S. Remember, when you’ve got to get out of the house, we’re ready for you to dine safely with us too.