Nebraska native finds work-life balance in Sioux Falls

Sept. 15, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Matthew Wallum, an employee benefits consultant at Marsh & McLennan Agency.

Name: Matthew Wallum

Age: 35

Hometown: Osmond, Neb.

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

Family and opportunity for professional growth and development.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Family, friends, career.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The opportunity to meet new people.

How did you get connected to your industry?

After college, I searched for a career that would give me the balance of time to pursue my passions and the income to support that.

Describe MMA in three words.

Integrity, first-rate, home.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

Donating time, supplies and prizes to the Harrisburg Days kids fishing tournament.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Runza.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Established in the MMA community and spending time on the Missouri River with my wife and our three girls.