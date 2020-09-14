Growing gourmet cookie shop expanding to Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 14, 2020

Crumbl Cookies, a growing national chain that features more than 100 rotating flavors, is coming to Sioux Falls.

Founded in Utah and based on family recipes, Crumbl is known for using “the freshest, best, highest quality ingredients,” said Brock Stokes, who is franchising the Sioux Falls location with his wife, Jordan, and his sister Heather Berry.

“We’re baking batches every hour, so every time you come in, it will be the freshest cookie. None of them are over an hour old. If they’re too old, we throw them away, but honestly that never happens because people come in so fast. So it’s super fresh, and the cookies change every week.”

The Sioux Falls location will be in a new retail center at Empire Place, the development under construction along West 41st Street in front of The Empire Mall that will be anchored by Chipotle Mexican Grill and Chick-fil-A.

“We’re so excited to add Crumbl to our amazing mix of retail and dining options at Empire Place,” said Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos., who leased the space.

“I think visitors are going to be so impressed by the quality of their product, and they’re going to become a fast favorite here.”

Stokes opened a Crumbl in Montana earlier this year and is childhood friends with company co-founder Sawyer Helmsley. The two grew up together in Idaho, and Helmsley’s house was the go-to place for homemade goodies, with recipes passed down from his grandma, Stokes said.

“We did everything together,” he said. “When we were 12, he introduced me to his pretty cousin who is now my wife, so now we’re family!”

The cookie business began in 2017 while Helmsley was in college in Utah. It has grown fast to more than 75 locations in 11 states and offers nationwide delivery.

Warm milk-chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie cookies are always on the menu, but more than 100 other flavors rotate in weekly.

Those include creations such as salted caramel cheesecake, Nutella sea salt and peanut butter and jelly.

Crumbl also serves a half-dozen flavors of ice cream such as Biscoff, Buckeye brownie and churro.

“And we have mini cookies for catering, so you can mix and match for parties, and they’re the perfect bite size,” Stokes said.

He and his co-franchisees decided to expand to Sioux Falls because there wasn’t a location here yet and it reminded them of home in Idaho, he said.

“We’re super excited to serve and be part of the Sioux Falls community, where our store will be family owned and locally operated,” he said. “We hope to bring family and friends together over the world’s best pink box of gourmet cookies just like it’s done to ours.”

He likes that Empire Place offers brand-new space, he said.

“And I think it will be awesome for Crumbl and Chick-fil-A and Chipotle to all be there,” he said. “I might just live there!”

He hopes the shop is open this coming spring.

“We continue to see good progress with construction for Chipotle and anticipate Chick-fil-A won’t be too far behind,” Blount said. “The level of interest in the overall development also continues to be very solid, and we expect we might have more announcements to share yet this year.”