SBA releases list of businesses that benefited from PPP loans

a $5-10 million COCA-COLA BOTTLING COMPANY HIGH COUNTRY 2150 COCA COLA LN RAPID CITY SD 57702 312111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 500 4/15/20 Bell Bank SD – 00

a $5-10 million DAKOTA PROVISIONS, LLC 40253 US Highway 14 HURON SD 57350 311615 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 500 4/27/20 First National Bank SD – 00

a $5-10 million EMPIRICAL FOODS, INC. 891 TWO RIVERS DR DAKOTA DUNES SD 57049 311612 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 500 4/27/20 Washington State Bank SD – 00

a $5-10 million HARMS OIL COMPANY 337 22ND AVE S BROOKINGS SD 57006 424720 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 185 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

a $5-10 million MUTH ELECTRIC INC 1717 N Sanborn Blvd MITCHELL SD 57301 238210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 389 4/6/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

a $5-10 million PETE LIEN & SONS, INC P.O. Box 440 RAPID CITY SD 57709 327410 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/8/20 UMB Bank, National Association SD – 00

a $5-10 million REGENCY MIDWEST VENTURES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 122 South Phillips Avenue, Suite 230 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 531110 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 500 4/28/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

a $5-10 million SHOWPLACE WOOD PRODUCTS 1 Enterprise St HARRISBURG SD 57032 337110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 500 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

a $5-10 million SONIFI SOLUTIONS INC 3900 W Innovation St SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 512110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 500 5/3/20 Bank of America, National Association SD – 00

b $2-5 million 16 HOTEL PROPERTIES 2011 8TH AVE NE ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 341 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million ADAMS THERMAL SYSTEMS INC. 47920 5th St CANTON SD 57013 336390 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million AGRONOMY SCIENCES, LLC 47504 252nd Street BALTIC SD 57003 424910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/9/20 BMO Harris Bank National Association SD – 00

b $2-5 million BELL PAPER BOX INC 617 W. Algonquin St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 322212 Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 214 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

b $2-5 million BIG D OIL COMPANY 3685 STURGIS ROAD RAPID CITY SD 57709 447110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 342 4/6/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million BIG STONE THERAPIES, INC. 500 CROSS ST BIG STONE CITY SD 57216 621112 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 388 4/6/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million BILLION G, INC 600 West 41st Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 327 4/10/20 Toyota Financial Savings Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million BLACK HILLS ORTHOPEDIC & SPINE CENTER PC 7220 Mount Rushmore Road RAPID CITY SD 57702 621111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 137 4/6/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million BLACK HILLS WORKSHOP & TRAININ 717 E ANAMOSA ST RAPID CITY SD 57709 813219 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 440 4/9/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million BUILDING PRODUCTS INC. 405 1st Ave N E WATERTOWN SD 57201 423310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 100 4/5/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million CARSFORSALE.COM, INC. 2500 s westlake dr SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 541890 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 194 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million CHILDREN’S HOME SOCIETY OF SOUTH DAKOTA 801 N Sycamore Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 813219 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 288 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million CITY OF BROOKINGS 300 22nd Ave BROOKINGS SD 57006 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 481 4/27/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million CLIFF VIESSMAN INC 215 1st Avenue P.O, Box 175 GARY SD 57237 484220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 450 4/15/20 American Federal Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million CNOS, PC 575 SIOUX POINT RD NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 621111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 236 4/6/20 Pioneer Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million COMPONENT MANUFACTURING COMPANY 4104 N 4th Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 321211 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 157 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

b $2-5 million CONGREGATION OF THE PRIESTS OF THE SACRED HEART OF SOUTH DAKOTA 1301 N Main St CHAMBERLAIN SD 57325 813219 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran Y 250 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million CYHAWK HOSPITALITY INC 4800 S Louise Ave PO Box 505 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 500 4/6/20 Cornerstone Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million DAKOTA BODIES, LLC 201 20th Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 336211 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 403 4/9/20 CIBC Bank USA SD – 00

b $2-5 million DAKOTA TUBE, INC. 221 AIRPORT DR WATERTOWN SD 57201 332911 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 217 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million DIAMOND MOWERS, INC. PO BOX SIOUX FALLS SD 57118 333112 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 153 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million DLORAH, INC 5301 MOUNT RUSHMORE RD RAPID CITY SD 57701 611310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 462 4/9/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

b $2-5 million DMG INC 809 W Russel St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 335999 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 209 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million FALCON PLASTICS INC 1313 Western Ave BROOKINGS SD 57006 326199 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 251 4/11/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million FALL RIVER HEALTH SERVICES 1201 Highway 71 South HOT SPRINGS SD 57747 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 224 4/10/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million FIMCO, INC. 200 South Derby Lane NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 333111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 384 4/6/20 BMO Harris Bank National Association SD – 00

b $2-5 million FREMAR FARMERS COOPERATIVE INC 44608 273rd St PO Box 357 MARION SD 57043 493130 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 138 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million GAGE BROS CONCRETE PRODUCTS, INC./ ESOP 2810 N Bahnson Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 327390 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million GPAC, LLP 116 W 69th Street Suite 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 561311 Limited Liability Partnership White Male Owned Unanswered 240 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million GROSSENBURG IMPLEMENT INC 31341 US HIGHWAY 18 WINNER SD 57580 423830 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 216 4/6/20 Siouxland Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million HEROES, INC. 509 River Dr NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 722310 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 0 4/3/20 Central Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million HORIZON HEALTHCARE 109 N Main Street HOWARD SD 57349 623990 Non-Profit Organization White Male Owned Non-Veteran Y 0 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million HURON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, INC. 172 4th St SE HURON SD 57350 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 234 4/8/20 First National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million INNOVATIVE SYSTEMS LLC 1000 Innovative Drive MITCHELL SD 57301 541511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 178 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million ISSUES MANAGEMENT INC 4901 E 26th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 561422 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 417 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million JDS INDUSTRIES, INC. 1800 E 57th ST N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 314 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

b $2-5 million JOHNSON ENTERPRISES, INC 305 W INDUSTRIAL RD CANTON SD 57013 484121 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 330 4/6/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million JOURNEY GROUP COMPANIES 4500 W 58th St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 236220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 229 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

b $2-5 million KARL’S TV & APPLIANCE INC PO Box 148 GREGORY SD 57533 443142 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 365 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 01

b $2-5 million KELLY MIDWEST VENTURES LIMITED PARTNERSH 3205 SENCORE DR W SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 721110 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 481 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

b $2-5 million LLOYD COMPANIES, INC. 101 S REID ST, SUITE 201 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 236220 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 180 4/6/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES OF SOUTH DAKOTA 705 E 41ST STE 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 813410 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 470 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million MADISON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 323 S.W. 10th St MADISON SD 57042 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 275 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million MARMEN ENERGY CO. 1820 North Plum Ave BRANDON SD 57005 332312 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 255 4/27/20 Comerica Bank SD – 04

b $2-5 million MASABA INC 1617 317TH ST VERMILLION SD 57069 339999 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 160 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

b $2-5 million MIDWEST RAILCAR REPAIR INC. 25965 482nd Ave BRANDON SD 57005 532490 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 150 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 04

b $2-5 million MOYLE PETROLEUM COMPANY 2504 W MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57702 447110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 431 4/14/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million NORTH AMERICAN TRUCK & TRAILER, INC. 4500 N CLIFF AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 441210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 352 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million O’CONNOR COMPANY 4909 N Lewis Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 139 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

b $2-5 million ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE, PC 810 E 23rd St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 621111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 208 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million PERSONA, INC 312 9th Ave SE Suite B WATERTOWN SD 57201 339950 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million PRINCE MANUFACTURING CORPORATION 612 DERBY LN NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 333914 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 252 4/7/20 The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa SD – 00

b $2-5 million RAPID CITY MEDICAL CENTER LLP 2820 MOUNT RUSHMORE RD RAPID CITY SD 57701 622110 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 388 4/8/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million RAPID FIRE PROTECTION INTERMEDIATE 1530 Samco Rd RAPID CITY SD 57702 238990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 305 4/8/20 City National Bank of Florida SD – 00

b $2-5 million RENEW ENERGY MAINTENANCE, LLC 2520 E River Ridge Pl #100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 811310 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million RESPEC COMPANY LLC 3824 JET DR RAPID CITY SD 57703 541330 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 300 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million RISK ADMINISTRATION SERVICES, INC. 300 Cherapa Place Suite 401 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 524292 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 125 4/14/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

b $2-5 million ROSENBAUER SOUTH DAKOTA, LLC 100 Third St LYONS SD 57041 336120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 250 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million SHUR-CO, LLC 2309 Shur-Lok Street YANKTON SD 57078 333111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 315 4/7/20 BMO Harris Bank National Association SD – 00

b $2-5 million SIOUX FALLS CATHOLIC SCHOOL CORPORATION 3100 W 41st Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 611110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 297 4/9/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million SIOUX FALLS FORD, INC. 4901 W. 26th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 441110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 169 4/6/20 Alerus Financial, National Association SD – 00

b $2-5 million SIOUX FALLS SPECIALTY HOSPITAL, LLP 910 E 20th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 622110 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 352 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million SIOUX STEEL COMPANY 196 1/2 East 6th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 453998 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 195 4/10/20 First Oklahoma Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million SOUTHEASTERN BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE 2000 SUMMIT AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 621420 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 238 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million STERLING COMPUTERS CORPORATION 303 CENTENNIAL DR NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 423430 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 205 4/7/20 The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa SD – 00

b $2-5 million STURDEVANT GROUP LLC 2605 S SHIRLEY AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 551112 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 435 4/14/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million T & R ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO INC 308 SW 3rd St COLMAN SD 57017 335311 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million TAK COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 4401 S TECHNOLOGY DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 515210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 500 4/15/20 Central Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million TOTAL CARD, INC 2700 S. Lorraine Place SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 522210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 250 4/3/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million TSMM MANAGEMENT, LLC 815 N 2ND ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 623311 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 480 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million U.S. HOTEL OSP VENTURES, LLC 122 S Phillips Ave, Suite 230 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 250 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS 1101 W 22nd St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 611310 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 151 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million VALLEY QUEEN CHEESE FACTORY, INC. 200 E Railway Ave MILBANK SD 57252 311513 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 298 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

b $2-5 million VANTAGE POINT SOLUTIONS INC MINNESOTA ST MITCHELL SD 57301 541330 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 250 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million VERN EIDE MOTORCARS, INC 5200 S Louise Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 441110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 174 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA DAKOTAS 1309 W 51st St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 624110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 369 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

b $2-5 million YANKTON MEDICAL CLINIC, P.C. 1104 West 8th St. YANKTON SD 57078 622110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 250 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million A&B BUSINESS, INC. 1600 NORTH A AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 453210 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 96 4/4/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million ABERDEEN AUTO CENTER, INC 901 AUTO PLAZA DR ABERDEEN SD 57401 441110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 108 4/5/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million ACTION MECHANICAL INC 1856 Lombardy Dr RAPID CITY SD 57703 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million ADEE HONEY FARMS 517 Jay Street PO Box 368 BRUCE SD 57220 112910 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 79 4/28/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million AURORA PLAINS ACADEMY 1400 E 10th St PLANKINTON SD 57368 623990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 108 4/27/20 First Midwest Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million B.Y. DEVELOPMENT, INC. 360 Main Street DEADWOOD SD 57732 721120 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 171 4/27/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million BAETE-FORSETH HVAC LLC PO BOX 84008 SIOUX FALLS SD 57118 238220 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 145 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million BEHAVIOR MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS INC 350 ELK ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 621330 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 173 4/6/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million BENCHMARK FOAM, INC. 401 Pheasant Ridge Drive WATERTOWN SD 57201 326140 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 94 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million BENNETT COUNTY HOSPITAL AND NURSING HOME 102 MAJOR ALLEN ST MARTIN SD 57551 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 106 4/8/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million BETHANY LUTHERN HOME 1901 S Holly Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 623311 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered Y 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY COMPANY, INC 1101 S Lyons Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 423810 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 73 4/5/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million BILLION C INC 4200 West 12th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 117 4/10/20 Toyota Financial Savings Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million BILLION FT, INC 5910 South Louise Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 183 4/10/20 Toyota Financial Savings Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million BILLIONS EMPIRE MOTORS, INC 3401 West 41st Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 84 4/10/20 Toyota Financial Savings Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million BLACK HILLS SERVICES INC PO BOX 2104 RAPID CITY SD 57709 813219 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 257 4/9/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million BROKERAGE HOLDING LLC 101 South Reid Street,307 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 722310 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 102 6/24/20 Customers Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million BROWN CLINIC PLLP 506 1st Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 621111 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million BX CIVIL & CONSTRUCTION, INC 24663 475th Ave DELL RAPIDS SD 57022 238290 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 91 4/14/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million CARSTENSEN CONTRACTING, INC 800 QUARTZITE ST DELL RAPIDS SD 57022 237990 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 78 4/7/20 First Farmers & Merchants National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million CBH CO-OP 2030 Main Street STURGIS SD 57785 447110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 155 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million CC&F RETAIL, INC. 2508 S CAROLYN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 445120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million CENTENNIAL HOMES HOLDINGS, LLC 322 S VIVIAN ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 453930 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 102 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million CENTER FOR FAMILY MEDICINE 1115 E 20th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 82 4/4/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million CHRIS CAM CORP 808 W Cherokee Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 424130 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million CIMARRON LABEL, INC. 4201 N Westport Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 323113 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 112 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million CITY OF REDFIELD 110 W 10th Ave REDFIELD SD 57469 921110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/30/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million COTEAU DES PRAIRIES HOSPITAL 205 Orchard dr SISSETON SD 57262 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/12/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million CREATIVE SURFACES INC 1701 F Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 337215 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 113 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million DAKOTA AUTO INVESTMENTS II LLC 2323 East Mall Drive RAPID CITY SD 57701 441110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 108 4/3/20 Stockman Bank of Montana SD – 00

c $1-2 million DAKOTA BEVERAGE COMPANY, INC 4532 N CLIFF AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 424810 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 106 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million DAKOTA NEWS, INC 221 S Petro Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 424920 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 199 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million DAKOTA SIOUX CASINO & HOTEL 16415 Sioux Conifer Rd WATERTOWN SD 57201 713990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Great Plains Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY 1200 W University Ave MITCHELL SD 57301 611310 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 214 4/5/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

c $1-2 million DAKOTABILITIES 1116 S 4th Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 813212 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 229 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million DALE AVIATION INC 3875 AIRPORT RD RAPID CITY SD 57703 481211 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 115 4/16/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million DEADWOOD RESORT LLC 100 Pine Crest Lane DEADWOOD SD 57732 721120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million DESIGN SOLUTIONS & INTEGRATION, INC. 716 HELEN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541512 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 105 4/3/20 Bell Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million DIESEL MACHINERY, INC 4301 N Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423810 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 71 4/3/20 Central Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million DOUG MARQUARDT, INC 30653 US Hwy 81 YANKTON SD 57078 484121 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 121 4/9/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million DOW RUMMEL VILLAGE 1321 W Dow Rummel SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 623311 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 450 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million DRUM CORPORATION 4904 WEST 12TH SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 423860 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 120 4/6/20 Heritage Bank, National Association SD – 00

c $1-2 million DYNAMIC ENGINEERING, INC. 221 Cessna St WATERTOWN SD 57201 332710 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 77 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million ELECTRIC CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC 3413 N Potsdam Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 145 4/5/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO INC 105 N Fairfax Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 238210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 82 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC. 600 E 50th St N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 334419 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 75 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million FAULKTON AREA MEDICAL CENTER 1300 Oak Street FAULKTON SD 57438 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 89 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million FREEMAN REGIONAL HEALTH SERVICES 510 East 8th St. PO BOX 370 FREEMAN SD 57029 622110 Non-Profit Organization White Male Owned Unanswered Y 123 4/10/20 Merchants State Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million FRISBEES INC 4101 S Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 238220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 144 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million FULL CIRCLE AG 520 Vander Horck Ave BRITTON SD 57430 453910 Cooperative White Female Owned Unanswered 120 4/3/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million GF BUCHE CO. 102 S Main Ave WAGNER SD 57380 445110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 215 4/4/20 American State Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million GL MANAGEMENT LLC 3800 W 53rd St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 713940 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 250 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million GLACIAL LAKES ENERGY, LLC 301 20th Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 325193 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 75 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million GRAND PRAIRIE FOODS, INC. 1400 N. Cleveland Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 311999 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 214 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million GREAT PLAINS TRIBAL CHAIRMAN’S HEALTH BOARD 2611 ELDERBERRY BLVD RAPID CITY SD 57703 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 159 5/7/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

c $1-2 million H & H ENTERPRISES, INC. 2508 S CAROLYN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 447110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 75 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million HARVARD INTEGRATIONS, LP 27157 470TH AVE TEA SD 57064 332312 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 114 4/4/20 Central Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million HAYLOFT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY 27124 Grummand Ave TEA SD 57064 531311 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 124 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million HEAVY CONSTRUCTORS, INC. PO BOX 3239 RAPID CITY SD 57709 237210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 124 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million HENRY CARLSON CONSTRUCTION LLC 1205 W Russel St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 236220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 126 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million HEYL MANAGEMENT, INC. PO Box 90410 SIOUX FALLS SD 57109 484121 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 117 4/16/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

c $1-2 million HOWE, INC. 712 E 3rd St SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 238220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 124 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million HUEY LONG CO., INC. 2704 Plant Street RAPID CITY SD 57702 442291 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 82 4/6/20 First National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million HUMAN SERVICE AGENCY 123 19th St NE WATERTOWN SD 57201 621420 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million HUNGRY’S RESTAURANT INC 901 W 10th St Suite 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 236 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million JENKINS LIVINGS CENTER INC 215 South Maple St WATERTOWN SD 57201 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran Y 211 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million K & K MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC 738 W 10th SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 130 4/13/20 Alerus Financial, National Association SD – 00

c $1-2 million KESSLERS, INC. 621 6TH AVE ABERDEEN SD 57401 445110 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 209 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million KETEL THORSTENSON, LLP 810 QUINCY ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 541211 Partnership Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 174 4/13/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million KRIER & BLAIN, INC. 1207 W Delaware SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 93 4/14/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

c $1-2 million KROHMER PLUMBING INC PO BOX MITCHELL SD 57301 238220 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 121 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million LEGEND SEEDS, INC. 103 Us Hwy 14 East PO Box 241 DE SMET SD 57231 424510 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 147 4/7/20 Bank Midwest SD – 00

c $1-2 million LEWIS & CLARK BEHAVIORAL HEALTH, INC. 1028 Wanut Street YANKTON SD 57078 623220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 160 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million LIBERTY MOTORS INC 600 CAMBELL ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 441110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 147 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million LIFEQUEST 804 MENTZER ST MITCHELL SD 57301 624310 Non-Profit Organization White Male Owned Unanswered Y 4/28/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

c $1-2 million LUNCHTIME SOLUTIONS, INC 391 W STEAMBOAT DR NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 722310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 500 4/8/20 The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa SD – 00

c $1-2 million LUXURY AUTO MALL OF SIOUX FALLS, INC. 4410 W 12th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 105 4/11/20 Alerus Financial, National Association SD – 00

c $1-2 million MAGUIRE IRON, INC. 1610 N Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238990 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 68 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million MCKIE FORD LINCOLN 2010 E Mall Dr PO Box 740 RAPID CITY SD 57701 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 145 4/8/20 BMO Harris Bank National Association SD – 00

c $1-2 million MCRICK INC 721 E 8th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 722513 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 270 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million MIDSTATES PRINTING, INC. 4820 CAPITAL AVE NE ABERDEEN SD 57401 323111 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 222 4/6/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC. 2300 S Dakota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 541990 Corporation American Indian or Alaska Native Female Owned Non-Veteran 142 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million MIDWESTERN MECHANICAL, INC. 4105 N Lewis Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238220 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 133 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million MOBRIDGE REGIONAL HOSPITAL, INC. 1401 10TH AVE W MOBRIDGE SD 57601 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 175 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million MORRIS INC PO Box 1162 PIERRE SD 57501 237310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 90 4/14/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

c $1-2 million MOUNT MARTY COLLEGE, INC 1105 W. 8th YANKTON SD 57078 611310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 249 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million NORTH CENTRAL HEART INSTITUTE, PA 4520 West 69th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 622310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million NORTHERN HILLS TRAINING CENTER INC. 625 Harvard Street SPEARFISH SD 57783 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 200 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million OGLALA SIOUX (LAKOTA) HOUSING AUTHORITY PO Box 603 PINE RIDGE SD 57770 624229 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 171 4/27/20 The First National Bank of Gordon SD – 00

c $1-2 million OLSON OIL CO 951 S Marion Road Suite 1 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 447110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 215 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million OPHTHALMOLOGY LTD 6601 S MINNESOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621111 Cooperative Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 75 4/10/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million PHILIP HEALTH SERVICES 503 W Pine St PHILIP SD 57567 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran Y 154 4/6/20 First National Bank in Philip SD – 00

c $1-2 million PIONEER ENTERPRISES INC. 300 N Chapel Hill Rd SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 812210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 98 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million PIONEER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND HEALTH SERVICES 315 N WASHINGTON ST VIBORG SD 57070 622110 Non-Profit Organization White Female Owned Non-Veteran Y 166 4/14/20 Merchants State Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million PLATTE COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, INC. 601 E 7th Street PO Box 200 PLATTE SD 57369 622110 Non-Profit Organization White Female Owned Non-Veteran Y 182 4/4/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million PRAIRIE AG PARNTERS, INC. 101 Main Ave N LAKE PRESTON SD 57249 236220 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 76 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million PRARIE WIND CASINO HC 49 Box 10 PINE RIDGE SD 57770 921150 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 217 4/10/20 The First National Bank of Gordon SD – 00

c $1-2 million PRESBYTERIAN RETIREMENT VILLAGE OF RAPID CITY INC 255 Texas St RAPID CITY SD 57701 623311 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 181 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

c $1-2 million PRESENTATION COLLEGE, INC. 1500 N MAIN ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 611310 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million PRIMARY SURGICAL, INC. 4910 S ISABEL PL SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 339112 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 109 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million PRIMROSE LEASE MANAGEMENT, LLC 815 N 2ND ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 623311 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 343 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million PRIMROSE RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES, LLC 815 N 2ND ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 551114 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Unanswered Unanswered 69 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million PRIMROSE SENIOR HOLDINGS, LLC 815 N 2ND ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 623311 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 322 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million PUSH PEDAL PULL, INC. 2306 W 41ST ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 423910 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 135 4/10/20 Old National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million ROYAL RIVER CASINO & HOTEL 907 S Veterans Street FLANDREAU SD 57028 713210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 250 4/27/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million RUDE TRANSPORTATION CO, INC 300 West 6th St REDFIELD SD 57469 336999 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 85 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SANDS DRYWALL, INC. 47030 PHILLIP ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 238310 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 75 4/6/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SCHULTE AUTOMOTIVE 7601 S. Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 441110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 86 4/4/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SCULL CONSTRUCTION SERVICE, INC. 803 Industrial Ave RAPID CITY SD 57702 236220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 168 4/10/20 First National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SFP SERVICES INC 519 W 22nd Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 721110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 400 5/5/20 Celtic Bank Corporation SD – 00

c $1-2 million SHARP AUTOMOTIVE 1112 9th Ave SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 441110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SHAWD NEIGHBORHOOD CLINIC MANAGEMENT 4009 W 49TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 561499 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 129 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS ASSOCIATION 6120 S Charger Circle SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 611110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 159 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SIOUX FALLS TOWER SPECIALISTS, INC 4300 N Northview Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 237130 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 120 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million SIOUX NATION HOLDINGS, INC. 1812 N CLIFF AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 115210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SOUKUP CONSTRUCTION, INC. 701 N Ebenezer Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 238910 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 81 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million SOUTH DAKOTA SOYBEAN PROCESSORS, LLC 100 Caspian Ave PO Box 500 VOLGA SD 57071 311224 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 121 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO, INC. 3020 W. 12th St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423810 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 113 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million STANDING ROCK SIOUX TRIBE 27903 US Hwy 12 MOBRIDGE SD 57601 721120 Corporation American Indian or Alaska Native Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/28/20 Great Plains Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million STANS, INC. 1008 Railway Avenue ALPENA SD 57312 311119 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/27/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

c $1-2 million STURGIS MOTORCYCLES, INC. 2820 Harley Drive RAPID CITY SD 57702 441228 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 118 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SULLIVAN, INCORPORATED 3101 N 4th Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 453220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 81 4/9/20 TCF National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SUPER G INVESTMENT CORPORATION 709 MAIN ST DEADWOOD SD 57732 721120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 191 4/29/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million SURGICAL MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS LLC 600 S Cliff Ave Suite 106 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 561110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 59 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million TACO JOHN’S OF IOWA, INC. 5105 S Crossing Pl, Ste 4 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 722513 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 250 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million THE MIDLANDS CLINIC, PC 705 N SIOUX POINT RD STE 100 NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 531390 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 97 4/6/20 Central Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million THE YOUNG MEN’S CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF RAPID CITY 815 KANSAS CITY ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 813410 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 287 4/6/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million THERMO BOND BUILDINGS LLC 1001 W Main Street ELK POINT SD 57025 236210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 142 4/5/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

c $1-2 million TRAIL-EZE, INC PO BOX 1188 MITCHELL SD 57301 333924 Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

c $1-2 million TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT 901 E 60th St North SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 441228 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 81 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million TSP, INC 1112 N West Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541330 Employee Stock Ownership Plan(ESOP) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 68 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million UROLOGY SPECIALISTS CHARTERED 201 w 69th st SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621111 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 70 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million VANCE THOMPSON VISION CLINIC, PROF. LLC 3101 W 57th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 117 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million VANGUARD HOLDING COMPANY, INC. 223 8TH AVE NW Suite 1 ABERDEEN SD 57401 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 250 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million VISION CARE ASSOCIATES, LLP 310 8TH AVE NW ABERDEEN SD 57401 621320 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 112 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million W.W. TIRE SERVICE, INC. 204 W MAIN ST BRYANT SD 57221 441320 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 115 4/6/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million WADE WORKS LLC 110 OLD HIGHWAY 85 BUFFALO SD 57720 237120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 78 4/6/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million WATERTOWN COOP ELEVATOR ASSOCIATION 811 Burlington Northern Drive WATERTOWN SD 57201 424510 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million WEST RIVER ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC 1200 W 4th Ave WALL SD 57790 221122 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 56 5/20/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million WESTLAND MANUFACTURING INC 3415 W. Hovland Drive SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 332312 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 142 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

c $1-2 million WHEELDON FOODS SD LLC 121 GATEWAY DR NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 722513 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 500 4/27/20 Cass Commercial Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million WHEELER MANUFACTURING COMPANY, INC. 107 MAIN AVE LEMMON SD 57638 339910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 137 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million WINCHILL LLC 5050 W Foundation Court SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 493120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 125 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

c $1-2 million WINNER REGIONAL HEALTHCARE CENTER 745 E 8th St WINNER SD 57580 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 206 4/14/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

c $1-2 million WOODLAND CABINETRY, INC. 2415 SD HIGHWAY 10 SISSETON SD 57262 337110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 249 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

c $1-2 million YOUTH & FAMILY SERVICES, INC. 1920 N. PLAZA BLVD RAPID CITY SD 57702 624410 Non-Profit Childcare Center Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 204 4/8/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million 4 AMIGOS LLC 312 9th Ave SE Suite A WATERTOWN SD 57201 447110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million 69TH STREET LOOK’S MARKET LLC 500 E 69th St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 65 4/4/20 Quoin Financial Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million A-OX WELDING SUPPLY CO., INC. 101 N Harlem Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 424690 Corporation White Male Owned Veteran 71 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AAA COLLECTIONS, INC 3500 S. 1ST AVENUE CIR #100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 561440 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 54 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AALADIN CLEANING SYSTEMS 32584 477th Ave ELK POINT SD 57025 332999 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 68 4/6/20 Northwest Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ABBOTT HOUSE INC 909 Court Merrill St MITCHELL SD 57301 623990 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 107 4/6/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ABERDEEN CATHOLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, INC. 1400 N DAKOTA ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 611110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 145 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ABERDEEN ENERGY, LLC 13435 370th Ave MINA SD 57451 238210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 53 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ABERDEEN FAMILY Y OF ABERDEEN SOUTH DAKOTA 5 South STATE ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 624190 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 217 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ABERDEEN MAVERICKS, LLC 205 6TH AVE SE Suite 300 ABERDEEN SD 57401 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 92 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ABERDEEN MEDICAL CENTER PHARMACY 2201 6TH AVE SE #23 ABERDEEN SD 57401 446110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ABERDEEN NURSING & REHAB LLC 400 8TH AVE nw ABERDEEN SD 57401 623110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 149 4/8/20 Cache Valley Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ABIDING SAVIOR FREE LUTHERAN CHURCH 4100 S Bahnson Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ABILITY BUILDING SERVICES, INC. 909 W. 23rd St. YANKTON SD 57078 623210 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 120 4/14/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ACCURPRESS AMERICA INC 450 concourse dr RAPID CITY SD 57703 333517 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/20 Great Plains Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ACE IN THE HOLE CONSTRUCTION LLC PO BOX LUDLOW SD 57755 237120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/7/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ADAMS – ISC,LLC 2090 Deadwood Avenue RAPID CITY SD 57702 811310 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 34 4/6/20 Choice Financial Group SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ADM FREIGHT LEGACY LLC 125 N Jefferson Ave MADISON SD 57042 488999 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 85 4/5/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ADVANCED SUNFLOWER, LLC 710 2ND STREET SW HURON SD 57350 115114 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 44 4/9/20 Minnesota Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AERIONICS, INC. 3601 N St. Paul AVe SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 333249 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AGFIRST FARMERS COOPERATIVE 204 First Street South BROOKINGS SD 57006 424910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 52 4/14/20 CoBank ACB SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AGLAND CO OP 115 S 1ST ST PARKSTON SD 57366 424910 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/14/20 CoBank ACB SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ALL METAL MANUFACTURING, INC. 4290 Universal Drive RAPID CITY SD 57702 332311 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 53 4/6/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ALLIED MIDWEST MERCHANDISERS, INC 1111 N Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 423310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AMERICAN ELECTRIC CONSTRUCTION INC 2212 E 39th Street N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 34 4/6/20 Security Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AMERICAN NATURAL PROCESSORS, INC. 600 STEVENS PORT DR STE 101 DAKOTA DUNES SD 57049 115114 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 48 4/5/20 Central Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AMERICAN ROAST BEEF 3506 N Casco Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 722513 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 144 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AMERICAN TRUST INSURANCE, LLC 1820 Dakota Ave S HURON SD 57350 524210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 40 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ANESTHESIA PHYSICIANS LTD PO Box 1321 SIOUX FALLS SD 57101 621111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ANESTHESIOLOGY ASSOCIATES, INC. 601 S CLIFF AVE STE A SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 622110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 55 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ANIMAL FEED SUPPLEMENT, INC. 11094 Business 212 BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 424910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 86 4/28/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AOK-SANITARY SERVICE AND GARBAGE INC. 1509 E Dike Dr SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 562119 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/13/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million APEX IRONWORKS & FABRICATION, INC. 906 SOUTH MADISON ST MILBANK SD 57252 331210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million APPLE TREE CHILDREN’S CENTERS 3205 S. Meadow Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 624410 Non-Profit Childcare Center White Male Owned Non-Veteran Y 143 4/5/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million APPLIANCE & FURNITURE RENTALL, INC. 2901 W. 11TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 532210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 68 4/6/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AQREVA, LLC 3904 W. Technolgy Circle Suite 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 541219 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 77 6/12/20 Wintrust Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ARCHITECTURE INC 415 S Main Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541310 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 23 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ASHLEY’S CABINETS, INC. 27063 Henry Place SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 337110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 78 4/6/20 Cornerstone Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ASPIRE, INC 607 N 4th St ABERDEEN SD 57401 624120 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 4/27/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ATLANTIS LLC 1300 N Elk Vale Road RAPID CITY SD 57703 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 179 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AUSTAD’S GOLF, INC 2801 E 10TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 453998 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 54 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AUTO BODY SPECIALTIES, INC 4710 North Westport Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 441310 Subchapter S Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 85 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AUTOMATED MAINTENANCE SYSTEMS, INC. 3615 Seger Dr RAPID CITY SD 57701 561740 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 197 4/14/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million AVPRO GLOBAL HLDGS 2222 E 52nd St N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 334515 Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 37 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million B & B CONTRACTING, INC. 711 S 392nd Ave ABERDEEN SD 57401 238990 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 41 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million B&G WELDING 2925 9th Ave. SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 333992 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 71 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million B&L INC 655 Mountain View Road RAPID CITY SD 57702 452990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 83 4/27/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million B9CREATIONS, LLC 2828 Plant Street Suite #2 RAPID CITY SD 57702 333249 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Veteran 28 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BAM LLC 2323 E 6TH ST BROOKINGS SD 57006 441120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 39 4/4/20 VISIONBank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BEAL DISTRIBUTING, INC 4815 N NORTHVIEW AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 424810 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 80 4/13/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BECK MOTORS, INC. 1905 N. Garfield Avenue PIERRE SD 57501 441110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 51 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BELL OHIO, INC 617 W Algonquin St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 322212 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 49 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BELLE FOURCHE NURSING AND REHAB 2200 13TH AVE BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 623110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 83 4/8/20 Cache Valley Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BEST GEN MODULAR, INC 1600 SEDIVY LN RAPID CITY SD 57703 236115 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 69 4/10/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BETHEL LUTHERAN HOME 1001 S EGAN AVE MADISON SD 57042 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 125 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BETHESDA HOME 129 W HIGHWAY 12 WEBSTER SD 57274 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 75 4/14/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BETHESDA HOME OF ABERDEEN, INC. 1224 S HIGH ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 225 4/27/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BETHESDA OF BERESFORD 606 W CEDAR ST BERESFORD SD 57004 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 88 4/14/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BILLION NSF, INC. 4400 West 12th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/10/20 Toyota Financial Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BILLION T, INC. 4101 West 12th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 70 4/10/20 Toyota Financial Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLACHOWSKE TRUCK LINE, INC. 400 E Redwood Blvd BRANDON SD 57005 484220 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 63 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 04

d $350,000-1 million BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL LLC 205 6TH AVE SE STE 300 ABERDEEN SD 57401 713210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 96 4/9/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLACK HILLS INSURANCE AGENCY INC 820 SAINT JOSEPH ST RAPID CITY SD 57709 524210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 29 4/8/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLACK HILLS ORAL AND MAXILLOOFACIAL SURGERY, P.C. 3415 Fifth St RAPID CITY SD 57701 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 36 4/14/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLACK HILLS ORTHODONTICS, PROF. LLC 2620 Jackson Blvd Suite A RAPID CITY SD 57702 621210 Partnership White Male Owned Veteran 62 4/27/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLACK HILLS PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY PC 700 SHERIDAN LAKE RD RAPID CITY SD 57702 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 43 4/30/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLACK HILLS PEDIATRICS, L.L.P. 2905 5TH ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 621111 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 48 4/29/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLACK HILLS REGIONAL EYE INSTITUTE, LLP 2800 3RD ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 621493 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 85 4/10/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLACK HILLSINFOMATION SECURITY 115 West Hudson Street SPEARFISH SD 57783 453998 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 65 4/15/20 Readycap Lending, LLC SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLACKBURN BASEMENT SYSTEMS INC. 367 PO BOX MILLER SD 57362 236115 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 46 4/16/20 First Farmers & Merchants Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLUE SKY GAMING, INC. 555 Main Street DEADWOOD SD 57732 713210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 127 4/27/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BLUE STAR INVESTMENTS, LLC LOUISE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 713940 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 28 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BMADDOX ENTERPRISES, LLC LOUISE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 423910 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 16 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BMG SERVICES LLC 114 N Egan Ave MADISON SD 57042 541890 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 29 4/6/20 Wintrust Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BOADWINE FARMS INC 4009 W 49th Street Suite 308 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 112120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/30/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BOEN & ASSOCIATES, INC 307 W 41st St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 524210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 35 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BORNS GROUP INC. 1610 14th Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 323111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 42 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BOWDLE HOSPITAL 8001 W 5th St BOWDLE SD 57428 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 158 4/27/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BOWES CONSTRUCTION, INC. 2915 22ND AVE S BROOKINGS SD 57006 237310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 70 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BOYCE LAW FIRM, LLP 300 S Main Ave. SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541110 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/6/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF NORTHERN PLAINS, INC 1126 Southland Lane BROOKINGS SD 57006 624410 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 126 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF THE SIOUX EMPIRE 100 S Spring Ave Suite 280 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 624110 Non-Profit Childcare Center Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 106 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BUILDER’S MILLWORK AND WINDOW, LLC 2310 East 10TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 423310 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 45 4/5/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BUILDING SPRINKLER, INC. 47187 WILD CLOVER CIR SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 46 4/5/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million BUSINESS MANAGEMENT RESOURCES INC 2101 W 41st St. Ste 49 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 441210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 40 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million C-LOCK INC 1350 CONCOURSE DR RAPID CITY SD 57703 333111 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 28 4/29/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CABLE COMMUNICATION SERVICES, INC. 7200 Shadowland Ct. BLACK HAWK SD 57718 238910 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 31 4/6/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVICE 2001 Eastgate Ave PIERRE SD 57501 624190 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 88 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CARL V. CARLSON COMPANY 26088 466TH AVE HARTFORD SD 57033 237310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 55 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CAS, INC 2701 N OAK Rd BRANDON SD 57005 812112 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 54 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 04

d $350,000-1 million CASEY PETERSON LTD 909 SAINT JOSEPH ST., STE. 101 RAPID CITY SD 57701 541211 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 68 4/9/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CATHOLIC CHANCERY OFFICE 523 North Duluth Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 53 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CBM PREMIER MANAGEMENT LLC 500 E 52nd St N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 722310 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 60 4/28/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CELLULAR ONLY CONNECTION, INC 512 N Main Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 812990 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 95 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CENTRAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE INC 25487 403RD AVE. MITCHELL SD 57301 221122 Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CENTRAL PLAINS INDUSTRIES, LLC 42989 US Hwy 212 CLARK SD 57225 332710 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS, INC 1011 East 15th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 453210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 58 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CHEYENNE RIVER SOIUX TRIBE 24266 1 Airport Road EAGLE BUTTE SD 57625 623312 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 64 5/12/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CHILDREN’S DENTAL CENTER 3813 S. Kiwanis Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 621210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 80 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CLAIMS ASSOCIATES, INC. 4901 Isabel Place, Ste 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 524292 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CLICK RAIN, INC 300 N PHILLIPS AVE Suite 110 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541810 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 33 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CLIMATE CONTROL SYSTEMS AND SERVICE LLC 3025 COPPERLANE CT RAPID CITY SD 57703 334512 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 48 4/14/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CLIMATE SYSTEMS, INC. 3005 W Russell St SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CMI ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS, IN 20621 SD HWY 25 DE SMET SD 57231 332911 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 48 4/16/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million COLONIAL HOUSE INC 2315 Mt Rushmore St RAPID CITY SD 57701 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million COMBINED POOL & SPA, INC 27080 MORTON CT SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 451110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 50 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million COMMONWEALTH GAMING & HOLDINGS CO, INC. 1912 W 41st St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 713290 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 102 4/27/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million COMMUNITY COORDINATE TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS 1640 E DAKOTA AVE PIERRE SD 57501 485113 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 90 4/4/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million COMMUNITY COUNSELING SERVICES 357 Kansas Ave SE HURON SD 57350 621420 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered Y 67 4/4/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million COMMUNITY FIRST BROADCASTING, LLC 5809 S Remington Pl Ste 106 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 515112 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 44 4/5/20 American State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, INC. 809 Jackson St PO Box 319 BURKE SD 57523 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 62 4/8/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 03

d $350,000-1 million COMPLETE CONCRETE INC. 7201 S Hwy 16 Suite 100 RAPID CITY SD 57702 238110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 96 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CONE AG, INC. 2400 E. Dakota Ave PIERRE SD 57501 454390 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 44 4/10/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CONETIC SOLUTIONS, INC. 330 DAKOTA DUNES BLVD Suite 100 NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 423450 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 37 4/4/20 Central Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CONNELLY TIEHEN AND SONSINC 300 Centenial Dr NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 236220 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 30 4/4/20 Primebank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CORNERSTONE RESCUE MISSION 30 MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 624221 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 61 4/4/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CORPORATE IMAGE GROUP, INC. 701 ENTERPRISE ST N ABERDEEN SD 57401 323111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 33 4/5/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CORTEZ LLC 523 Sixth Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 120 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million COSTELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC 7409 S Bitterroot Pl SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 531311 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 103 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million COUNTERPART, INC. 214 32nd Avenue South BROOKINGS SD 57006 332312 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 67 4/8/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million COURTESY LINCOLN MERCURY, INC 601 E. Omaha Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 441110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 53 4/11/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CR MANAGEMENT, INC. 4912 S MINNESOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 722513 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 133 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CUSTOM FABRICATORS INC 1900 14TH AVE NW WATERTOWN SD 57201 332710 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 84 4/8/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CUSTOM TOUCH HOMES LLC 411 SE 12th St MADISON SD 57042 321999 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 41 4/5/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million CUTLER LAW FIRM, LLP 140 N. Phillips Ave., 4th Floor SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541110 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/7/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million D.L.C., INC 29007 477th Ave CANTON SD 57013 238390 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 35 4/4/20 American State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAHME CONSTRUCTION CO INC 405 S 7th St. ABERDEEN SD 57401 237310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA AUTO INVESTMENTS III LLC 1920 E Mall Drive RAPID CITY SD 57701 441110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 57 4/3/20 Stockman Bank of Montana SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA AUTO INVESTMENTS LLC 1632 E Mall Drive RAPID CITY SD 57701 441110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 49 4/3/20 Stockman Bank of Montana SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA AUTOMATION, INC. 501 Pheasant Ridge Drive WATERTOWN SD 57201 333249 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 33 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA CARRIERS, INC. 5105 W Foundation Ct SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 484121 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 70 4/9/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA CONTRACTING CORPORATION 2208 W. 50th St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 237310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA COUNSELING INSTITUTION, INC 910 W Havens MITCHELL SD 57301 621420 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA DERMATOLOGY LTD 4950 S. MINNESOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621399 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 39 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA ETHANOL, LLC 46269 Sd Highway 34 WENTWORTH SD 57075 325193 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 43 4/4/20 First State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA FOUNDRY INC 20 Park Ln WEBSTER SD 57274 331511 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA GRANITE COMPANY 48391 150 St PO Box 1351 MILBANK SD 57252 327991 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA KITCHEN & BATH BUILDING 4101 N HAINJE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 337110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 105 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA LAYERS, LLP 811 W Pipestone Ave FLANDREAU SD 57028 112310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 76 4/29/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA MILESTONES INC 117 E Beebe Ave CHAMBERLAIN SD 57325 623210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 59 4/11/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA MILL & GRAIN INC 224 Founders Park Drive RAPID CITY SD 57701 115113 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 61 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA PUMP INC. 25524 413th Ave MITCHELL SD 57301 332919 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/5/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA RIGGERS & TOOL SUPPLY, INC 704 E BENSON RD SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 453998 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 35 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA RIO, INC. 2801 S Louise Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 87 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTA TRAFFIC SERVICES, LLC 1500 N Carla TEA SD 57064 999990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTALAND HOLDINGS, LLC 2001 East 39th Street North SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 327211 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 102 4/7/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAKOTAS ANNUAL CONFERENCE OF THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, INC Po Box 460 MITCHELL SD 57301 813110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DALE’S TIRE & RETREADING, INC 3200 Cambell St RAPID CITY SD 57701 441320 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 62 4/11/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DALSIN, INC 1008 W. Delware St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238160 Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DANIEL LYNTON 101 S. Reid St Ste 307 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 541512 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAVENPORT EVANS HURWITZ & SMITH, LLP 206 W 14th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 541110 Limited Liability Partnership White Male Owned Unanswered 35 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAVID H. BILLION LIVING TRUST 1400 Cambell Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 441110 Trust Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/10/20 Toyota Financial Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DAVISON MOTORCARS LLC 219 E 1st Ave MITCHELL SD 57301 441110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 52 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DEAN KURTZ CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 1651 Rand Road RAPID CITY SD 57702 236115 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/12/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DEGEEST STEEL WORKS CO 27191 470th Ave TEA SD 57064 332312 Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 42 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DELTA DENTAL OF SOUTH DAKOTA FOUNDATION 804 N Euclid Avenue PIERRE SD 57501 813211 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 23 4/28/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DEUEL COUNTY FARMERS UNION CO. 375 Main Ave PO Box 430 TORONTO SD 57268 444220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 30 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DIRECT AUTOMATION LLC DBA DIRECT COMPANIES LLC 2425 S Shirley Ave Suite 101 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 541511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 51 4/3/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DIVERSIFIED ENTERPRISES, INC. 3608 S. Southeastern Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 621610 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 225 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DOMESTIC SEED + SUPPLY INC 1021 SW 10th St PO Box 466 MADISON SD 57042 424910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 76 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DPS, INC 3409 N POTSDAM AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 518210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 42 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DRUMGOON DAIRY LP 19048 US Hwy 81 LAKE NORDEN SD 57248 112120 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/27/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million DT-TRAK CONSULTING 210 N Broadway St MILLER SD 57362 518210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 80 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million E AND N STREET LLC 810 QUINCY ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 999990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 120 5/3/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EAGLECAV, LLC 3435 West MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57702 445110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 173 4/16/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EAR NOSE AND THROAT CONSULTANTS AND HEARING SERVICES PLC 101 TOWER RD, Suite 120 NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 621399 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 45 4/3/20 Central Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EARTHBEND LLC 2904 10TH ST W SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 517911 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EASTERN STAR HOME OF SOUTH DAKOTA 126 W 12TH AVE REDFIELD SD 57469 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 55 4/13/20 Heartland State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EATON CONSTRUCTION LLC 19536 Anchor Rd SAINT ONGE SD 57779 237120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/4/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EDDIE’S TRUCK CENTER, INC. 1022 N. Turbine Drive RAPID CITY SD 57703 441228 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 58 4/3/20 Platte Valley Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EFRAIMSON ELECTRIC INC. 19295 438th Ave BRYANT SD 57221 238210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 33 4/8/20 Bryant State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EGGER STEEL COMPANY 909 S 7th Ave, PO Box 2698 SIOUX FALLS SD 57101 332312 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 47 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EHRESMANN ENGINEERING, INC. 4400 W 31st St. YANKTON SD 57078 541330 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 44 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EINSPAHR AUTO PLAZA, INC 2020 8TH ST S BROOKINGS SD 57006 441110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 34 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ELECTAIR, INC. 808 W. 23rd St. YANKTON SD 57078 333415 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 32 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ELLWEIN BROTHERS 655 18TH ST NW HURON SD 57350 424810 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ELMWOOD HOSPITALITY LLC 2301 8th Ave NE Suite 120 ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 5/7/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ELO PROF LLC 1820 North Sanborn Blvd MITCHELL SD 57301 541211 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 52 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EMBE 300 W 11TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 813211 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 197 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EMPIRE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION, LLC 1709 N Industrial Ave. SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 236210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 47 4/8/20 Central Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ENERCEPT INC 3100 9th Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 423310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EPICOSITY LLC 300 North Main Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541810 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 33 4/6/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ESCO MFG., INC. 2020 4TH AVE SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 339950 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 94 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ESPRIT OF WHISPERING RIDGE, OMAHA LLC 1300 West 57th Street Suite 1 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 236116 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 90 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ETHAN COOP LUMBER 117 W Ash ETHAN SD 57334 444190 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million EXPANSION CAPITAL GROUP, LLC 5801 S CORPORATE PL SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 522298 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 75 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FACE IT TOGETHER INC 5020 S. Tennis Lane SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621420 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FALLS FRAMING, LLC 301 South Hwy 81 ARLINGTON SD 57212 236220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 128 4/7/20 Richland State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FARMERS COOPERATIVE ELEVATOR COMPANY 208 Sprout Place PO Box 16 ROSHOLT SD 57260 111199 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FARMERS IMP AND IRRIGATION INC 3023 E US HIGHWAY 14 BYP BROOKINGS SD 57006 423820 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 35 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FARR TECHNOLOGIES, LLC 2601 S Minnesota Ave, Suite 105-208 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 541511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 25 4/3/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FAT BOYS, INC. 610 Main St RAPID CITY SD 57701 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FENSKE MEDIA CORPORATION 3635 Homestead Street RAPID CITY SD 57703 323113 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 46 4/6/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FIEGEN CONSTRUCTION CO 3712 S Western Ave Suite 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 48 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ABERDEEN, INC. 405 NW 8th Ave Suite 204 ABERDEEN SD 57401 524210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FIRST ADVENTURE LEARNING CENTER, LLC 4003 W BENSON RD SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 624410 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 120 4/9/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY OF SOUTH DAKOTA 801 Mt. Rushmore Road RAPID CITY SD 57701 541191 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/10/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FIRST DAKOTA ENTERPRISES, INC. 1223 Sale Barn Road FORT PIERRE SD 57532 236220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 11 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FIRST DAKOTA TITLE LIMITED PAR 600 S MAIN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541191 Partnership White Male Owned Non-Veteran 42 4/6/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FIRST GOLD INC 270 Main St. DEADWOOD SD 57732 721120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 127 4/27/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FISCHER FURNITURE, INC. 1802 West Main St. RAPID CITY SD 57702 442110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 56 4/5/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FISHER BEVERAGE COMPANY,INC. 3636 Seger Drive RAPID CITY SD 57701 424810 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 60 4/9/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FLAT RATE, INC 14515 485th Ave BIG STONE CITY SD 57216 238110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FLEXIT USA, INC 616 E Willow Suite B BRANDON SD 57005 326220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/30/20 Citibank, N.A. SD – 04

d $350,000-1 million FMG, INC. 3700 Sturgis Road RAPID CITY SD 57702 541620 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FOOTHILLS CONTRACTING INC. 701 W HIGHWAY 12 PO Box 558 WEBSTER SD 57274 237310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 45 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE, INC. 1602 N BROADWAY AVE MILLER SD 57362 485410 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 90 4/4/20 Quoin Financial Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FORT RANDALL CASINO 38538 SD HWY 46 LAKE ANDES SD 57356 721120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 219 4/28/20 Commercial State Bank of Wagner SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FOUNTAIN SPRINGS COMMUNITY CHURCH 321 7TH ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 28 4/13/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FOURFRONT DESIGN, INC. 517 7th Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 541330 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Veteran 45 4/8/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FRANKMAN MOTOR COMPANY, INC. 26874 SD Highway 11 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 441120 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 61 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FREED’S FINE FURNISHINGS INC.OF RAPID CITY 1825 Haines Ave RAPID CITY SD 57701 442110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 58 4/11/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FREEMAN’S ELECTRIC SERVICE INC 401 Maple Ave RAPID CITY SD 57701 238210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 49 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FRIESSEN CONSTRUCTION CO. INCE 615 S Marion Rd SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 237310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million FRONTIER HEAVY HAUL AND SUPPORT INC. 10199 LANESBORO RD SCRANTON SD 58653 484230 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/7/20 Dakota Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million G.B.W., INC. 4620 N CLIFF AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 51 4/14/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GATEWAY AUTOMOTIVE LLC 518 East Sioux Ave PIERRE SD 57501 441110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 39 4/8/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GATEWAY AUTOPLEX, LLC 410 N. Campbell St RAPID CITY SD 57701 441120 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 40 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GDT INC. 307 MAIN AVE BROOKINGS SD 57006 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 88 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GEIB, ELSTON, FROST P.A. 2805 5th St Suite 210 RAPID CITY SD 57701 621111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 35 4/11/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GENPRO ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC 13261 TIMBERLINE PLZ, STE. B PIEDMONT SD 57769 238210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 50 4/8/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GENUINE BUILDERS INC 301 South Hwy 81 ARLINGTON SD 57212 236220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 153 4/7/20 Richland State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GEOTEK ENGINEERING & TESTING S 909 East 50th Street North SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541330 Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 35 4/8/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GIL HAUGAN CONSTRUCTION, INC. 200 E 60TH ST North SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 236220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 64 4/3/20 Security Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GIRL SCOUTS-DAKOTA HORIZONS, INC 1101 S Marion Rd SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 813410 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 54 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GLACIAL LAKES RUBBER & PLASTICS, LLC 700 Pheasant Ridge Drive WATERTOWN SD 57201 326199 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GLOBAL DAIRY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 46844 SD HIGHWAY 28 ESTELLINE SD 57234 112120 Limited Liability Partnership White Male Owned Unanswered 33 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GLOBAL POLYMER INDUSTRIES INC. 1001 SE 12TH ST MADISON SD 57042 326199 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 115 4/15/20 Bank of America, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GOLDEN DAKOTA FARMS LLC 48188 221st ELKTON SD 57026 111998 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 45 4/28/20 First United Bank SD – 01

d $350,000-1 million GOLDEN RULE CONSTRUCTION, INC 3905 S WESTERN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 18 4/3/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GOODCARE LLC 1000 North West Ave. Suite 210 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 621340 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 50 4/3/20 Cornerstone Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GR DEADWOOD LLC 821 Circle Dr ABERDEEN SD 57401 721120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GRANGAARD CONSTRUCTION INC 705 20th Ave SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 237310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GRANITE BUICK GMC INC 2454 E Mall Drive RAPID CITY SD 57701 441110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 103 4/9/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GRAY CONSTRUCTION CO. PO BOX 123 WATERTOWN SD 57201 236210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 25 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GREAT WESTERN TIRE LLC 340 3rd St RAPID CITY SD 57701 441320 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 49 4/30/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GUARANTEE ROOFING & SHEET METAL OF SD, INC. 220 S. Marion Road SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 238160 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 60 4/7/20 Security National Bank of South Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million GUNDERSON, PALMER, NELSON AND ASHMORE 506 6TH ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 541110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 36 4/10/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million H & W CONTRACTING, LLC 3416 W. HOVLAND DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 237110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 30 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million H-B CONSTRUCTION LLC 110 OLD HWY 85 BUFFALO SD 57720 484220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/8/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million H-S PRECISION, INC 1301 TURBINE DRIVE RAPID CITY SD 57703 332994 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 51 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HALME, INC. 19524 443Ave BRYANT SD 57221 237310 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 37 4/6/20 Bryant State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HAMLIN PRO CENTER 45002 SD HIGHWAY 28 LAKE NORDEN SD 57248 444110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 30 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HANDER & SON, INC. 2407 W 5th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 84 4/8/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HARR MOTORS, INC. 4255 S E 6th Ave ABERDEEN SD 57401 441110 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 72 4/6/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HART2HART, INC. 701 3RD ST SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 722513 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 71 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HART2HART2, INC. 701 3RD ST SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 722511 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 140 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HARTLEY TRANSPORTATION INC 700 39th St SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 484121 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 43 4/10/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HAUGE ASSOCIATES, INC. 2320 W 49th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 522190 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 29 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HEALTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS, LLC 2301 W RUSSELL ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 621111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 34 4/27/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HEARTLAND GLASS COMPANY, LLC 3701 TICKMAN ST W SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 238150 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 5/3/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HEGG COMPANIES, INC. 57TH ST1300 W 57th St, suite 1 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 812990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 48 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HEGG HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT, LLC 1300 West 57TH ST Suite 1 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 812990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 280 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HEIER, INC. 519 W. SIOUX AVE PIERRE SD 57501 722513 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/4/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HEIMAN INC 25814 RUDOLPH AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 922160 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 71 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HEINOLD HOG MARKETS, LLC 891 TWO RIVERS DR DAKOTA DUNES SD 57049 112210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 53 4/7/20 Washington State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HENJES, CONNER & WILLIAMS, PC 801 Stevens Port Dr DAKOTA DUNES SD 57049 541211 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 41 4/3/20 Farmers Trust and Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HENRY CARLSON COMPANY 1205 W Russell St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 126 4/9/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HEPAR BIOSCIENCE LLC 3148 North HIghway 105 NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 424990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 16 4/3/20 Northwest Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HIGHMARK ERECTORS INC 14667 139TH PLACE PIEDMONT SD 57769 236220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 63 6/29/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HILLMAN PLUMBING & HEATING, INC. 801 E 52ND ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238220 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 32 4/10/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HOMECARE SERVICES OF SOUTH DAKOTA, INC. 1351 N. Harrison PIERRE SD 57501 621610 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 200 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HOMESLICE MEDIA GROUP, LLC 1612 JUNCTION AVE STURGIS SD 57785 515112 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 45 4/7/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HOOGENDOORN CONSTRUCTION 47895 US Highway 18 CANTON SD 57013 236220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 35 4/6/20 Security Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HORIZONTAL MACHINING AND MANUFACTURING, INC. 640 ARIZONA AVE NW HURON SD 57350 332999 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 66 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HORSLEY SPECIALTIES, INC. 160 E Main Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 238990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 55 4/7/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HOSPITALITY BUILDERS, INC. 150 Knollwood Dr RAPID CITY SD 57701 236220 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 15 6/17/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HOUSE OF GLASS, INC. 2 North State Street PO BOX 228 ABERDEEN SD 57402 238150 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 41 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HOWARD FARMERS COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION 307 W. SD Hwy 34 HOWARD SD 57349 926140 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/6/20 Rivers Edge Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HOWES OIL CO., INC. 823 E 14TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57101 424720 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HUB CITY ENERGY, LLC 38469 133rd St ABERDEEN SD 57401 325193 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million HURON AREA CENTER FOR INDEPENDENCE 258 3rd St SW HURON SD 57350 623210 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 300 4/27/20 Dakotaland FCU SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million INSTITUTIONS SERVICES INC 1421 N B Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423440 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 30 4/14/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million INTEGRITY ACQUISITION, LLC 2751 East Colorado Blvd SPEARFISH SD 57783 441120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/13/20 The Huntington National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million INTEGRITY BUILDERS INC 2224 E 39th Street North SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238130 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 36 4/7/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million INTERIOR TECHNICIANS, INC. 501 N Harlem Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 562910 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 136 4/8/20 One American Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million INTERSTATE OFFICE PRODUCTS, INC. 228 S. Main Ave. SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423420 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 37 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ISEMAN HOMES, INC. 4733 N CLIFF AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 453930 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 65 4/13/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million IVERSON CHRYSLER CENTER, INC. 600 S Burr St MITCHELL SD 57301 441110 Subchapter S Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 46 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million J & J ASPHALT COMPANY 2234 Dyess Avenue RAPID CITY SD 57701 238910 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 52 4/29/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million J GRUBL EXCAVATING, LLC PO BOX 503 STURGIS SD 57785 237990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 22 4/7/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million J&J EARTHWORKS, INC. 1002 S. Madison St. MILBANK SD 57252 237990 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 40 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million J&L HARLEY DAVIDSON INC 2601 W 60th Street North SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 441228 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JAK, INC 810 QUINCY ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 270 4/29/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JANS CORPORATION 4700 N Westport Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JB ENTERPRISES, INC. 5120 S WESTERN AVE Suite 102 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 124 4/8/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JENSEN MASONRY, INC. 3905 S Western Ave Suite 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 238140 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 37 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JENSEN ROCK AND SAND, INC. 12802 287th Ave MOBRIDGE SD 57601 237310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JERRY’S ELECTRIC INC 23170 471st Ave COLMAN SD 57017 335311 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 62 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JERRYS AUTO SALES 27786 SD Hwy 17 LENNOX SD 57039 441120 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 28 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JJD COMPANIES LLC 420 S. MARY AVE PO Box 152 TEA SD 57064 332996 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 35 4/4/20 Reliance Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JJM ENTERPRISES OF SIOUX FALLS, INC 620 S Lyons Ave Ste 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 561720 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 125 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JOHNSTONE SUPPLY 335 N WEBER AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 423730 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 37 4/4/20 Bank Midwest SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JONES FOOD CENTER – VERMILLION INC 812 COTTAGE AVE VERMILLION SD 57069 445110 Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 69 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JR DISTRIBUTING INC 516 Main Ave LAKE NORDEN SD 57248 424910 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 50 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JR KOOP, INC 27077 Gayle Ave TEA SD 57064 333414 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/7/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JRK SERVICES INC 725 INDIANA ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 621610 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 98 4/10/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million JW NIEDERAUER INC SPLITROCK BLVD BRANDON SD 57005 444130 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 85 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 04

d $350,000-1 million K & J TRUCKING 1800 E. 50th Street North SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484230 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 32 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million KAYLOR GRAIN CO., INC. 180 S Main St KAYLOR SD 57354 493130 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 50 4/7/20 Security State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million KEN’S SUPERMARKET, INC. 2105 6th Ave. SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 445110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 280 4/6/20 BankNorth SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million KENCO INC 2680 Commerce Rd RAPID CITY SD 57702 325320 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/30/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million KENNEBEC TELEPHONE CO., INC 220 South Main PO Box 158 KENNEBEC SD 57544 517311 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Rivers Edge Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million KN CONSTRUCTION INC 27297 Wetland Road HARRISBURG SD 57032 236115 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 38 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million KT CONNECTIONS, INC. 829 Quincy Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 541511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 30 4/7/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LABOLT FARMERS GRAIN CO. 102 E. Georgia Ave PO Box 91 LABOLT SD 57246 424510 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LAMONT COMPANIES, INC 205 6TH AVE SE, Suite 300 ABERDEEN SD 57401 551114 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 42 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LANDSCAPE GARDEN CENTERS, INC 7201 MINNESOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 561730 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/5/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LANKOTA GROUP, INC. 270 W Park Ave SW HURON SD 57350 333924 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 39 4/7/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LAUNCH SERVICING, LLC 6009 S Sharon Avenue, Suite 105 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 522291 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/6/20 Richland State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LAWRENCE & SCHILLER INC 3932 S Willow Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 541810 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 51 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LEOPARDSON TRUST 200 North Phillips Avenue Suite 301 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 523991 Trust Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LESKCA, INC. 210 COTTONWOOD DR BOX ELDER SD 57719 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 30 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LESTER HOSPITALITY – RAPID CITY LLC PO Box 9188 RAPID CITY SD 57709 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LESTER HOSPITALITY -CHANDLER LLC PO Box 9188 RAPID CITY SD 57709 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 92 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LIEBER CONSTRUCTION, INC. 310 NORTH DERBY LN NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 238910 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 31 4/3/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LIEN TRANSPORTATION COMPANY PO BOX 40 ABERDEEN SD 57402 238910 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LIFT PRO EQUIPMENT COMPANY INC 3621 POTSDAM AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 454390 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 42 4/6/20 Bell Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LIMOGES CONSTRUCTION, INC 25732 COTTONWOOD AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 238110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 85 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LIND EX-CO, INC. 1641 DEADWOOD AVE RAPID CITY SD 57702 238910 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 51 4/10/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LIV HOSPITALITY LLC 502 West Blvd RAPID CITY SD 57701 541990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 33 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LOISEAU CONSTRUCTION, INC. 1002 West Elm Ave FLANDREAU SD 57028 237310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 105 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LONG CREEK STEEL LLC 28778 SUPERIOR PL BERESFORD SD 57004 331221 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/6/20 Premier Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million LYNN, JACKSON, SHULTZ & LEBRUN, P.C. 909 SAINT JOSEPH ST, Suite 800 RAPID CITY SD 57701 541110 Limited Liability Partnership White Male Owned Veteran 60 4/3/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million M.C. HARSTHORN, INC 701 3rd St SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 722511 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 140 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MAC CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. 4440 UNIVERSAL DR RAPID CITY SD 57702 236220 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 31 4/3/20 Platte Valley Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MACKSTEEL WAREHOUSE, INC. 415 20th Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 332322 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 58 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MAGUIRE TANK INC 300 W Walnut St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 69 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MAINLINE CONTRACTING, INC PO BOX 3448 RAPID CITY SD 57709 237110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/8/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MARK’S MACHINERY INC 3211 E HIGHWAY 50 YANKTON SD 57078 811310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MARSHALL COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL 413 9TH ST BRITTON SD 57430 622110 Non-Profit Organization White Female Owned Non-Veteran Y 116 4/11/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MARVS BODY SHOP INC 300 S Cleveland Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 811121 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MAX ONE NUTRITION LLC 2320 W 54th St N SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 621999 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 9 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MAYFIELD TRUSS, LLC 18409 SD HIGHWAY 25 WILLOW LAKE SD 57278 321214 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 54 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MAYNARD’S FOOD CENTER OF WESTBROOK, INC 104 West 2nd St ELKTON SD 57026 445110 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 248 4/8/20 The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa SD – 01

d $350,000-1 million MCCROSSAN BOYS RANCH 47135 260th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 721310 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 58 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MCFLEEG INC. 415 10th St. SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 453998 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MDS MANUFACTURING INC 1301 S SD HIGHWAY 37 PARKSTON SD 57366 333111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 70 4/6/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million METRIX, LLC 300 Pheasant Ridge Dr WATERTOWN SD 57201 811121 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million METTLER FERTILIZER, INC. 656 E US Hwy 18 MENNO SD 57045 115112 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MEYERINK FARM SERVICE, INC. 36794 SD HIGHWAY 44 PLATTE SD 57369 333111 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 36 4/4/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MF SPOT INC. 4701 E 54th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 999990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 97 4/5/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MG OIL COMPANY, INC 1180 Creek Drive RAPID CITY SD 57703 424720 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MICHAEL R DANA DDS PC 1306 MAIN ST SPEARFISH SD 57783 621210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/15/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MICKS ELECTRIC INC 1304 Oregon St STE #1 RAPID CITY SD 57701 238210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MIDWEST EAR NOSE & THROAT 2315 W 57th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MIDWEST FIDELITY PARTNERS, LLC 3900 E 10th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 811192 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 81 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MIDWEST MAGNETIC COMPONENTS, INC. 109 Iowa St ALCESTER SD 57001 334416 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 74 4/10/20 Premier Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MIDWEST MEXICAN FOOD INC 100 N KROHN Ave Ste 301 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 722513 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 139 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MIDWEST OUTDOOR RESORTS, LLC 23645 Clubhouse Dr RAPID CITY SD 57702 721211 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 126 4/5/20 Bremer Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MIDWESTERN MECHANICAL RAPID, INC. 1865 Samco Road RAPID CITY SD 57702 238220 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 43 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MILLBORN SEEDS, INC. 2132 32ND AVE BROOKINGS SD 57006 424910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MILLS CONSTRUCTION INC. 1311 Main Ave S BROOKINGS SD 57006 236210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 36 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MILLS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC 630 Western Ave BROOKINGS SD 57006 531311 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 56 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MINNTRONIX, INC. 1600 9TH AVE SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 334416 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/14/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MITCHELL CLINIC, LTD 818 West Havens MITCHELL SD 57301 622110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 32 4/6/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MITCHELL MOTORCARS, LLC 2300 N Main St MITCHELL SD 57301 441110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 44 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MITOGRAPHERS, INC., THE 4720 4th Ave N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 323113 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 77 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MJ SALEM CORPORATION 20 6TH AVE SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 722513 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 155 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MONTGOMERY’S FURNITURE, INC. 747 S Washington Ave. MADISON SD 57042 442110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 81 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MOOODY COUNTY DAIRY LP 4009 W 49th Street Ste 308 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 112120 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 5/1/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MORRIS CONSTRUCTION ENTERPRISES INC 618 E Maple St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 237990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MURPHY MECHANICAL INSULATION, INC. 515 S FLYNN ST NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 238310 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 43 4/4/20 Primebank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MY PLACE HOTELS OF AMERICA, LLC 1910 8th Avenue NE ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/14/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million MY3TECH, INC. 1601 N Harrison Ave Ste #2B PIERRE SD 57501 541519 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 37 4/6/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NAIEM INC. 419 3RD ST BROOKINGS SD 57006 423120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 58 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NE SOUTH DAKOTA COMMUNITY ACTION PROGRAM INC. 104 Ash Street E SISSETON SD 57262 926110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 26 4/28/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NELSON BAKER BIOTECH, INC. 500 w hangar st SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541330 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 17 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NEUROSURGICAL & SPINAL SURGERY ASSOCIATES PC 4141 5TH ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 621111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 39 4/5/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NORDICA WAREHOUSES, INC. 801 S 6th Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 531390 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 42 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NORDSTROM’S AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 25513 480TH AVE GARRETSON SD 57030 423140 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 75 4/8/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 01

d $350,000-1 million NORTH AMERICAN BAPTIST SEMINARY 2100 S Summit Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 611310 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 28 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NORTH AMERICAN WHOLESALE FLORIST, INC. 715 South 7th Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 424930 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 69 4/7/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NORTH CENTRAL INTERNATIONAL OF SIOUX FALLS, INC. 4511 N Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484122 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 36 4/8/20 Bremer Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NORTHEASTERN MENTAL HEALTH CENTER 14 S MAIN ST, STE 1E ABERDEEN SD 57401 621330 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 80 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NORTHERN EXTRUSION TOOLING, IN 905 W 19TH ST YANKTON SD 57078 333318 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 36 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NORTHERN TRUCK EQUIPMENT CORPO 47213 SCHWEIGER CIR SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 423860 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Veteran 23 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NORTHTOWN, INC. 3818 Broadway Ave YANKTON SD 57078 441110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 49 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS INC 2309 W OMAHA ST RAPID CITY SD 57702 423720 Employee Stock Ownership Plan(ESOP) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 5/3/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NORTHWESTERN ENGINEERING COMPANY 314 Founders Park Dr RAPID CITY SD 57701 531120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 63 4/9/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NTA, LTD PO Box 831 HURON SD 57350 484121 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million NYBERG’S ACE HARDWARE, INC. 330 W 41st Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 444130 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million OAKRIDGE NURSERY AND LANDSCAPING, INC 2217 S Splitrock Boulevard BRANDON SD 57005 541320 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 30 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 04

d $350,000-1 million OHARA, LLC 300 Cherapa Place Suite 401 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 541990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 35 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million OLD STYLE SALOON NO. 10 657 MAIN ST DEADWOOD SD 57732 722410 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 75 4/29/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million OMNITECH, INC 5841 S. Corporate Place SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541511 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 50 4/7/20 Security National Bank of South Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ORAL SURGERY ASSOCIATES, P.C. 301 OAK TREE LN NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/27/20 Pioneer Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million OUR HOME INC 334 3RD ST SW HURON SD 57350 623220 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 130 4/6/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million OVB HOLDINGS, LLC 780 West Park Ave SW HURON SD 57350 333618 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 42 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million OVERHEAD DOOR COMPANY OF SIOUX FALLS INC 6408 W 12th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 444190 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million P & M STEEL COMPANY 4401 N Westport Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 332312 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PAULSEN MARKETING INC. 3510 S. First Ave Circle SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 541810 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PEARSON INCORPORATED 27271 Ironworks Ave. HARRISBURG SD 57032 333318 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 47 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PELLA GATEWAY LLC 300 Centennial Drive Ste 100 NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 541219 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 29 4/6/20 Security National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PERDUE, INC. 2415 CREEK DR RAPID CITY SD 57703 337127 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PESKA CONSTRUCTION, INC. 2700 N 4th Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 237310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 41 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PHASE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC 231 East Main St North RAPID CITY SD 57701 334419 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 62 4/16/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PHYSICIANS LABORATORY, LTD. 1301 S Cliff Avenue, Suite 700 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 621511 Corporation Asian Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PIERSON FORD-LINCOLN, INC. 701 AUTO PLAZA DR ABERDEEN SD 57401 441110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 39 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PIVOTAL HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. 3003 9th Ave SW PO Box 1060 WATERTOWN SD 57201 423450 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 79 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PLASTIC SURGERY ASSOCIATES OF SOUTH DAKOTA, LTD. 4201 S Minnesota Ave #112 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 622110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/6/20 Cornerstone Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PPD USA INC 1810 3RD STREET NE MADISON SD 57042 326199 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PRAIRIE AQUATECH MANUFACTURING, LLC 101 N MAIN Suite 325 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 311119 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PRAIRIE BERRY, L.L.C 23837 Hwy 385 HILL CITY SD 57745 312130 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PRAIRIE PASTA INC CARNEGIE PL SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 186 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PRAIRIE REHABILITATION SERVICES INC. 1720 South Cliff Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 621340 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 81 4/5/20 Central Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PRAIRIESONS, INC. 1117 ASH ST BRANDON SD 57005 238220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 32 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 04

d $350,000-1 million PRECISION RAIL STRESS TESTING INC 3109 Conifer Trail STURGIS SD 57785 561990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/15/20 Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT, LLC 101 North Phillips Avenue BROOKINGS SD 57104 524298 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/7/20 BankStar Financial SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PREFORM SOLUTIONS, INC. 3801 n 4th ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 424610 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 30 4/3/20 Cornerstone Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PREMIER EQUIPMENT LLC 111 SD Highway 20 PO Box 355 ISABEL SD 57633 423820 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 55 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PRIDE NEON, INC. 3010 W 10TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 339950 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 39 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PROJECT SOLUTIONS, INC. 505 Kansas City St RAPID CITY SD 57701 541330 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 47 4/5/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PROPERTY MELD I, LLC 11 Main St RAPID CITY SD 57701 511210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/29/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PROSTROLLO MOTOR COMPANY, INC. 1001 South Washington Ave MADISON SD 57042 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PROSTROLLO MOTOR SALES, INC. 500 4th St NE HURON SD 57350 441110 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 43 4/4/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PUETZ DESIGN + BUILD INC. 800 N Kimball MITCHELL SD 57301 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 63 4/5/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million PURE BLISS LLC 1109 W OMAHA ST STE B RAPID CITY SD 57701 812113 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 77 4/14/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million QUINN CONSTRUCTION, INC. 4404 Universal Drive RAPID CITY SD 57702 237990 Corporation White Female Owned Veteran 28 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million R&R SERVICES 12218 302ND AVE MOUND CITY SD 57646 213112 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 43 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RADIOLOGY ASSOCIATES, PROF. LLC 2929 5th Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 621111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 51 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RAINBOW PLAY SYSTEMS, INC. 500 Rainbow Parkway BROOKINGS SD 57006 339920 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 48 4/28/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RAPID BROADCASTING COMPANY 2424 South Plaza Drive RAPID CITY SD 57702 515120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 45 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RAPID CITY CATHOLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM 424 FAIRMONT BLVD RAPID CITY SD 57701 611110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 126 4/7/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RAPID CITY EMERGENCY SERVICES PA PO BOX 9069 RAPID CITY SD 57709 621111 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/15/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RAUSCH COMPANIES INC. 1671 Rand RD RAPID CITY SD 57702 453998 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/14/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RCS CONSTRUCTION, INC. 1314 Fountain Plaza Drive RAPID CITY SD 57702 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 80 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RDU LLC 25376 403rd Ave MITCHELL SD 57301 337214 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 83 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RECREATIONAL ADVENTURES CO PO BOX 1400 SIOUX FALLS SD 57101 721211 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 325 4/7/20 Central Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RED CLOUD INDIAN SCHOOL, INC 100 MISSION DR PINE RIDGE SD 57770 611110 Non-Profit Organization White Male Owned Non-Veteran Y 175 4/6/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RED RIVER ENERGY, LLC 47333 104TH STREET P.O. BOX 17 ROSHOLT SD 57260 325193 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/9/20 Heritage Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million REDFIELD ENERGY LLC 38650 171ST ST REDFIELD SD 57469 325193 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 48 4/7/20 Heartland State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million REDLINGER BROS. PLUMBING & HEATING CO. 21 S Broadway WATERTOWN SD 57201 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 47 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million REEDE CONSTRUCTION, INC. 5237 Hwy 12 E, Suite 1 ABERDEEN SD 57401 237310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 39 4/7/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million REGENCY CSP VENTURES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 13389 US Highway 16 CUSTER SD 57730 721110 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 131 4/11/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million REGENCY HOTEL MANAGEMENT, LLC 3211 W SENCORE DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 812990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 30 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RENEW ENERGY ELECTRICAL, LLC 2520 E River Ridge Pl #100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 811310 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RETIREMENT, LLC 5140 E. 57TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 525110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 33 4/7/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million REUNION STUDENT LOAN FINANCE CORPORATION 105 1ST AVE SW ABERDEEN SD 57401 522291 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 53 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RICE, LLC 3337 E MALL DR RAPID CITY SD 57701 441228 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 49 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RING-NECK ENERGY & FEED LLC 901 Redwood Ave ONIDA SD 57564 325193 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 43 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RIVER GREENWAY RESTAURANT, LLC 1300 West 57th Street suite 1 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING, LLC 202 W. 2ND ST YANKTON SD 57078 515112 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 37 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RL DRYWALL AND INSULATION, INC 520 S. Valley View Rd. SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 238310 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 27 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RONNING ENTERPRISES, INC. 4401 E 6th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 238110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ROSEBUD CASINO 30421 US HIGHWAY 83 VALENTINE SD 69201 721120 Corporation American Indian or Alaska Native Unanswered Unanswered 150 4/29/20 Sandhills State Bank SD – 03

d $350,000-1 million ROSEBUD CONCRETE INC. 721 N MAIN ST WINNER SD 57580 238110 Corporation American Indian or Alaska Native Female Owned Unanswered 26 4/8/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ROSEBUD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE INC 512 Rosebud Ave GREGORY SD 57533 221118 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 22 4/14/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 01

d $350,000-1 million ROSEBUD HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS, INC. 515 8th Street WHITE RIVER SD 57579 623110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 60 4/9/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ROSEBUD MANUFACTURING CO. INC. 701 12th SE Street MADISON SD 57042 337110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 70 4/5/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ROVE STAFFING LLC 220 E 249th Street CHAMBERLAIN SD 57325 561320 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 86 4/27/20 BankUnited, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RP CONSTRUCTORS LLC 1270 S DERBY LN NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 237990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 0 4/4/20 Central Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RPM INNOVATIONS, INC. 500 Turbine Drive RAPID CITY SD 57703 333249 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 29 4/14/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RURAL HEALTH CARE INC. 202 ISLAND DR FORT PIERRE SD 57532 621111 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/7/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RURAL OFFICE OF COMMUNITY SERVICES 106 W AVE WAGNER SD 57380 624190 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 87 4/4/20 Commercial State Bank of Wagner SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million RUSH COMPANY INC 1314 Walnut St SPRINGFIELD SD 57062 314910 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 2301 E 60th ST N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541714 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 39 4/27/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SAYRE ASSOCIATES, INC. 216 S Duluth Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541330 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SBS CYBERSECURITY, LLC 700 S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON SD 57042 541519 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 62 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SCHERER, INC. 46994 MINDY ST TEA SD 57064 332710 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 65 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SCHILTZ FOODS INC. OAK ST SISSETON SD 57262 311119 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 31 4/7/20 Choice Financial Group SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SCHMUCKR, PAUL, NOHR & ASSOCIATES, INC. 221 Brown County 19 S ABERDEEN SD 57402 541330 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SCHOENEMAN BROS. CO. 1801 W 50th St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 444190 Subchapter S Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 56 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SCHOOL BUS, INC 5100 W. 8th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 485410 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 197 4/4/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SCHWAN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC 320 6th Avenue SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 523120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 46 4/5/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SCOTCHMAN INDUSTRIES, INC. 180 E US HWY 14 PHILIP SD 57567 333517 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Veteran 63 4/6/20 First National Bank in Philip SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SCOTT PETERSON MOTORS INC 30 5TH AVE BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 441110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 36 4/3/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SCOTT SUPPLY CO. 2800 West Havens Street MITCHELL SD 57301 423820 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 35 4/7/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SD INDUSTRIES LLC 42204 245TH ST ALEXANDRIA SD 57311 332999 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 58 4/14/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SELECT PAINTING, LLC 50TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 238320 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 42 4/6/20 Central Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SENCORE, INC. 3200 W Sencore Drive SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 334310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SENIOR CITIZENS SERVICES INC 2300 W 46th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 624190 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 45 4/10/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SENPROCO, INC. 4401 N NORTHVIEW AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 311111 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 50 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SESDAC, INC. 1314 E CHERRY ST VERMILLION SD 57069 624120 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 139 4/7/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SFRL, INC. 28168 Commerce Ave WORTHING SD 57077 454390 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 55 4/4/20 American State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SHARPE ENTERPRISES, INC. 3500 E. Hwy 34 PIERRE SD 57501 236220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 57 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SHIBA INVESTMENTS INC 445 Mt Rushmore Rd RAPID CITY SD 57701 721110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SIOUX CORPORATION 1 Sioux Plaza BERESFORD SD 57004 339999 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 45 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SIOUX EMPIRE MOTORSPORTS, LLC 4915 N Northview ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 441228 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 64 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SIOUX FALLS SHOPPING NEWS, INC 4005 S Western Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 511110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 55 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SIOUX INTERNATIONAL 6401 12TH ST W SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 423820 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 39 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SIOUX VALLEY COOPERATIVE 8 10th Street NW WATERTOWN SD 57201 447110 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 87 4/9/20 DNB National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SIOUXLAND ANESTHESIOLOGY, LTD 101 Tower Road NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 621111 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/4/20 Pioneer Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SIOUXLAND UROLOGY ASSOCIATES PC 455 SIOUX POINT RD NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 621111 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 44 4/4/20 The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SITE WORK SPECIALISTS, INC. 803 Industrial Ave RAPID CITY SD 57702 236220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 62 4/10/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SKYWAYS, LTD. 426 15th Street NW HURON SD 57350 481111 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 42 4/7/20 Bremer Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SMART SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC 108 S Pierre St PIERRE SD 57501 541511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 43 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SODACO INC 3600 SHERIDAN LAKE RD RAPID CITY SD 57702 721110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/14/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SOLID METALS MANUFACTURING LLC 2204 West city limits Rd YANKTON SD 57078 332999 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Unanswered Unanswered 29 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SONIFI HEALTH, INC. 3900 West Innovation St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 334220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 42 4/28/20 KeyBank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SOO IMPORT INC 801 W. 41st St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 441110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 69 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SORLIEN ELECTRIC INC. 46946 100TH ST South TEA SD 57064 238210 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 61 4/10/20 Merchants State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SOUTH CENTRAL ADJUSTMENT TRAIN 401 W 2ND ST WINNER SD 57580 623210 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 50 4/6/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SOUTH DAKOTA LIONS EYE AND TISSUE BANK, INC 4501 W 61ST ST N SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 621991 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 41 4/3/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SOUTH DAKOTA PARTNERS INC. 205 HIGHWAY 22 CLEAR LAKE SD 57226 334418 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 68 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION 815 Medary Avenue BROOKINGS SD 57006 611310 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 45 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SOUTH WESTERN DENTAL 5201 S Western Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/11/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SOUTHEAST FARMERS COOP 31303 471ST AVE BURBANK SD 57010 424510 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5 4/13/20 CoBank ACB SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SPEARFISH MOTORS, INC 1910 N MAIN ST SPEARFISH SD 57783 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 26 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SPEARFISH NURSING AND REHAB CENTER LLC 1020 N 10TH ST SPEARFISH SD 57783 623110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 103 4/8/20 Cache Valley Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SPEIER INC 213 West 9th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 812320 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 44 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SPRENGER MIDWEST INC 523 East 14th ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 57 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ST WILLIAMS CARE CENTER 103 N Viola St. MILBANK SD 57252 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/30/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ST.MICHAEL’S HOSPITAL, INC 410 W 16th Ave TYNDALL SD 57066 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered Y 80 4/15/20 Security State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million STERLING E-MARKETING, INC 4600 N 4th Ave. SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541613 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million STERLING TECHNOLOGY, INC. 133 32ND AVE S BROOKINGS SD 57006 311514 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 51 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million STERN OIL COMPANY INC 27923 US Hwy 81 FREEMAN SD 57029 424720 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 94 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million STEVEN LUST AUTOMOTIVE 1314 6TH AVE SW ABERDEEN SD 57401 441110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 82 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million STOCKWELL ENGINEERS, INC. 801 N Phillips Avenue, St 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541330 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 32 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million STONE OIL COMPANY, INC. 3801 9TH AVE SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 447110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 80 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million STONEYBROOK, INC. 4501 E Pampas Pl SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 623312 Corporation White Male Owned Veteran 105 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 2221 N Plaza Dr RAPID CITY SD 57702 336991 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 36 4/15/20 Bank of America, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SUDS & DUDS, INC. 312 MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 812331 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 107 4/14/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SUMMIT CONTRACTING INC 36581 SD HIGHWAY 44 PLATTE SD 57369 236210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 31 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SUN DIAL MANOR INC 410 2nd St BRISTOL SD 57219 623110 Non-Profit Organization White Female Owned Unanswered Y 46 4/27/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SUNSET MANOR INC 129 E Clay St IRENE SD 57037 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 64 4/10/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SUNTERRA FARMS IOWA INC. 702 S Ben Street PARKSTON SD 57366 111998 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 39 4/8/20 Iowa State Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SURGICAL INSTITUTE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, PC 911 E 20th St, STE 700 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 621111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 42 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SWIFTEC INC 1714 Creek Drive RAPID CITY SD 57703 238910 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 33 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million SYVERSON TILE & STONE, INC 4015 S Western AVe SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 238340 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 69 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million T & R CONTRACTING, INC 5000 Gulby Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 237310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 21 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million T AND J INDUSTRIES, INC. 1014 s HILLSIDE DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 332710 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 63 4/8/20 One American Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million T BROTHERS LOGISTICS LLC 2204 N WESTPORT AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 488510 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 43 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TACO JOHN’S 23562 Deerfield Park Dr. #1133 HILL CITY SD 57745 722513 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 70 4/7/20 Bell Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TBI, INC. 2209 EAST 39TH ST 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 33 4/13/20 Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc. d/b/a TAB Bank, Inc. SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TEKAKWITHA NURSING CENTER, INC 6 East Chestnut SISSETON SD 57262 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million THE CARROLL INSTITUTE 310 S 1st Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 813410 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 59 4/5/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SIOUX FALLS, INC 3400 W 22nd St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 713910 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million THE DIOCESE OF RAPID CITY 606 Cathedral Dr. RAPID CITY SD 57701 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 71 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million THE GLORY HOUSE 4000 S WEST AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 623220 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 48 4/7/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million THE RAMKOTA COMPANIES, INC. 122 PHILLIPS AVE S SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 721110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 181 4/14/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million THE RIVETT GROUP, L.L.C. 1910 8th Ave NE ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/28/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million THERMO KING OF SIOUX FALLS, INC 1709 N Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 488490 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 31 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million THORNTON CARPET INC 27106 Independence Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 442210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 53 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million THUNDER VALLEY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 402 SAINT JOSEPH ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 925120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 49 4/9/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TIESZEN MEMORIAL HOME INC 312 E State St MARION SD 57043 623312 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/28/20 Rivers Edge Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TIM W OLSON CONSTRUCTION, INC 12525 US Hwy 20 BUFFALO SD 57720 238130 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 50 4/5/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TOTAL FIRE PROTECTION, INC. 1004 7th Ave N. BRANDON SD 57005 238220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 47 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 04

d $350,000-1 million TOWER SYSTEMS INC 17226 44th Ave WATERTOWN SD 57201 237130 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TRAFFIC SOLUTIONS, INC 27297 Kenworth Place HARRISBURG SD 57032 237310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 34 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TRI STATE AG SERVICES, LLC 301 S Hwy 81 ARLINGTON SD 57212 236210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 204 4/15/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TRI STATE CONSTRUCTION LLC 10910 US Hwy 212 BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 237990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 59 4/3/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TRI- STATE WHOLESALE FLOORING, INC 3900 West 34th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 423990 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 36 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TRI-STATE RESTAURANTS, INC. 554 River Dr NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 162 4/14/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TRINITY ELECTRICAL SERVICES, LLC 516 S Flynn St. NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 238210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Unanswered 43 4/7/20 Northwest Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TRN IOWA, LLC 600 S MAIN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541191 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 36 4/6/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TSCHETTER & HOHM CLINIC, P.C. 455 Kansas Ave SE HURON SD 57350 621111 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 25 4/4/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TTT, INC. 2317 S. Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 441320 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 66 4/6/20 Northwest Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million TWIN VALLEY TIRE INC 516 W 4TH AVE MILBANK SD 57252 811111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 75 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ULTRA INC 504 JENSON AVE SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 541511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 45 4/29/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million UNDERGROUND SOLUTIONS INC 27077 Sundowner Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 237130 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 45 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million UNITED RETIREMENT CENTER 405 1st Ave BROOKINGS SD 57006 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 120 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA FOUNDATION 1110 N Dakota St VERMILLION SD 57069 813211 Non-Profit Organization White Female Owned Non-Veteran Y 4/8/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million US HOTEL ACS VENTURES LLLP 1500 Shoreline Dr OACOMA SD 57365 721110 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 146 4/5/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million VALLEY TELECOMMUNICATIONS COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION, INC. PO BOX 7 HERREID SD 57632 517311 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/9/20 Campbell County Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million VANCE THOMPSON VISION MSO LCC 3101 W 57th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 32 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million VBC, INC 2571 S Westlake Drive #100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 531312 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 66 4/6/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million VETERANS MEMORIAL RECREATION CENTRE DBA DAKOTA CONNECTION CASINO 43102 SD Hwy 10 SISSETON SD 57262 713210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Great Plains Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million VICTORY FARMS, LLC 15987 480th Ave REVILLO SD 57259 112120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 48 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million VILLAGE AT SKYLINE PINES LLC 1050 Fairmont Blvd RAPID CITY SD 57701 623311 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million VRC METAL SYSTEMS, LLC 600 N Ellsworth Rd BOX ELDER SD 57719 237990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Veteran 63 4/8/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million VRS P.C. 1424 9th Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 541211 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 30 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WAGNER BUILDING & SUPPLY CO. INC 39379 SD Highway 46 WAGNER SD 57380 444190 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 41 4/15/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WAGNER COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL 513 3RD ST SW WAGNER SD 57380 622110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 85 4/10/20 Commercial State Bank of Wagner SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WALL DRUG STORE, INC. 510 Main St WALL SD 57790 453220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 141 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WALTER REE MASONRY CONSTRUCTION, INC 1501 S Gary Dr. SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 238140 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 37 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WAM, LLC 3211 West SENCORE Drive SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 145 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WAPITI MEDICAL GROUP LIMITED COMPANY 107 FLYNN DR MILBANK SD 57252 561311 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 61 4/14/20 Quoin Financial Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WASHINGTON PAVILLION MANAGEMENT, INC. 301 S MAIN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 711310 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 332 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WATERBURY HEATING & COOLING INC. 1401 E SIOUX ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 238220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/3/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WATERTOWN BOX CORPORATION 1900 4TH AVE SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 322211 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 27 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WATERTOWN MOTOR COMPANY 1600 9th Ave. SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 441110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 92 4/7/20 Alerus Financial, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WATERTREE INC 2447 West Main St RAPID CITY SD 57702 312112 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 31 4/10/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WEB WATER DEVELOPMENT 38456 W US HWY 12 ABERDEEN SD 57401 221111 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 42 5/22/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WEBSTER SCALE, INC. 14012 SD HIGHWAY 25 WEBSTER SD 57274 237310 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 50 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WEGHER CONSTRUC 125 GATEWAY DR NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 236115 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 47 4/3/20 Central Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WEGNER AUTO COMPANY INC 330 E Sioux Ave PIERRE SD 57501 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 43 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WEISSER DISTRIBUTING, INC. 501 E 1st Street TEA SD 57064 454390 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5 4/6/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WELLER BROTHERS, LLC 300 W 1st Street WORTHING SD 57077 541320 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 50 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WELSH REGENCY HOSPITALITY FUND, LLC 122 S Phillips Ave, Ste 230 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 74 4/8/20 First National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WESKOTA MANOR, INC. 608 1ST ST WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD 57382 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 58 5/27/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WEST CENTRAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. 204 Main Street MURDO SD 57559 221122 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 30 4/13/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WEST PLAINS ENGINEERING INC. 1750 Rand Rd RAPID CITY SD 57702 541330 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 52 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WEST RIVER ANESTHESIOLOGY CONSULTANTS, PC 631 Saint Anne Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 621111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/7/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WESTERN CONSTRUCTION INC 224 Founders Park Drive RAPID CITY SD 57701 212321 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 44 4/29/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WESTERN PRINTING COMPANY 701 Enterprise St N ABERDEEN SD 57401 323113 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 45 4/14/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WESTERN PROVISIONS, INC 1701 E Benson Rd Ste 202 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484121 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 35 4/10/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WHEEL CITY MOTORS EAST, INC. 2415 N Bakker Landing Ave TEA SD 57064 441120 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 41 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WHEELER, JAMES, THOMAS, DENNIS 4001 N 4TH AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 332420 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/28/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WILD WATER WEST WATERPARK, LTD 26767 466TH AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 713110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 80 6/9/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WINDWALKER TRANSPORTATION INC 3516 W Hovland Dr SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 484110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WINTER INC 47197 Winter Pl SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 327320 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 56 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WIT TRUCKING, LLC 2100 East Rice Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 484110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Hispanic Female Owned Non-Veteran 47 4/28/20 Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc. d/b/a TAB Bank, Inc. SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WOLFF’S PLUMBING AND HEATING, INC. 614 S 32ND ST SPEARFISH SD 57783 238220 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 35 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WOLTMAN GROUP, PC 7001 S Lyncrest Place Ste 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541211 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 56 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WORKPLACE TECHNOLOGY CENTER INC 108 S Dakota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541512 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WR CAPITAL I, LLC 3211 West SENCORE DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 220 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WR HOSPITALITY, LLC 3211 West SENCORE DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 377 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million WR RAPID CITY VENTURES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 3211 West SENCORE DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 722511 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 182 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ZCN LLC 1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive DEADWOOD SD 57732 721199 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 150 4/29/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

d $350,000-1 million ZOOLOGICAL SOCIETY OF SIOUX FALLS 805 S Kiwanis AVe SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 712130 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 32 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 101 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1616 E 10TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 541519 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 28 4/8/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 25TH AVE L.L.C. 910 4TH ST BROOKINGS SD 57006 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 52 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 281 TRAVEL CENTER INC. 601 Commerical Ave SW WOLSEY SD 57384 447110 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 35 4/5/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 3 NORTH LLC 14515 485th Ave BIG STONE CITY SD 57216 238110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 33-7 WORLDWIDE LLC 610 Saint Joseph St #204 RAPID CITY SD 57701 812111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/11/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 3D SECURITY, INC. 47185 WILD CLOVER CIR Ste 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 423990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 44I, INC 1602 S WESTERN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 541810 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/6/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 605 COMPANIES, INC. 700 e 65th st n SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 236115 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 13 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 A & A ENGRAVING INC 2302 E SAINT ANDREW ST RAPID CITY SD 57703 332812 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/28/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 A & G DIESEL INC 123 E Spruce St. MITCHELL SD 57301 811111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/9/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 A PLUS TOWING LLC 1309 WALNUT ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 488410 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 16 4/13/20 Security Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 A&B WELDING SUPPLY CO INC 914 East Chicago St. RAPID CITY SD 57701 423990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/10/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 A&E PLUMBING INC 7509 CAPTAIN SOELZER ST BLACK HAWK SD 57718 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5 4/29/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 A-G-E CORPORATION 704 W Hwy 14 & 34 FORT PIERRE SD 57532 237990 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 26 4/8/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AAA KUSEK LLC 4921 26TH ST E SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 999990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 14 5/3/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AADLAND AND HENRIKSEN DENTAL COMFORT CENTER, INC (FKA: FAMILY DENTISTRY, INC) 4501 E. 41st St SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 621210 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/8/20 Security National Bank of South Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AARON SWAN & ASSOCIATES, INC. 29310 Gary Street PIERRE SD 57501 541330 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 11 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ABC SEAMLESS OF SIOUX FALLS INC 1501 N. A AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238170 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/27/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ABC VAN RENTALS, INC. 1701 W 12th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 532289 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/8/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, INC 1500 N HIGHWAY 281 ABERDEEN SD 57401 611110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 28 4/6/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ABERDEEN CUISINE, INC 3125 6th Ave SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 10 4/5/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ABERDEEN MACHINE TOOL INC. 2903 Industrial Ave ABERDEEN SD 57401 333517 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/20 Great Plains Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ABOUT YOU PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. 3808 SHERIDAN LAKE RD RAPID CITY SD 57702 621340 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/12/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ACE NEON SIGNS & SERVICES 403 N Kiwanis Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541890 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/9/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ACE STEELE & RECYCLING INC. 2830 Englin St. RAPID CITY SD 57703 423930 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 5/5/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ACORN AUDIO CO 1709 W Main St RAPID CITY SD 57702 443142 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/7/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ACTION SYSTEMS INC. 5200 W 9th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 238210 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ACTIVE HEATING, INC. 115 N Maple WATERTOWN SD 57201 238220 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 29 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ACV 82 27062 Mueler Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 238990 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/15/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ADDICITION RECOVERY CENTERS OF THE BLACK HILLS 1520 HAINES AVE RAPID CITY SD 57701 813212 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/15/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY CENTER P.C. 710 St. Anne Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 621111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AERO TRAILERS LLC 3903 9th Ave SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 441228 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Non-Veteran 16 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AGRI PARTNERS INC. 47453 SD Hwy 22 CLEAR LAKE SD 57226 111110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/28/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AGRICARE NUTRITION, LLC 1801 N. Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 311119 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/5/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AIRNAB, LLC 4900 S. Minnesota Ave #205 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 238220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 9 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AL SUTTON ELECTRIC, INC. 2017 E. HIGHWAY 44 RAPID CITY SD 57703 238210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 17 4/8/20 Highmark FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ALADDIN CAPITAL, INC. 1201 RUSSELL ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 921130 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 31 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ALBEN INC 22470 BENNETT RD RAPID CITY SD 57701 484220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/13/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ALBERTSON ENGINEERING, INC. 4514 LOOKOUT MTN RAPID CITY SD 57702 541330 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ALCESTER CARE AND REHAB CENTER, INC 101 CHURCH ST ALCESTER SD 57001 623110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 58 4/13/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ALL SEASONS INC. 27245 471ST AVE HARRISBURG SD 57032 561730 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 76 4/7/20 Quoin Financial Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ALLEN HOMES, INC. 48022 TIMBER RIDGE PL HARRISBURG SD 57032 238990 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 12 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ALLIED PLUMBING AND HEATING INC. PO Box 1112 PIERRE SD 57501 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ALPENGLOW, INC 133 Main St HILL CITY SD 57745 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 35 4/9/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ALPHA SIGMA HEALTH GROUP, INC. 2804 E 26th St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 621610 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 63 4/15/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AMERCIAN FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC. 912 COTEAU ST GARY SD 57237 532289 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 10 4/8/20 Viking Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AMERICAN CONNECTIONS, INC. 1001 1ST AVE SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 485410 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 63 4/5/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AMERICAN CONSUMER NEWS LLC 1401 S Discovery Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 541512 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 8 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AMERICAS MAILBOX, INC 514 AMERICAS WAY BOX ELDER SD 57719 561431 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 27 4/14/20 Sentinel FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ANDERSON CONTRACTORS, INC. 210 W Hwy 14/34 FORT PIERRE SD 57532 237310 Corporation American Indian or Alaska Native Male Owned Non-Veteran 10 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ANDOR, INC. 9 North Maple WATERTOWN SD 57201 238220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/13/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ANGELA R GULBRANSON OD PC 6201 S Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621320 Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 16 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ANGELHAUS, INC 1717 E Melgaard Rd ABERDEEN SD 57401 623312 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ANIMAL CLINIC LTD. 31615 US HIGHWAY 18 WINNER SD 57580 541940 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 12 4/7/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ANZA INC 312 9th Ave SE Suite B WATERTOWN SD 57201 339950 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ASPHALT PAVING & MATERIALS CO. 1836 US HWY 14 E HURON SD 57350 324121 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 16 4/4/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ASSOCIATED CONSULTING ENGINEERING, INC 340 S Phillips Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541330 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/15/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ATV HOLDINGS LLC 1801 MAIN ST Suite 25 MITCHELL SD 57301 517919 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AURORA COUNTY DEVELOPMENT CORP 408 SOUTH JOHNSTON ST WHITE LAKE SD 57383 623110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 55 4/27/20 Farmers and Merchants State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AUTO CHOICE INC 321 S. Heritage Dr. SPEARFISH SD 57783 441120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/9/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AUTOLAND, INC. 2500 N MAPLE LN SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 441120 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AUTOMAXX OF ABERDEEN, INC. 1628 Northview Lane ABERDEEN SD 57401 441110 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 16 4/28/20 Choice Financial Group SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY INC 11363 US HIGHWAY 212 BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 423820 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/10/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 B & H MASONRY, INC 2210 Hyman Drive ABERDEEN SD 57401 238140 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 B&G TRANSPORTATION LLC 433 12th St SE, STE 101 MADISON SD 57042 484110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Unanswered Non-Veteran 17 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BAKER TIMBER PRODUCTS, INC. 13536 S HWY 16 RAPID CITY SD 57702 321113 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 29 4/6/20 First State Bank of Newcastle SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BALANCING PROFESSIONALS INC. 4909 N Lewis Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BALCON ENTERPRISES, INC. 2007 Jack Nicklaus ELK POINT SD 57025 423390 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/3/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BANGS, MCCULLEN, FOYE & SIMMONS, LLP 333 West Blvd, Suite 400 RAPID CITY SD 57701 541110 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/14/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BARKER CONCRETE & CONSTRUCTION INC 101 SCOTT STREET EDGEMONT SD 57735 237990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 03

e $150,000-350,000 BAYS & GIRLS CLUB OF WATERTOWN, INC. 1000 3rd Ave. NE WATERTOWN SD 57201 813410 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BD CAPITAL HOLDINGS LLC 330 South Poplar Ave Suite 103-i PIERRE SD 57501 551112 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 9 4/9/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BDUBS, LLC 715 MOUNTAIN VIEW RD RAPID CITY SD 57702 722513 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 53 4/10/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BEADLE FORD, INC. 5023 4th Ave BOWDLE SD 57428 441110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/10/20 First State Bank of Roscoe SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BEAR COUNTRY USA INC 13820 South HIGHWAY 16 RAPID CITY SD 57702 713990 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Veteran 80 4/14/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BEARDSLEY, JENSEN & LEE PROF., LLC 4200 Beach Dr. Ste 3 RAPID CITY SD 57702 541110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 17 4/10/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BEATTY ELECTRIC INC. 3010 Cambell Street Suite 3 RAPID CITY SD 57701 238210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/12/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BELLE FOURCHE LIVESTOCK MARKET, LLC 18662 Livestock Rd BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 115210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 49 4/6/20 First National Bank in Philip SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BELLE FOURCHE VETERINARY CLINIC P.C. 406 Summit St BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 541940 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/10/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BENDER MIDWEST PROPERTIES, INC. 305 W 57TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 531190 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/6/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BENEDICTINE CONVENT OF THE SACRED HEART 1005 W 8th St. YANKTON SD 57078 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 69 4/15/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BENJAMIN T KNUTZEN DDS PL 2110 12th St S BROOKINGS SD 57006 621210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/28/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BERGMAN OILFIELD SERVICES, LLC 21698 Piedmont Meadows Rd PIEDMONT SD 57769 213111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 10 4/28/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BESLER, INC 5401 Circle St RAPID CITY SD 57709 238210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/29/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BETH BRUENING, PC 101 Tower Road, Suite 300 NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 621111 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 18 4/5/20 The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BETHESDA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING 1853 Fountain Plaza Dr RAPID CITY SD 57702 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 21 4/6/20 BBVA USA SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BETHLEHEM EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH 1620 MILWAUKEE AVE NE ABERDEEN SD 57401 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 48 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BHI CONSTRUCTION LLC 27240 SD Highway 115 HARRISBURG SD 57032 238160 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BIG AL’S CONTRACTING, INC. 4304 S VISTA LN SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 237310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 32 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BILLION SOUTHTOWN INC 47025 SD Highway 44 WORTHING SD 57077 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/14/20 Toyota Financial Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BION ANALYTICAL STANDARDS, LLC 4804 S MINNESOTA AVE, SUITE 105 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541380 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 7 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BISHOP DUDLEY HOSPITALITY HOUSE 101 North Indiana Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered Y 21 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BJ CONSTRUCTION, LLC 27301 476th Ave HARRISBURG SD 57032 237990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 25 4/13/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HAWK MASONRY, LLC 432 E Deerfield Circle NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 238140 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 43 4/14/20 Northwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY 610 E OMAHA ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 813410 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 23 4/9/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS CENTRAL RAILROAD CO 213 Pine Mountain Ave HILL CITY SD 57745 713990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 9 4/9/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS CHAIR LIFT COMPANY 21120 Stewart Slope Road LEAD SD 57754 713920 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 71 4/12/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS DERMATOLOGY PC 7236 Jordan Drive, Ste 101 RAPID CITY SD 57702 621111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Hispanic Female Owned Unanswered 27 4/7/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS EXTERIORS LLC 2091 Rand Rd #2 RAPID CITY SD 57702 238190 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/9/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS INDUSTRIES, INC. 1840 Samco Road RAPID CITY SD 57702 236115 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 49 4/9/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY, LLP 677 CATHEDRAL DR RAPID CITY SD 57701 621111 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/29/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS PIZZA HUT, INC 22756 Stonemeadow Rd RAPID CITY SD 57702 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/9/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS POWERSPORTS, INC 3005 Beale Street RAPID CITY SD 57703 441228 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/9/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS REGIONAL EYE SURGERY CENTER LLC 2800 3RD ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 621493 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/10/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS REPTILE GARDENS INC 8955 S Highway 16 RAPID CITY SD 57709 712130 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/4/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS TITLE INC 1855 BALLPARK RD STURGIS SD 57785 541191 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 23 4/29/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK HILLS WINDOW CLEANING INC 3100 S SAINT FRANCIS LN SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 561720 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/7/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLACK SHEEP GROUP, LLC 710 STATE ST BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 311920 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Non-Veteran 60 4/3/20 Sundance State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLEND INTERACTIVE INC 231 S Phillips Ave Ste 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541613 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 18 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BLUE CHERRY LLC 300 Cherapa Place Suite 102 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 36 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BODY & COLLISION REPAIR CENER INC 118 5th Ave BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 811121 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/4/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BOH, LLC 1741 East Anamosa St RAPID CITY SD 57703 423850 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/28/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BOLDT POWER INC. PO BOX 57 ISABEL SD 57633 238210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 10 4/7/20 First National Bank in Philip SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BOOM’S PAINTING INC 510 S VALLEY VIEW RD STE 2 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 238320 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 16 4/14/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA 733 SIOUX COUNCIL 800 N WEST AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 624110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 28 4/8/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BRANDON PLUMBING & HEATING INC 821 Birch St BRANDON SD 57005 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 27 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 BRANDT SOLOMON & ANDERSON LLP 622 S MINNESOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541219 Limited Liability Partnership White Male Owned Non-Veteran 17 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BRANSON FAMILY HOLDINGS LLC 8104 Albertta Dr RAPID CITY SD 57702 236210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BREIT & BOOMSMA 606 E Tan Tara Circle SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 14 4/10/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BRIAN K PROUTY DDS PC 2300 9th Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 621210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 43 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BRICK TRANSPORT, INC. 721 S State St. ABERDEEN SD 57401 484220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/5/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BRIDEWATER NURSING HOME CORP 901 N Main PO Box 245 BRIDGEWATER SD 57319 623312 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/14/20 Rivers Edge Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BRIDGEPORT MATERIALS, INC 310 N DERBY LN Unit 380 NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 423990 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/3/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BROADWAY CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP INC BROADWAY AVE YANKTON SD 57078 441110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BROOKINGS DENTAL CLINIC, PC 2215 DERDALL DR BROOKINGS SD 57006 621210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BROOKINGS EQUIPMENT INC. 3024 Highway 14 Bypass BROOKINGS SD 57006 423820 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BROOKINGS NEWSPAPERS 312 5TH ST BROOKINGS SD 57006 511110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/27/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BROOKS CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, INC. 27081 SUNDOWNER AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 236220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/7/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BROTHERS AUTO SALES INC 2100 W 12th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 441120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BROTHERS PHARMACIES, INC. 202 Island Dr. Ste. 2 FORT PIERRE SD 57532 446110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/13/20 Dakota Prairie Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BROUWER RELOCATION INC 4800 N VELOCITY AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 24 4/5/20 Peoples Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BRV L.L.C. PO BOX YANKTON SD 57078 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 68 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BRYAN C JOHNSON DDS PC 1016 South Dakota Street MILBANK SD 57252 621210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/28/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BUFFALO CHIP CAMPGROUND, LLC 20622 Fort Meade Way STURGIS SD 57785 921120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BUILDERS ELECTRIC LLC 47174 258th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 238210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BUILDERS SUPPLY COMPANY 3501 N Lewis Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423390 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BUILDING BLOCKS CHILDCARE AND LEARNING C 1714 Frontier St BRANDON SD 57005 624410 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 26 4/4/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 BULLSEYE CUSTOM CABINETRY, INC. 1015 S HILLSIDE DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 337110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/7/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BURBIN AIRE LLC 7405 E Arrowhead Parkway SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 238220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 BUSINESS RESOURCES, LTD. 3605 W. Teem Dr SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 423430 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Veteran 2 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 C & R SUPPLY, INC. 3610 N Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423840 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 C K OF RAPID CITY, INC. 2934 West MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57702 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 C N C TRAMWAY, INC 203 Cemetery Rd KEYSTONE SD 57751 713990 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 25 4/28/20 First Western Federal Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 C&C MANUFACTURING INC 900 Ash St BRANDON SD 57005 332710 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 14 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 CAHOY’S GENERAL STORE, LLC 511 US Hwy 18 BONESTEEL SD 57317 445110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 35 4/3/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CAJ ENTERPRISES INC 1301 S Lyons Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 453930 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 8 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CAM WAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE INC 404 W Scranton SELBY SD 57472 221122 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 13 4/15/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CANFIELD BUSINESS INTERIORS 402 W 9TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 551112 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CAPITAL CITY AIR CARRIER, INC. 4000 Airport Road PIERRE SD 57501 481111 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 17 4/7/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CARDINAL INDUSTRIES, INC 724 Commerce Street ABERDEEN SD 57401 333515 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 45 4/6/20 BankNorth SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CARL’S TRAILER SALES INC 10958 US Highway 212 BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 441210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/9/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CARLSON’S NORTHSIDE SERVICE INC. 320 Dakota Ave N HURON SD 57350 447110 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 14 4/4/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CARR CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC, P.C. 207 E 3RD ST MILLER SD 57362 621310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/4/20 Quoin Financial Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CARRIERNET GROUP FINANCIAL, INC 500 West 10th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 522298 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CASKS & CORKS LLC 1600 NORTH A AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 424490 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 12 4/4/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CASTLEWOOD FARMERS ELEVATOR 210 S OAK AVE CASTLEWOOD SD 57223 424910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/11/20 CoBank ACB SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CATHOLIC FOUNDATION FOR EASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA 523 North Duluth Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 16 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVICES 529 Kansas City St RAPID CITY SD 57701 624190 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 19 4/14/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CBF LLC 7409 S Bitterroot Pl SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 531311 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CBS LLC 7409 S Bitterroot Pl SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541214 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CEGA INNOVATIONS, INC. 320 S PHILLIPS AVE STE 201 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423450 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 13 4/27/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CELEBRATE COMMUNITY CHURCH 1000 SYCAMORE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 30 4/8/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CELTIC SIX ENTERPRISES, INC 553 Monterey Trail NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 722513 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 42 4/4/20 Northwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CENTERVILLE CARE & REHAB CENTER, INC. 500 VERMILLION ST CENTERVILLE SD 57014 623110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 40 4/14/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CENTRAL DAKOTA EYECARE, LLP 640 EAST SIOUX AVENUE PIERRE SD 57501 621320 Limited Liability Partnership White Female Owned Unanswered 13 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR, INC. 5509 N QUARRY AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/6/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CENTRAL VALLEY DAIRY SUPPLY INC 711 9th AVE BRANDON SD 57005 423820 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/5/20 Heritage Bank, National Association SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 CHAD M. CARPENTER, DDS, PC 5610 Bendt Drive RAPID CITY SD 57702 621210 Corporation Asian Male Owned Non-Veteran 35 4/27/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHAMBERLAIN BUILDING SUPPLY INC 212 East G St CHAMBERLAIN SD 57325 444110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 8 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHARLES F. SCANLON II, DDS, MSD, PC 1761 Tablerock Rd RAPID CITY SD 57701 621210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 0 4/27/20 Live Oak Banking Company SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHEYENNE RIVER SIOUX TRIBE TELEPHONE AUTHORITY 625 N. Main Street PO Box 810 EAGLE BUTTE SD 57625 237130 Non-Profit Organization American Indian or Alaska Native Male Owned Unanswered Y 26 4/8/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF SOUTH DAKOTA 421 4th Street BROOKINGS SD 57006 712110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 19 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHILDRENS THERAPY SERVICES INC 6196 TIMBERLINE RD RAPID CITY SD 57702 621340 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 55 4/28/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHIROSPORT, PC 6705 S Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621310 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHRIS DIAZ-FREED DENTAL PROF LLC 1110 West 5TH ST CANTON SD 57013 621210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/6/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHRIS DICKES FAMILY DENTISTRY PROF LLC 409 Summit St. Suite 2700 YANKTON SD 57078 621210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/7/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHRISBRO 4 LLC 415 MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/6/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHRISBRO III, INC. 415 MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 721110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 35 4/4/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHRISBRO, INC. 415 MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 721110 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/6/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHRISTIAN CENTER EDUCATIONAL SERVICES 6300 41ST ST W SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 624410 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 31 5/11/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CHURCH AT THE GATE 6820 West 26th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 33 4/6/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CITY BREW COFFEE 1622 BRANDING IRON DR SPEARFISH SD 57783 722513 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 46 4/5/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CITY GLASS & GLAZING 5003 West 12th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 238150 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/10/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CIVIL DESIGN, INC. 609 Main Avenue So. BROOKINGS SD 57006 237990 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/6/20 BankStar Financial SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CJ VENTURES, LLC 1015 Cabela Drive MITCHELL SD 57301 722513 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CJS GENERAL AGENCY 2307 W. 57TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 524210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 10 4/6/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CK OF ABERDEEN, INC 2210 6th Ave SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CLAIMPATH LLC 206 1/2 S CHURCHILL CIR NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 541219 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 16 4/9/20 Midstates Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CLARK COMMUNITY OIL COMPANY 400 1ST AVE E CLARK SD 57225 454319 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 46 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CLARK DREW CONSTRUCTION, INC. 302 32nd Avenue BROOKINGS SD 57006 236115 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 36 4/5/20 BankStar Financial SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CLARK FAMILY DENTAL CENTER LLC 415 1ST AVE W CLARK SD 57225 621210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/28/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CLAUSON AND SONS CONSTRUCTION LLC 1300 23RD ST SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 238910 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CLAYBORNE, LOOS AND SABERS, LLP 2834 Jackson Blvd, #201 RAPID CITY SD 57702 541110 Partnership Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 10 4/15/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CLIFF AVENUE GREENHOUSE & GARDEN CENTER 2101 E 26th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 444220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CLIMATE CONTROL INC 1910 130th St NW ABERDEEN SD 57401 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CLOVERLEAF FARMS INC 609 NORTH WALNUT ST ELK POINT SD 57025 111150 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 25 4/27/20 The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CMH AUTO, INC. 980 N Deadwood ST FORT PIERRE SD 57532 441120 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/10/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CNOS FOUNDATION 575 SIOUX POINT RD NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 711219 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 21 6/30/20 Pioneer Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COLLABORATIVE OPERANDI ARCHITECTURE, LLC 1108 S MAIN ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 541310 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 23 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COLLINS COMPANIES, INC. 2016 CHERRY AVE RAPID CITY SD 57701 238170 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/28/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COLMAN TRANSPORTATION INC 301 S Florence Ave COLMAN SD 57017 484110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COMFORT KING OF SIOUX FALLS INC 4701 W EMPIRE PL SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 337910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/7/20 Choice Financial Group SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COMMTECH, INC. 1601 n LOWELL PL PIERRE SD 57501 541618 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 13 4/6/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COMMUNITY PHARMACIES INC 200 DAKOTA AVE Suite # 2 PIERRE SD 57501 446110 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 29 4/6/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COMPASSION CHILD CARE 225 E 11th St Suite 102 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 624410 Non-Profit Childcare Center Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 35 4/9/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CONKLIN COMPANIES, LLC 1622 BRANDING IRON DR SPEARFISH SD 57783 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 47 4/5/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CONNELLY WATER CONDITIONING OF SIOUX FALLS, INC 1510 W 51th St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 221310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CONRADS BIG ‘C’ ELECTRIC INC. 1750 East North Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 238210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 18 4/14/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT INC 2630 JACKSON BLVD STE 201 RAPID CITY SD 57702 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/7/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS & CONSULTANTS 101 E Benson Road SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 453998 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC 208 DAKOTA AVE S HURON SD 57350 523120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CORNERSTONE POURED FOUNDATIONS, INC. 47007 MINDY ST TEA SD 57064 238110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 10 4/15/20 Bank Midwest SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COSAND CONSTRUCTION, LLC 4412 N HILLCREST AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238390 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/3/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COSTELLO, PORTER, HILL, HEISTERKAMP, BUSHNELL & CARPENTER, LLP 704 SAINT JOSEPH ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 541110 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/14/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COUNTRY FORD, INC 30320 Ford Ave TYNDALL SD 57066 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 16 4/8/20 Security State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 COUNTY FAIR FOODS WATERTOWN INC 14 2nd St NE WATERTOWN SD 57201 445110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CPS SPORTS INC 2200 North Maple Avenue RAPID CITY SD 57701 451110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 85 4/14/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CR OF DENVER, INC. 4912 MINNESOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 722513 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 47 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CRAWFORD TRUCKS & EQUIPMENT INC 3601 6TH AVE SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 441210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/28/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CREEKSIDE MEDICAL CLINIC, PLLC 2822 jackson blvd RAPID CITY SD 57702 621112 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/6/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CRESTONE BUILDERS, INC 1425 9th Ave SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CRIST & WENANDE ORTHODONTICS, LLC 3500 S MARION RD SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 621210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CROSSWIND JERSEYS, LLC 48152 SD Hwy 13 ELKTON SD 57026 112120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/9/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 01

e $150,000-350,000 CRYSTAL CLEAN INC. 110 MARIE AVE NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 561720 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 47 4/8/20 Peoples Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CSI LLC 338 STREETER DR NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 541512 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 17 4/28/20 The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CSRX INC DBA THE MEDICINE SHOPPE 1304 Mt Rushmore Rd RAPID CITY SD 57701 446110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 41 4/8/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CST AUTOMOTIVE 2812 W 12TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 811111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/7/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CUFFLINKS LLC 5000 S. MacArthur Lane SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 448110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 21 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 CUSTER HOSPITALITY LLC 35 South 4th Street CUSTER SD 57730 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 50 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 D & E MUSIC & VENDING, INC 117 South Lawler Street MITCHELL SD 57301 454210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/27/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 D & G CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, I 1408 E 39TH ST N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 237310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 51 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 D & S INCORPORATED 2701 N Oak Rd BRANDON SD 57005 722513 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 28 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 D&W INDUSTRIES 1401 N Ellis Rd SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 236220 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/8/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 D2 WORLDWIDE LLC 610 Freedom Dr STE 1 NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 541618 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 16 4/4/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAB OF LITTLETON CO II, LLC 1113 S. Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 0 4/8/20 UMB Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAB OF LITTLETON CO, LLC 1113 S. Minnesota Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/5/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAILEY DENTAL INC PO Box 130 MITCHELL SD 57301 621210 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 14 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAK PAK LLC 39771 SD Highway 34 WOONSOCKET SD 57385 311919 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA ALLERGY & ASTHMA, LTD 220 West 49th St, STE 104 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 621111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA CROSSING FOODS 2410 SD Hwy 10 SISSETON SD 57262 445110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Great Plains Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA CUISINE, INC 2425 Shirley Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 14 4/5/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA DENTAL 208 W 37th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 621210 Partnership White Male Owned Unanswered 4/27/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA DIRECTIONAL, LLC 206 E 13th Ave REDFIELD SD 57469 238990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 0 4/6/20 BankNorth SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA FIBERGLASS, INC 1720 COMMERCE LN PO Box 216 WEBSTER SD 57274 326199 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 405 8th Ave NW Suite 208 ABERDEEN SD 57401 523930 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA FOUNDATIONS & FLATWORK LLC 4800 E 57th St Suite A SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 238110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA HILLS VETERINARY CLINIC, LLC 1571 E HWY 44 RAPID CITY SD 57703 541940 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/4/20 First State Bank of Newcastle SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA LINES, INC. 11 E Main VERMILLION SD 57069 484121 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/15/20 Bank of the West SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA MATTRESS VENTURES 1420 N Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 442110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 23 4/10/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA MECHANICAL, INC. 48178 330TH ST JEFFERSON SD 57038 332322 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/9/20 The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA PACKING, INC. 201 MAIN ST S KIMBALL SD 57355 424990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 43 5/3/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA PUMP & CONTROL, INC. 705 Quadee Drive SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 333914 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 14 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA RESOURCES, INC. 25795 475TH AVE, Suite 1 RENNER SD 57055 926110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 11 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA SLICE, LLC 1325 Eglin St, #100 RAPID CITY SD 57701 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 43 4/9/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA SOLACE HOME CARE, L.L.C. 200 East 5th Ave Suite 3 MITCHELL SD 57301 621610 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Veteran 76 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA STYLE, INC. 211 Industrial Drive CLARK SD 57225 311919 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 30 4/8/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA TOM’S, INC. 270 North MAIN ST CORSICA SD 57328 311991 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 39 4/4/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA TYPEWRITER EXCHANGE 1635 Deadwood Ave RAPID CITY SD 57701 423420 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA VIDEO AND POST PRODUCTIONS, LLC 311 S Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541922 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 13 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA VISION CENTER LLC 5012 S Bur Oak Pl SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621320 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 35 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA WALL SYSTEMS, INC 1400 E 39th St N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238320 Cooperative Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA WEST RADIATION ONCOLOGY PO Box 8010 RAPID CITY SD 57709 621111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTA WESTERN CORPORATION OF 45679 Veterans Memorial Dr. SISSETON SD 57262 327999 Corporation American Indian or Alaska Native Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/27/20 Great Plains Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTAH RED INC 3200 W. Russell Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 721110 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 31 4/5/20 Celtic Bank Corporation SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAKOTALAND TRANSPORTATION INC 25809 N Trade Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 484121 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 38 4/8/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DANIELSON BROST INC 2705 6TH AVE SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 443142 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 18 4/3/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAVE HAHLER AUTOMOTIVE INC 500 E HIGHWAY 12 WEBSTER SD 57274 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAVE SCHMIDT INSURANCE AGENCY INC 2834 JACKSON BLVD RAPID CITY SD 57702 524210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/30/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAVID DEMARTELEARE 401 E 2nd Street ELKTON SD 57026 484121 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/11/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 01

e $150,000-350,000 DAVID L. MERXBAUER 1021 CIRCLE DR ABERDEEN SD 57401 621210 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 6/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DAYHUFF ENTERPRISES, INC. 113 E. 3RD ST YANKTON SD 57078 722410 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 47 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DEALS PUBLICATIONS INC. 3507 S PHILLIPS AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 541810 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 34 4/3/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DEJAGER PLUMBING & HEATING, INC. 1720 N WALNUT AVE BRANDON SD 57005 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/6/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 DELL RAPIDS COOPERATIVE GRAIN, CO. 211 N LaDelle Ave DELL RAPIDS SD 57022 424910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/10/20 CoBank ACB SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DELL RAPIDS CUSTOM TRAILER, INC 47138 246TH ST DELL RAPIDS SD 57022 336212 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 36 4/6/20 Bremer Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DELLS NURSING AND REHAB CENTER, INC. 1400 THRESHER DR DELL RAPIDS SD 57022 623110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 42 4/14/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DENNING TRANSPORTATION, INC 125 West 4th Ave LENNOX SD 57039 484110 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 7 4/5/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DENTISTRY AT THE ST. CHARLES, L. L. C. 603 SIOUX AVE PIERRE SD 57501 621210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DEPENDABLE SANITATION INC 1520 BROWN N ABERDEEN SD 57401 562111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 48 5/3/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DESCO ARCHITECTURAL, INC. 716 3rd St. SE DE SMET SD 57231 541310 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 28 4/6/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DESMET AND BIGGS, LLP 2934 W Main St RAPID CITY SD 57702 541211 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/28/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL INC 619 S Lyons Ave Suite 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 12 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DITCH WITCH OF SO. DAK., INC. 27125 S PARKLANE DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 423810 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 13 4/8/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DIVINE CONCRETE, INC. 500 US Highway 18 PO Box 140 BONESTEEL SD 57317 327320 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 24 4/4/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DJ EXPRESS, INC. 1201 W Russell St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 16 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DJL HOMES, INC. 12173 N Hwy 34 WHITEWOOD SD 57793 441210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 23 4/10/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DK DIESEL INJECTION INC 1800 4th Ave SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 811118 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DLC PRESCHOOLS INC 3314 S Valley View Rd SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 624410 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 32 4/3/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DMJ, INC. 1309 7th Avenue West BROOKINGS SD 57006 562111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 11 4/5/20 BankStar Financial SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DOCKENDORF EQUIPMENT CO INC 830 East 15th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DOSS & ASSOCIATES, INC 15 SOUTH BROADWAY WATERTOWN SD 57201 524291 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 29 4/14/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DOUBLE H PAVING, INC 27275 VERHEY PL TEA SD 57064 237310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 25 4/7/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DOUG O’BRYAN CONTRACTING, INC. 21617 US Highway 18 MARTIN SD 57551 238910 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/30/20 Bank of the West SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DPT INC 910 S Edgerton MITCHELL SD 57301 621340 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/6/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DR JAY W WHITE ENT FPS PC 1640 SKYLINE RANCH ROAD RAPID CITY SD 57701 621111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/30/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DRS. TUCKER-KUDRNA-HOLEC-YOUNG EYE CARE CENTRE, LLP. 2020 Jackson Blvd STE 1 RAPID CITY SD 57702 621320 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/6/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DUENWALD CORPORATION 7309 S Meredith Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 722310 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DUNES ANESTHESIA, P.C. 101 TOWER RD NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 621111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/4/20 Pioneer Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DURANGO LODGING, LLC 2301 8th Ave NE Ste120 ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 5/7/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DYER ENTERPRISES, INC. 710 Mt Rushmore Rd RAPID CITY SD 57701 621610 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 73 4/6/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 DYNAMIC TECHNICAL BUILDING SYSTEMS INC 100 S Fairfax Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 454390 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/14/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 E&I SPECIALISTS, INC. 47057 PHILLIP Place SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 238210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 13 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 E-ENTERPRISE, LLC 701 N MEADOWBROOK LN SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 812111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Non-Veteran 32 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EAGLE BUTTE COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION 24271 US HWY 212 EAGLE BUTTE SD 57625 445120 Cooperative White Female Owned Non-Veteran 39 4/9/20 Western Dakota Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, INC. 1305 E. Benson Road SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238290 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EAGLE EXPRESS INC 701 N COLTON RD HARTFORD SD 57033 484121 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EAGLE LAWN AND LANDSCAPE, INC. 3612 N Potsdam Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 561730 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/3/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EARTHSCAPES, INC. PO Box 165 BRANDON SD 57005 238990 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 8 4/10/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 EAST RIDGE DENTAL, LLC 518 N SYCAMORE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 621210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EAST RIVER EXPEDITE INC 905 E 64th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 561431 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EASTMAN INC 12171 Lake Rd BROWNS VALLEY SD 56219 484121 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 46 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 01

e $150,000-350,000 ECHO VALLEY ENTERPRISES, INC. 4501 W Homefield Drive SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722513 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 46 4/9/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EKERN HOME EQUIPMENT COMPANY, INC. 815 2nd Street So. BROOKINGS SD 57006 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 22 4/4/20 BankStar Financial SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EKHOLM ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED 1101 West Glen Eagle Circle SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 562119 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/9/20 Readycap Lending, LLC SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ELBO COMPUTING RESOURCES, INC. 201 S MINNESOTA AVE STE 102 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541519 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/8/20 Sioux Falls FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ELECTRIC PULP INC 350 s Main Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 518210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ELECTRO-TEST AND MAINTENANCE, INC 5401 Circle St BLACK HAWK SD 57718 238210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/29/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ELITE ELECTRIC, INC. 705 9TH AVE N BRANDON SD 57005 238210 Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 25 4/30/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 ELITE ENTERPRISES 19510 Anchor Road SAINT ONGE SD 57779 213112 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/5/20 First International Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ELITE PRECAST ERECTORS INC 27169 467th Ave TEA SD 57064 238910 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/9/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ELLIOT CONSTRUCTION INC 263 KNIEST AVE YANKTON SD 57078 238910 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/6/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EMBRACE CHURCH 2800 57TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 21 4/7/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EMPIRE HOMES, LLC 4615 S. Techlink Circle SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 236115 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 14 4/3/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EMPIRE PLASTICS INC 4110 N Potsdam Ave N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 326199 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 11 4/14/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ENGBARTH DIRECTIONAL DRILLING INC 410 East Ave CANISTOTA SD 57012 237130 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Rivers Edge Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ENGEL TRUCKING IN.C 877 E HIGHWAY 44 WINNER SD 57580 484110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 9 4/7/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ENGINEERED TRUSS SYSTEMS, INC. 1400 E BENSON RD SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 321992 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 10 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ENTENMAN BROTHERS, INC. 2601 West 60th St North SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 441228 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/11/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ERIK T. SWANSON DDS PC 3820 Jackson Blvd RAPID CITY SD 57702 621210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 10 4/3/20 Highmark FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ESCH CORP 3809 E 10TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 722511 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 66 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ESTELLINE COMMUNITY OIL COMPANY 201 4TH ST N ESTELLINE SD 57234 424510 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/10/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EUREKA COMMUNITY & BENEVOLENT HOSPITAL 200 J Avenue PO Box 517 EUREKA SD 57437 622110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 47 4/10/20 First State Bank of Roscoe SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EVANS ORTHODONTICS PC 600 DAKOTA DRVIE RAPID CITY SD 57702 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/30/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EVANS, HAIGH & HINTON, LLP PO BOX 2790 SIOUX FALLS SD 57101 541110 Partnership White Female Owned Unanswered 12 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EVERGREEN MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC. 430 Oriole Dr SPEARFISH SD 57783 531311 Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 57 4/6/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 EVOLUTION POWERSPORTS LLC 2106 9th Ave SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 441210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 F. M. ACOUSTICAL TILE, INC. 27128 S Parklane Drive SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 236210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 24 4/6/20 Cornerstone Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 F.R.S., INC. 125 W DAKOTA AVE PIERRE SD 57501 238910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/5/20 Quoin Financial Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FAIR MANUFACTURING, INC. 2900 Alumax Rd YANKTON SD 57078 333111 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FAITH EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH UAC 714 N Grand Ave PIERRE SD 57501 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 26 4/15/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FALL RIVER FEEDYARD LLC 27962 ANGOSTURA RD HOT SPRINGS SD 57747 112112 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 TBK Bank, SSB SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FAMILY DENTAL CARE 407 6th Ave SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 621210 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FAMILY DENTAL CENTER, P.C. 2001 W 45th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 18 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FARMERS & MERCHANTS COOP OIL CO 45316 SD Hwy 34 PO Box 267 MADISON SD 57042 447190 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/29/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FARMERS AG CENTER, LLC 1425 SW 3rd St MADISON SD 57042 424910 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FARMERS UNION CO-OPERATIVE OIL COMPANY OF BRYANT 102 West 6th Ave BRYANT SD 57221 447110 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/15/20 Bryant State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FARMERS UNION OIL COMPANY OF MCLAUGHLIN 101 North Main Street MC LAUGHLIN SD 57642 424910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 36 4/10/20 CoBank ACB SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FERBER ENGINEERING COMPANY 729 WATERTOWN ST E RAPID CITY SD 57701 541330 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/29/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FERDING ELECTRIC INC 2903 E Elizabeth St PIERRE SD 57501 238210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FERMENTATION EXPERTS USA, LLC 1201 N Ellis Road SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 115210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 48 4/15/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FIDELITY PETROLEUM RESOURCES INC PO Box 843 SIOUX FALLS SD 57101 523910 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FILLY FLAIR, INC. 47195 Melissa Place SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 448140 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 31 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FINANCIAL MARKETS INC 1540 SAMCO RD STE A RAPID CITY SD 57702 524210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/7/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FINANCIAL TRANSACTION SYSTEMS INC 100 E Havens and Main MITCHELL SD 57301 524210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 27 4/15/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FIREPLACE PROFESSIONALS, INC 1217 West 41st St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 444190 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FIRST CHIROPRACTIC FOX RUN PKWY YANKTON SD 57078 621310 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 21 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FIRST DAKOTA HORTICULTURE 46255 264th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 561730 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH IN SIOUX FALLS 327 S DAKOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 23 4/15/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FIRST MANUFACTURING LLC 1007 W 2nd Ave HUMBOLDT SD 57035 332710 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FIRST PEOPLE’S FUND 706 West Boulevard RAPID CITY SD 57701 813219 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 13 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FIT MY FEET ORTHOTIC LAB & SHOES, INC 2621 S Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 453998 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 38 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FORMATOP COMPANY 101 S Franklin Ave. SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 337110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FOWLDS BROS. TRUCKING, INC. AND DAKOTALAND TRANSPORATION, INC. 25809 N. Trade Ave. SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 488490 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/11/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FOX DRYWALL & PLASTERING INC 27164 470th Avenue TEA SD 57064 238310 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Veteran 18 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FREEDOM ENTERPRISES INC. 2431 14th Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 484110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/6/20 Citizens Alliance Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FREEMAN JUNIOR COLLEGE & FREEMAN ACADEMY 748 MAIN ST FREEMAN SD 57029 611110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 40 4/9/20 Merchants State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FRONTIER BUILDERS LLC 46983 Monty St. TEA SD 57064 238130 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FRONTIER LODGING OF SPEARFISH, LLC 305 N 27th St SPEARFISH SD 57783 999990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 34 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FRONTIER MOTORS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC. 31406 US Hwy 18 WINNER SD 57580 441120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/8/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FRYN’ PAN OF YANKTON, INC 502 W 21st YANKTON SD 57078 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 50 4/12/20 Alerus Financial, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FS MIDWEST RESTAURANT VENTURES LLLP 3211 West SENCORE DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 722511 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 184 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FT. PIERRE LIVESTOCK AUCTION INC 802 SALEBARN RD FORT PIERRE SD 57532 424520 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 73 4/16/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FUJI JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE INC 1731 Eglin St. RAPID CITY SD 57701 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 64 4/12/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FULDA ELECTRIC SERVICE, INC. 1009 9th Ave BRANDON SD 57005 238210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 16 4/9/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 FULTON RANCH, INC. 19911 359th Ave MILLER SD 57362 112111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/28/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 FUTURE IN TIRES, INC 1610 Cambell St RAPID CITY SD 57701 423130 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 G & H DISTRIBUTING INC 900 West Russell St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423840 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/9/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 G A JOHNSON CONSTRUCTION, INC 27153 SD Hwy 115 Ste 101 HARRISBURG SD 57032 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 G&D VIKING GLASS INC. 2301 N Westport Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 238990 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 25 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 G.A. MURDOCK, INC. 1200 Division Ave S MADISON SD 57042 453998 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 39 4/14/20 Readycap Lending, LLC SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GARNER DENTAL CLINIC PC 2606 Elderberry Rd RAPID CITY SD 57703 621210 Professional Association White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/14/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GARY HOFER FARMS 468 WESTPARK AVE SW HURON SD 57350 111199 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/10/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GEDDES FARMERS CO-OP ELEVATOR PO Box 228 GEDDES SD 57342 111199 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 9 4/8/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GELCOE CAMPRESORT II, LLC 20555 Gloecoe Drive STURGIS SD 57785 721211 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 6/19/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GENESUS GENETICS INC. 4501 West Homefield Drive SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 999990 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/15/20 Readycap Lending, LLC SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GESSWEIN MOTORS INC. 802 S Dakota St MILBANK SD 57252 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/13/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GETTY ABSTRACT & TITLE COMPANY 5900 S. REMINGTON PL SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 522292 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 18 4/7/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GIB INC 802 N SANBORN BLVD MITCHELL SD 57301 722513 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 34 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GLACIAL LAKES ORTHOPAEDICS LLC 401 9th Ave. NW WATERTOWN SD 57201 622110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GLACIAL LAKES TITLE, LLC 600 S MAIN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541191 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 16 4/6/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GLINES ELECTRIC LLC 105 Hwy 85 BUFFALO SD 57720 238210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/6/20 Dakota Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GLORIA DEI LUTHERAN CHURCH 5500 E 57th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 23 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GODFREY BRAKE SERVICE & SUPPLY COMPANY INC 110 Poplar Avenue RAPID CITY SD 57701 811198 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/16/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GOOD NEWS REFORMED CHURCH 1800 S Valley View Road SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 22 4/10/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, SCHOOL AND EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER 4800 S SOUTHEASTERN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 611110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 59 4/6/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GOODCARE ATHOME REHAB, LLC 1000 North West Ave. Suite 210 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 621610 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Unanswered 20 4/3/20 Cornerstone Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GORDON SCHMIDT CONSTRUCTION, INC. 39316 133RD ST BATH SD 57427 238190 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GOTEN S & B INC 100 N Krohn Ave Ste 301 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 72 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GOW INDUSTRIES, INC. 202 Elk Street ELKTON SD 57026 335122 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 11 4/6/20 BankStar Financial SD – 01

e $150,000-350,000 GRABER AND ASSOCIATES, INC. 4310 S. TECHNOLOGY DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 524210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 16 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GRACEPOINT WESLEYAN CHURCH 1420 ORCHARD DRIVE BROOKINGS SD 57006 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 21 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GRAHAM TIRE COMPANY OF ABERDEEN LLC 2320 6th Ave ABERDEEN SD 57401 441320 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GRAHAM TIRE COMPANY OF SIOUX FALLS NORTH LLC 4515 N Cliff AVe SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 441320 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 35 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GRANT ROBERTS AMBULANCE INCORPORATED 305 E Railway Ave MILBANK SD 57252 621910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/5/20 Security State Bank of Fergus Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GREAT PLAINS BROWN, LLC 120 22nd Ave S #180 BROOKINGS SD 57006 453210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GREAT PLAINS DENTAL, PROF. LLC 5121 S SOLBERG AVE STE 120 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 29 4/27/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GREAT PLAINS LODGING VI, LLC 3130 W 57th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Unanswered Unanswered 61 4/3/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GREAT PLAINS LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL ASSOCIATION 1200 LUTHER Lane NE WATERTOWN SD 57201 611110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 21 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GREAT PLAINS THERAPY, INC. 1407 East Cherry St VERMILLION SD 57069 621340 Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 15 4/5/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GREGERSON SALVAGE, INC. 241 WEST RAILWAY AVE WAUBAY SD 57273 238990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/14/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GREVCO, INC. 2500 N OAK RD BRANDON SD 57005 447110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/5/20 Quoin Financial Bank SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 GROOMER’S BEST 616 s Sioux Blvd BRANDON SD 57005 339999 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 17 4/10/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 GROTON FORD, LLC 1320 N BROADWAY GROTON SD 57445 441110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/6/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GSH HAIR DESIGN INC 410 W 26th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 812112 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 17 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 GUARDRAIL ENTERPRISES, INC 46233 269th St. CHANCELLOR SD 57015 237310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 14 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 H VAN VOORST CONCRETE, INC 47886 US Highway 18 CANTON SD 57013 238110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 H.F. JACOBS & SON CONSTRUCTION, INC 1201 W MELGAARD RD ABERDEEN SD 57401 212321 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/14/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 H2E, INC. 808 MAIN ST SPEARFISH SD 57783 541620 Corporation White Female Owned Veteran 24 4/15/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAAR PLUMBING & HEATING INC 11 N State St ABERDEEN SD 57401 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HABECK TRUCKING, INC 10689 SD Highway BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 484110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/11/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAGEN GLASS, WINDOWS & SIDING, INC. 4111 TRIPLE CROWN DR RAPID CITY SD 57701 444190 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 24 5/1/20 Sentinel FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAGGERTY’S MUSIC INC 2520 W Main St RAPID CITY SD 57702 451140 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/4/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAHN FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 3101 S PHILLIPS AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 523120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/8/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HALBERSTADTS CLOTHIERS INC. 3607 W 41ST ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 448110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 26 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAMLIN COUNTY FARMERS COOP 101 1ST ST HAYTI SD 57241 493130 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 47 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAMMINK DAIRY, LLC 19890 470th Avenue BRUCE SD 57220 112120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 38 4/6/20 BankStar Financial SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HARI HAR INC. 2517 Brentridge Circle SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 721110 Corporation Asian Male Owned Non-Veteran 96 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HARLEY ENTERPRISES, INC PO BOX 1244 SPEARFISH SD 57783 811198 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 3 4/30/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAROLD’S PHOTO, INC 912 W 41st St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 443142 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HARRY IMPLEMENT INC 109 Center St FERNEY SD 57439 423820 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/11/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HARRY K FORD STORE INC. 1489 W SD HIGHWAY 18 WINNER SD 57580 441110 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 24 4/6/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HART RANCHING CAMPING RESORT CLUB, INC 23756 ARENA DR RAPID CITY SD 57702 721214 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 42 4/15/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HART2HART3, INC. 701 3rd St SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 36 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HARTFORD LODGING PARTNERS, LLC 2517 Brentridge Circle SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Asian Male Owned Unanswered 23 4/9/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HARVEY’S LOCK SHOP, INC. 414 3RD ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 444190 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/16/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HASE PLUMBING & HEATING 1111 SOUTH 2ND ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 238220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/6/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAUCK ELECTRIC AND CONTROLS INC 501 INDUSTRIAL ST. BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 238210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAUFF MIDAMERICA SPORTS INC. 3410 S Kiwanis Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 451110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 36 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAWKEYE CLINIC OF SOUTH DAKOTA 503 DAKOTA DUNES BLVD NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 621320 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/6/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAWKEYE EXACT 305 DAKOTA DUNES BLVD DAKOTA DUNES SD 57049 621320 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 12 4/15/20 Bank of the West SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HAYLOFT INC 27124 Grummand Ave TEA SD 57064 531311 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HEALTH CONCEPTS WELLNESS CARE, LLC 5410 SHERIDAN LAKE RD RAPID CITY SD 57702 621111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/15/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HEARTLAND PORK LLC 22106 393rd Ave ALPENA SD 57312 112210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 28736 US Highway 12 MOBRIDGE SD 57601 562111 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HEGG REALTORS, INC. 6225 S. MINNESOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 531210 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 28 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HEIDEPRIEM, PURTELL, SIEGEL & HINRICHS, LLP 101 W 69TH ST, SUITE 105 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541110 Limited Liability Partnership White Male Owned Unanswered 13 4/6/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HEIL MECHANICAL INC 837 E SAINT PATRICK ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/28/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HEIL TIRE INC 1811 Deadwood Ave RAPID CITY SD 57702 423130 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HELPING HAND ASSISTED LIVING INC 1000 TEAKWOOD 916 BRANDON SD 57005 623110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 HELPLINE CENTER, INC 1000 N West Ave, Ste 310 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 813319 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 42 4/14/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HENKIN SCHULTZ, INC. 6201 S Pinnacle Pl SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541810 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HERMANSON & SWENSON DDS PC 433 S Central PIERRE SD 57501 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 13 4/30/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HERREID LIVESTOCK AUCTION, INC. PO BOX 67 HERREID SD 57632 424520 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 5 4/9/20 Campbell County Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HFW SOLUTIONS, INC 2430 Dyess Ave RAPID CITY SD 57701 332999 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/14/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HIGH PLAINS TECHNOLOGY, INC. 5708 S. Remington Pl Ste 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541512 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT, INC. 1104 S enterprise ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 237310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HILLE HENRIKSEN RIVER RIDGE ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGICAL CENTER, P.C. 1700 S Southeastern Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 621210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HILLTOP CUSTOM CABINETRY & FURNITURE, INC. 47882 US HIGHWAY 18 CANTON SD 57013 337110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/27/20 Security Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HILLTOP DAIRY LLP 48514 US HIGHWAY 14 ELKTON SD 57026 112120 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 01

e $150,000-350,000 HILT CONSTRUCTION, INC. PO Box 9338 RAPID CITY SD 57709 237310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/28/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOLDEN HEALTH GROUP INC 614 N KIWANIS AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 485991 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/7/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOLLAND BROS. OIL COMPANY 822 Vander Horck PO Box 630 BRITTON SD 57430 447110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/15/20 Norstar FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOLLYWOOD STYLE OF SIOUX FALLS LLC 26TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 812112 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Unanswered 25 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH OF SIOUX FALLS SOUTH DAKOTA 1300 S Sertoma Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 813110 Non-Profit Organization White Male Owned Non-Veteran Y 26 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOMESLICE MANAGEMENT, LLC 1612 JUNCTION AVE STURGIS SD 57785 722410 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 74 4/7/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOMESTEAD BUILDING SUPPLIES, INC. PO Box 235 COLMAN SD 57017 444110 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/11/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOMETOWN BUILDING CENTER, INC 620 10th SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 444190 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/7/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HORIZON MACHINE MAYER AVE STURGIS SD 57785 332710 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 11 4/7/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HORNER BARROW ORTHODONTICS PC 2407 W 57th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621310 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 10 4/27/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HORST ACOUSTICAL CO., INC. 1130 RAND RD RAPID CITY SD 57702 238310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/29/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOT SPRINGS AMBULANCE SERVICE INC 1861 Hwy 71 HOT SPRINGS SD 57747 621910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/30/20 Bank of the West SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOVEN CO-OP SERVICE COMPANY 190 Main St HOVEN SD 57450 813910 Cooperative Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/5/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOWE ELECTRIC, INC. 46986 MINDY ST TEA SD 57064 238990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HOWLIN VISION CLINIC 5129 S Western Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621320 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 28 4/5/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HUB CITY LIVESTOCK AUCTION, INC 1735 PO Box 1735 ABERDEEN SD 57402 112990 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Veteran 40 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HUFF CONSTRUCTION INC 11 N DAKOTA ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 236210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/5/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HUNTER PUBLISHING, INC 214 S Egan Ave MADISON SD 57042 511110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HURON CLINIC FOUNDATION, LTD. 111 4TH ST SE HURON SD 57350 621111 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 28 4/14/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HURON ENERGY, LLC 694 Westpark Ave HURON SD 57350 325193 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HURON MOTORS, INC. 101 2nd St SW HURON SD 57350 441110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 17 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HURON VETERINARY HOSPITAL, P.A. 340 4TH ST NW HURON SD 57350 541940 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 5/7/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 HY-GAS INC 1600 East St Patrick St RAPID CITY SD 57709 441228 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/4/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 IFA PRODUCTIONS, INC 47506 52nd Street BALTIC SD 57003 541890 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/11/20 BMO Harris Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 IMMUTRIX THERAPEUTICS INC 3620 HOMESTEAD ST RAPID CITY SD 57703 339112 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/10/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 IN GATHERING INC. 3319 SKYLINE DR RAPID CITY SD 57701 722513 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 50 4/6/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 INANOVATE, INC. 2329 N Career Ave Rm 113 SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 541714 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 7 4/27/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 INDEPENDENT CYCLE INC 3461 Whitewood Service Road STURGIS SD 57785 336390 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 25 4/9/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 INDEPENDENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS, LLC 1143 Lincoln Ave SW HURON SD 57350 621610 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Unanswered 29 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 INFINITY DIESEL INC 7190 INFINITY DR BLACK HAWK SD 57718 531120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/28/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 INFRASTRUCTURE DESIGN GROUP, INC . 3241 E Bison Trail SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541330 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/15/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 INSIGHT MARKETING DESIGN,INC 401 E 8th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 512191 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 11 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 INTEGRITY INSTALLATION, INC. 22 S MAPLE WATERTOWN SD 57201 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/14/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 INTEGROENERGY GROUP 30193 437TH AVENUE UTICA SD 57067 999990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 INTRINSIC MATERIALS CORP 3620 HOMESTEAD ST RAPID CITY SD 57703 333314 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/15/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 IRON HORSE EXCAVATING INC 2391 Commerce Road RAPID CITY SD 57702 238910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/9/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 IRON OUTFITTER WASTE SERVICES, INC. 7481 Stage Stop Rd BLACK HAWK SD 57718 562111 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/3/20 Highmark FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 IT OUTLET, INC. 701 E. 52ND ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423990 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 21 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 J & D MASONRY, INC. 42260 258th St ALEXANDRIA SD 57311 238140 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 30 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 J & M PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, INC. 211 Sioux Pt. Rd. Suite 150 NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 531311 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/4/20 Pioneer Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 J AND M PIZZA INC 341 Emmanuel Street PO Box 76 CAVOUR SD 57324 722511 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 29 4/11/20 Dakotaland FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 J&J INC 1513 E PHILADELPHIA RAPID CITY SD 57703 811121 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/10/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 J&M STEVENS, INC. DBA BLANKENSHIPMEIER PAINTING 701 North DERBY LN NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 621210 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/3/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 J&R MECHANICAL INC 125 S Main TEA SD 57064 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/5/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 J.C. 1 CONSTRUCTION LLC 909 W TRADEWINDS ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 236220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Hispanic Male Owned Veteran 21 4/8/20 Bank Midwest SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JACK’S CAMPERS INC. 1313 W NORWAY AVE MITCHELL SD 57301 441210 Subchapter S Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/6/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JACKSON DENTAL PROF, LLC 503 JACKSON ST BELLE FOURCHE SD 57717 621210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/8/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JACKSON ENTERPRISES, INC. 820 W GRAND XING MOBRIDGE SD 57601 721110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/16/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JACOBSEN TREE EXPERTS, INC 46956 MONTY ST TEA SD 57064 238910 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 25 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 1550 Dakota Ave North HURON SD 57350 611110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 26 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JAMES VALLEY NURSERY, INC. 600 W. Spruce St. MITCHELL SD 57301 444220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JARROD SMART CONSTRUCTION, CO. 820 E AMIDON ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 236115 Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 22 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JAS ENTERPRISES, INC. 320 CANAL ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 811412 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JASON AANENSON, DDS, PC 1008 INDUSTRIAL ROAD FREEMAN SD 57029 621210 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 25 4/5/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JB III FOODS INC 300 Gold Circle NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 722511 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 1 4/3/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JD CONCRETE PRODUCTS LLC Spruce MITCHELL SD 57301 327320 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JD PROPERTY SOLUTIONS, INC. 1800 S ALPINE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 531311 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 22 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JEFF SCHULTZ 28130 437th Ave FREEMAN SD 57029 112120 Sole Proprietorship White Male Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/28/20 Merchants State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JEFFREY LOFTUS DDS, PC 5615 Nugget Gulch Road RAPID CITY SD 57702 621210 Professional Association Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 17 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JENNER EQUIPMENT CO 3200 DEADWOOD AVE RAPID CITY SD 57702 423810 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/13/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JENSEN AGENCY, INC. 307 N 16TH ST BERESFORD SD 57004 524210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 18 4/13/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JENSEN ELECTRIC INC. 25804 Lindbergh Ave. RENNER SD 57055 238210 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 14 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JENSON PUMPING LLC 10839 Mountain Shadow Rd PIEDMONT SD 57769 213111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JERRY’S AUTO BODY INC 27786 SD-17 LENNOX SD 57039 811111 Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JERRY’S AUTOMOTIVE, INC 306 N 16th Street BERESFORD SD 57004 441110 Sole Proprietorship White Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JERRYS CHEVROLET BUICK GMC INC 209 W Cherry St VERMILLION SD 57069 441110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JES FARMS PAERTNERSHIP 19395 288th Ave PIERRE SD 57501 111199 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/15/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JGE INC 5856 E Hwy 12 ABERDEEN SD 57401 423810 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JIM BROCK TRUCKING INC. 660 4th St. SW HURON SD 57350 484121 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 14 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JIM L. TIPTON LLC 302 EAST 5TH STREET PLANKINTON SD 57368 722310 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/8/20 Farmers and Merchants State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JL ENTERPRISES INC 3628 Ping Drive RAPID CITY SD 57703 541213 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Veteran 34 4/15/20 Cross River Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JMJ CASEWORKS LLC 1100 W BLACKHAWK ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 337212 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/3/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JN ENTERPRISES INC. 8217 S Grass Creek Drive SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 484121 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JNS TRUCKING INC 39231 108TH ST FREDERICK SD 57441 484220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Gate City Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JOBU HOSPITALITY LLC 1301 West Russell St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JOHN A. CONKLING DISTRIBUTING COMPANY, INC. 44414 SD HWY 50 YANKTON SD 57078 493120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/10/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JOHN PAUL II ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 1510 West Elm Avenue MITCHELL SD 57301 611110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/9/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JOHNSON, JANKLOW, ABDALLAH & REITER, LLP 101 S Main Suite 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541110 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/11/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JONES CAULKING & TUCKPOINTING 6900 W Stoney Creek SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 238990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/30/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JORGENSEN LAND & CATTLE PARTNERSHIP 31250 265th St IDEAL SD 57541 112111 Partnership Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 21 4/14/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JPK, INC 2011 8TH AVE NE ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 35 4/5/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JSA CONSULTING ENGINEERS/LAND SURVEYORS, INC. 6810 S Lyncrest Ave, Ste 101 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541330 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JUFFER INC 210 S Main WAGNER SD 57380 524210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 49 4/6/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JUNEKS SERVICE INC 644 W JACKSON BLVD SPEARFISH SD 57783 441110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/9/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF SOUTH DAKOTA, INC. 300 S PHILLIPS AVE, Ste L102 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 624110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 10 4/14/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 JUSTICE FIRE AND SAFETY INC 3601 N POTSDAM AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423410 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 K-FIVE ENTERPRISES, INC. 5417 West 41st Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722513 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 56 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 K3 GAINSVILLE, LLC 2011 8TH AVE ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 43 4/5/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KADOKA NURSING HOME ASSOCIATION 605 Maple St KADOKA SD 57543 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 57 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KAPPENMAN DENTAL CLINIC LTD 5704 W 41st St SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 621210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KARMAZIN FAMILY DENTISTRY, P.C. 5701 South Remington Place SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621210 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 13 4/27/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KC DAIRIES, LLP 48612 212th St ELKTON SD 57026 112120 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 01

e $150,000-350,000 KELLY INNS, LTD 3205 SENCORE DR W SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 721110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/16/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KELLY PHILLIPS VENTURES LLLP 100 N Phillips Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 721110 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/11/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KEMPF CONSTRUCTION INC 5621 West 9th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 237110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 9 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KEY CITY ENTERPRISES, L.L.C. 931 First St STURGIS SD 57785 541618 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 43 4/28/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KEY PERSONNEL SERVICES, INC 500 N Western Ave. Suite 300 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541990 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 22 4/3/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KIDS CROSSING DAYCARE CENTER 6101 S Mogen Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 624410 Non-Profit Childcare Center Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 40 4/7/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KIEFFER FAMILY DENTAL, P.C. 5816 Sheridan Lake Rd RAPID CITY SD 57702 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/28/20 Live Oak Banking Company SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KIMBERLY KEISER AND ASSOCIATES, LLC 6320 WESTERN AVE, SUITE 150 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621112 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 9 4/11/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KING INSURANCE AGENCY INC 108 14TH AVE NO FAULKTON SD 57438 524210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KINGSBURY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC 511 HWY 14 W DE SMET SD 57231 221122 Cooperative White Male Owned Unanswered 9 4/27/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KINNER & COMPANY LTD PO BOX H ELKTON SD 57026 541219 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 22 6/19/20 BankStar Financial SD – 01

e $150,000-350,000 KISMET ELK, LLC. 600 South Franklin Street ELK POINT SD 57025 561312 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/13/20 Readycap Lending, LLC SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KISMET LGN, LLC 4755 E Colorado Blvd SPEARFISH SD 57783 623110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 5/1/20 Fund-Ex Solutions Group, LLC SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KMWF & ASSOCIATES, PC 6009 S Sharon Ave, Ste 101 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541211 Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 17 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KNEIP RESTAURANTS INC. 3104 E 26th St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 27 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KOCH HAZARD ARCHITECTS 431 N Phillips Ave #200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KOHLMAN BIERSCHBACK & ANDERSON, LLP 117 E 3RD ST MILLER SD 57362 541219 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/15/20 Quoin Financial Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KOL LLC 504 Mt Rushmore Rd RAPID CITY SD 57701 722410 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 45 4/8/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KOPETSKY ENTERPRISES INC 2404 Broadway ST YANKTON SD 57078 444130 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KREW ENTERPRISES INC 909 St Joseph St Ste 203 RAPID CITY SD 57701 621610 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/9/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KTM DESIGN SOLUTIONS, INC. 628 1/2 Kansas City Street Suite 201 RAPID CITY SD 57701 541310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KUNKEL TRUCK LINES INC 2900 E Rice St SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 484220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KUSTOM CYCLES INC 915 S KIMBALL ST MITCHELL SD 57301 441228 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 18 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KWB LLC 1113 S MINNESOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 11 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 KYBURZ-CARLSON CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 729 Circle Drive ABERDEEN SD 57401 236220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 126 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 L & L INSULATION, INC 3190 HAINES AVE RAPID CITY SD 57701 238310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 L & O ACRES INC. 12101 386th Ave WESTPORT SD 57481 111150 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 17 4/3/20 Starion Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 L & O ACRES TRANSPORT INC 12101 386TH AVE WESTPORT SD 57481 484110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/3/20 Starion Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LABEL ARTS, LLC 4101 N Lewis Av SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 322299 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/8/20 The Huntington National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LAFLEUR AUTO INC 205 S Derby Ln NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 441120 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 12 4/8/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LAFLEUR BROTHERS COMPANY INC 33022 482ND AVE JEFFERSON SD 57038 112112 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 12 4/6/20 The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LAKE COUNTY INTERNATIONAL, INC. 45313 SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON SD 57042 441228 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LAKOTA THRIFY MART 826 Main Street PO Box 310 EAGLE BUTTE SD 57625 445110 Corporation American Indian or Alaska Native Male Owned Unanswered 40 4/15/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LAMB’S CHEVROLET & IMPLEMENT INC PO Box 27 ONIDA SD 57564 441110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/9/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LAMFERS & MAAS, LLP 5915 S Remington Pl Ste 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541219 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LANCE TRUCKING INC. 440 Industrial Dr. VOLGA SD 57071 484110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 39 4/14/20 Citizens State Bank of Arlington SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LANDMANN JUNGMAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL CORP. 600 Billars Street SCOTLAND SD 57059 622110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/9/20 The Farmers and Merchants State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LARRY’S HEATING AND COOLING, INC. BROADWAY AVE YANKTON SD 57078 238220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/20 Farmers and Merchants State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LARRY’S LUMBER, INC. 183 N. Maple WATERTOWN SD 57201 444190 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LARSEN LOGISTICS, LLC 440 N Royal Troon DAKOTA DUNES SD 57049 484121 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/14/20 First Northeast Bank of Nebraska SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LARSON CABLE TRAILERS INC. 601 LINCOLN AVE NW HURON SD 57350 336212 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 16 4/27/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LARSON DIGGING INC. 20853 418TH AVE IROQUOIS SD 57353 237130 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 16 4/27/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LARSON TRUCK SALES, INC. 27115 PARKLANE DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 441228 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 21 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LARSON VENTURES LLC 1525 W ELM AVE MITCHELL SD 57301 531190 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/7/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LATE HARVEST INC 530 6TH ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 75 4/10/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LAURIEBELLES BOUTIQUE, INC. 820 Gateway Lane TEA SD 57064 424330 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 53 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LAZADERM SKINCARE CENTRE, P.C. 3401 S. Kelley Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 621111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/7/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LAZY J DAIRY, LLC 38223 203RD ST WOLSEY SD 57384 112120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/27/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LEC INC. 110 N Main GETTYSBURG SD 57442 238210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LEDGERS INC 9 South Broadway PO Box 1621 WATERTOWN SD 57201 541213 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LEGACY BUILDERS, INC. 1910 8TH AVE NE ABERDEEN SD 57401 236115 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LEGACY ENTERPRISES, INC 3525 E Colorado Blvd Suite 3 SPEARFISH SD 57783 236117 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LEGACY MANAGEMENT,LLC 1910 8TH AVE ABERDEEN SD 57401 541611 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LEMMON AREA MEDICAL ASSOCIATION 405 6TH AVE West LEMMON SD 57638 523110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LEMONLY LLC 230 S Main Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541810 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/5/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LEWIS & CLARK FORD, LINCOLN, MERCURY, INC. CAPITOL ST YANKTON SD 57078 441110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LEWIS ELECTRIC CO. 508 S FLYNN ST NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 238210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 23 4/4/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LEYVA DRYWALL & INSULATION LLC 27173 LINDA AVE Suite 1 TEA SD 57064 238310 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/6/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LIMESTONE SD INC 5015 S Crossing Pl Suite 110 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541219 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LINDE DAIRY, LLC 47988 207TH ST WHITE SD 57276 112120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LIVE CENTER, INC. 407 2ND AVE W PO Box 59 LEMMON SD 57638 624120 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran Y 21 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LIVESTOCK YARDS COMPANY 11693 Sale Barn Rd SAINT ONGE SD 57779 454390 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 60 4/15/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LIVING DESIGN, INC. 47015 SD WORTHING SD 57077 453910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/14/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LL HARDER INC 5013 12TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 311991 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/13/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LLOYD BULTSMA TRUCKING, INC. 900 E 65th St. N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484122 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LOCKEN FARMS 39643 137TH STREET BATH SD 57427 111150 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LOCKWOOD HOLDINGS, INC PO Box 561 VIBORG SD 57070 445120 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 206 4/7/20 Security State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LOWE ROOFING, INC PO Box 432 WHITEWOOD SD 57793 238160 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LOWER BRULE SIOUX TRIBE 321 Sitting Bull St LOWER BRULE SD 57548 721120 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 29 4/27/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LT COMPANIES 8012 65TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 111998 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 37 4/13/20 Quoin Financial Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LUTHERANS OUTDOORS IN SD 2001 S Summit Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57197 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 LYNDE CONSTRUCTION, INC. 47135 272nd st SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 238110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 M&L MASONRY, INC 3801 S KIWANIS AVE STE 2 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 238140 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/8/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MAC ATTACK, INC 396 LONE ELK ROAD SPEARFISH SD 57783 722513 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 55 4/14/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MADISON FARMERS ELEVATOR COMPANY 119 N Farmer Ave. MADISON SD 57042 424510 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MADISON LAWN CARE OF SIOUX FALLS, INC. PO Box 89225 SIOUX FALLS SD 57109 561730 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MAHLANDER’S INC. 130 N. Minnesota Ave. SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 335121 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 25 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MAINSTREAM CONTRACTING, LLC 2700 N 4th Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 236220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MANLOVE PSYCHIATRIC GROUP, PC 636 SAINT ANNE ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 622210 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/11/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MARGLE MEDIA, LLC 312 9th Ave SE, Suite B WATERTOWN SD 57201 541613 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/11/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MART BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION INC 623 Sharpe St VERMILLION SD 57069 236115 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 13 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MASTEL PRECISION SURGICAL INST 2843 SAMCO RD RAPID CITY SD 57702 339112 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 14 4/29/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MAXWELL & BOWAR AGENCY INC 114 E Main ST PARKSTON SD 57366 524210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 9 4/6/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MAY & JOHNSON 6805 S. MINNESOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541110 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 14 4/14/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MAY CONSTRUCTION INC 23484 455th Ave MADISON SD 57042 237110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MAYCLIN FARMS PARTNERSHIP 25250 US HIGHWAY 281 PLANKINTON SD 57368 111199 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/8/20 Farmers and Merchants State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MC&R POOLS, INC. 2409 E BENSON RD SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 339920 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MCDARDIS, INC. RYAN RD SPEARFISH SD 57783 561499 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 55 4/5/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MCGAS, LLC 2219 JUNCTION AVE STURGIS SD 57785 221210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 29 4/15/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MCKEEVER INC 2637 15th Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 454210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MCKINNEY AND ALLEN, INC 7001 S LYNCREST PL STE 102 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 524210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 26 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MCLAURY ENGINEERING, INC. 118 W Main Street ELK POINT SD 57025 541330 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Veteran 13 4/9/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MCNALLY’S IRISH PUB, LLC 6211 S OLD VILLAGE PL SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MEADOWS ON SYCAMORE, INC. 130 N Sycamore SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 623110 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 60 4/14/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MEAGHAN A. NEUBERGER, DDS, P.C. 3610 S Western Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 621210 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 16 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MEIERHENRY SARGENT, LLP 315 South PHILLIPS AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541110 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 11 4/14/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MELS AUTO BODY INC 1755 S Valley Dr RAPID CITY SD 57703 811121 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/16/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MEMORIALS BY GIBSON 5000 W 12th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 339999 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 23 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MENNO OLIVET CARE CENTER, INC. 402 S Pine Street MENNO SD 57045 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 50 4/9/20 Campbell County Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MERIDIAN LIQUIDS PARTNERS, LLC 124 Walnut ST YANKTON SD 57078 424720 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 METRO CONSTRUCTION, INC. 27308 Ponderosa Dr TEA SD 57064 237110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 METTLER IMPLEMENT INC. 556 E US Hwy 18 MENNO SD 57045 441228 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MHC LAND AND CATTLE, LTD 201 MAIN ST S KIMBALL SD 57355 999990 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 5/3/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MICHELS COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION 5000 S Minnesota SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 511120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/7/20 Cornerstone Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MID CONTINENT TESTING LABORATORIES INC. 2381 S Plaza DR RAPID CITY SD 57702 541380 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MID STATES TRANSPORT INC 47086 271st Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 484110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDCO DIVING & MARINE SERVICES, INC. 3101 Lien St. RAPID CITY SD 57702 713930 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/5/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDLAND CONTRACTING INC. 39751 US HIGHWAY 14 HURON SD 57350 237310 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 25 4/7/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDWAY SERVICE, INC. 25402 475th Ave BALTIC SD 57003 447110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/27/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDWEST AG SUPPLY, L.L.C. 415 10TH ST NW WATERTOWN SD 57201 115210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Non-Veteran 25 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDWEST CONCRETE & REDI-MIX, INC 305 N RAILWAY PO Box 11 CORSICA SD 57328 327320 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/30/20 Bank of the West SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDWEST CONSTRUCTION, INC 1000 N GARFIELD AVE PIERRE SD 57501 236116 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDWEST EXCAVATING, LLC 27073 Henry Pl SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 238910 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDWEST GLASS LLC 1333 Main Ave S BROOKINGS SD 57006 238150 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDWEST LAND SURVEYING, INC 211 E 14th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541370 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/11/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDWEST MEDICAL IMAGING CORP. 3200 S. MADELYN LN SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 423450 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 9 4/7/20 Titonka Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MIDWEST MOTELS OF DEADWOOD L.L.C. 658 MAIN ST DEADWOOD SD 57732 722511 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/8/20 Farmers and Merchants State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MILL VALLEY, LLC 4009 W 49th Street Suite 308 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 112120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/29/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MILLENNIUM RECYCLING, INC. 305 E 50TH ST N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 562920 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 30 4/27/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MILLER VETERINARY CLINIC INC. 321 E 14TH ST MILLER SD 57362 541940 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 45 4/27/20 Heartland State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MILLSTONE II INC 2934 WEST MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57702 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 39 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MILLSTONE III INC. 2934 WEST MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57702 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MINIMAX INC 3600 SHERIDAN LAKE RD APT 237 RAPID CITY SD 57702 445292 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 62 4/7/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MISSOURI BREAKS INDUSTRIES RESEARCH, INC. HCR 64 TIMBER LAKE SD 57656 541715 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/9/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MITCHELL CUISINE, INC 1900 highland way MITCHELL SD 57301 999990 Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/5/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MITCHELL LIVESTOCK MARKETING, LLC 1801 Spruce St MITCHELL SD 57301 424520 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 67 4/6/20 American State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MITCHELL MANAGEMENT, LLC 1525 W HAVENS AVE MITCHELL SD 57301 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 50 4/11/20 Premier Bank Rochester SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MITCHELL MANUFACTURING, LLC 3150 W Havens MITCHELL SD 57301 339999 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Unanswered 37 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MITCHELL PLUMBING AND HEATING 801 N ROWLEY STREET MITCHELL SD 57301 238220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/7/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MITCHELL RETIREMENT, LLC 2100 N Wisconsin MITCHELL SD 57301 531120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MKSF, INC. 3512 W. 74th ST. SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 0 4/5/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MNI WASTE’ WATER COMPANY 228 EAST PRAIRIE ROAD PO BOX 490 EAGLE BUTTE SD 57625 221310 Non-Profit Organization American Indian or Alaska Native Unanswered Unanswered Y 11 4/16/20 State Bank of Eagle Butte SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MOBRIDGE LIVESTOCK MARKET INC 221 4TH AVE E MOBRIDGE SD 57601 424520 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 75 4/16/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MODAK DAIRY, INC. 46472 171st St GOODWIN SD 57238 112120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 37 4/14/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MOFFACT PRODUCTS INC. 222 Cessna St WATERTOWN SD 57201 335121 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MORGAN THEELER LLP 1718 N Sanborn Blvd MITCHELL SD 57301 541110 Limited Liability Partnership White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MORIARTY ENTERPRISES, INC. 603 Main Ave BROOKINGS SD 57006 237210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 27 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MOTZ D.D.S PC 4904 S Minnesota Avenue SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL SOCIETY 830 Main Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 813219 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 22 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MOUNTAIN TRAILS TRUCKING LLC 2415 Creek Dr RAPID CITY SD 57703 484230 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MRP SIOUX FALLS DT, LLC 236 S MAIN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 46 4/5/20 City National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MUELLER LUMBER COMPANY 400 N Ohlman St MITCHELL SD 57301 236220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MUELLER PALLETS, LLC 27059 MUELLER AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 321920 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 39 4/13/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MURPHY INSULATION, INC. 515 FLYNN ST NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 238310 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 14 4/4/20 Primebank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 MURRAY 5G INC. 100 N KROHN Ave. STE 301 SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 722511 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 87 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NAATJES CONCRETE, INC. 2301 W 50th St. Ste #100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 238110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NB GOLF LLC 27140 PARKLANE DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 441228 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NDN COLLECTIVE, INC. 317 Main Street, Suite 1 RAPID CITY SD 57701 813219 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 20 4/16/20 Native American Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NDX HOLDINGS INC 2504 W Brentridge Circle SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 7 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NELSON & BURY DENTISTRY, P.L.L.C. 1611 Sheridan Lake Road RAPID CITY SD 57702 621210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/28/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NELSON & NELSON CPAS LLP 1701 s minnesota SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 541211 Partnership White Male Owned Unanswered 22 4/4/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NEW APPLICATION 49 3rd SE HURON SD 57350 511110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 42 4/27/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NEWHOUSE ENTERPRISES, INC 811 St Joseph St RAPID CITY SD 57701 453210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/7/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NEXT WAVE VENTURES, LLC 4800 S Louise Ave PMB 424 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 441120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NEXT2NEW AUTOMOTIVE SALES & SERVICE INC. 5117 W. 12TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 441120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NOONEY & SOLAY, LLP 326 FOUNDERS PARK DR RAPID CITY SD 57701 541110 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/14/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORBERG PAINTS, INC. 326 E 14TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 444130 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORSWISS DAIRY, INC 45230 146th St SUMMIT SD 57266 112120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORTH CENTRAL INSURANCE CENTER, INC 3700 S Western Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 524210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/13/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORTH CENTRAL STEEL SYSTEMS, INC 4005 Highway 12 East ABERDEEN SD 57401 236210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORTH CENTRAL SUPPLY, INC. 818 E. SAINT ANDREW ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 423710 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 14 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORTHERN HILLS ALCOHOL AND DRUG 1807 WILLIAMS STREET STURGIS SD 57785 621498 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 5/3/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORTHERN HILLS VETERINARY CLINIC PC 713 Anna Street STURGIS SD 57785 541940 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORTHERN PLAINS LLC 1102 Iowa St WINNER SD 57580 238990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/15/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORTHWEST CONCRETE CUTTING CORP 1001 E 52nd St N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238990 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORTHWEST GF MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY PO Box 100 EUREKA SD 57437 524126 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/29/20 Great Plains Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NORTHWEST VETERINARY SUPPLY 1000 W SD HIGHWAY 44 PARKSTON SD 57366 541940 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 26 4/5/20 Commercial State Bank of Wagner SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NOTEBOOM RV LLC 27316 SD HIGHWAY 115 HARRISBURG SD 57032 441210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/8/20 Iowa State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 NSF LLC PO BOX ALEXANDRIA SD 57311 336999 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/7/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 O’CONNOR KILN AND DRYER, INC. 31108 GREENFIELD RD BURBANK SD 57010 238190 Corporation White Male Owned Veteran 28 4/11/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 O’KEEFE IMPLEMENT INC. 324 Calumet Ave SE DE SMET SD 57231 423820 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OAHE ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. PO BOX 216 BLUNT SD 57522 221122 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/28/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OAHE GRAIN CORPORATION 300 Ash Ave ONIDA SD 57564 493130 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OAHE YOUNG MENS CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION 900 E. CHURCH ST PIERRE SD 57501 713940 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 79 4/6/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OFFICE PEEPS, INC 807 S Broadway WATERTOWN SD 57201 453210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OGLALA SIOUX PARKS AND RECREATION AUTHORITY Po Box 570 KYLE SD 57794 921150 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 17 4/28/20 The First National Bank of Gordon SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OLD ENGLISH BUILDING MAINTENANCE INC 1009 N Vail Dr SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 561210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 55 4/9/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OLD TREE FARMS, LLC 46318 214TH ST VOLGA SD 57071 112120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OMEGA LINER COMPANY, INC. 515 Noid Rd CANTON SD 57013 334413 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/7/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OMEGAQUANT ANALYTICS LLC 5009 WEST 12TH ST STE 7 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 541380 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 18 4/7/20 Heritage Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ON THE HOUSE, INC. 4601 EAST 41ST ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 41 4/7/20 Bank Midwest SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OPE NIEMEYER FLOORING, LLC 718 11TH ST BROOKINGS SD 57006 238330 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/16/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OPEN BIBLE CHURCHES 2225 E ST Patrick ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 41 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOCIATES PARTNERSHIP 310 8TH AVE NW, STE 5017 ABERDEEN SD 57401 621320 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OPHTHALMOLOGY LTD EYE SURGERY CENTER, LLC 6604 S MINNESOTA AVE Ste 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621498 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 22 4/10/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OPPERMAN INCORPORATED 908 E 14TH ST GREGORY SD 57533 484220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/8/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 01

e $150,000-350,000 OPTIMA LLC 927 Main Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 721120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 44 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ORANGE LODGING PARTNERS, LLC 2517 Brentridge SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Asian Male Owned Non-Veteran 23 4/11/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ORTHOTIC & PROSTHETIC SPECIALTIES INC 1800 South Summit Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 339113 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ORTMAN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC, P.C. 209 main st CANISTOTA SD 57012 621310 Professional Association White Male Owned Non-Veteran 16 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH 909 W 33rd St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 61 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OUTDOOR GEAR INC 800 S Van Eps Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 424330 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 9 4/9/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 OVERTIME, INC 4529 E 26th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 32 4/9/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PACER MINERALS, LLC 25429 US HIGHWAY 385 CUSTER SD 57730 212399 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 25 4/9/20 Citizens Alliance Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PALACE BUILDERS, INC 2541 W Havens Ave MITCHELL SD 57301 238120 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PANCAKES & MORE, INC. 2713 W 41st Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 722511 Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 24 4/27/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PANTHER GRAPHICS, LLC 600 EAST 52ND ST N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 323111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/5/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PARADIGM COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 2401 W Trevi Pl. Ste 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 28 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PARADIGM CONSTRUCTION LLC 2401 W Trevi Pl. Ste 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 11 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PARKVIEW NURSERY 304 E Melgaard Rd ABERDEEN SD 57401 444220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PARTNER MEDICAL MANAGEMENT INC. 6300 South Lyncrest Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 423450 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 17 4/7/20 Choice Financial Group SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PARTNERS MEDICAL CONSULTING, LLC 6128 S Lyncrest Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541618 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PATRICK TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC 5801 S REMINGTON PL SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 488510 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/14/20 Sioux Falls FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PATZER WOODWORKING INC 414 E Juniper Ave MITCHELL SD 57301 337211 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 25 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PAUL FICK HOMES, INC 615 E Tan Tara Circle SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 236115 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/29/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PAUL L. WRIGHT M.D., P.C. 240 Minnesota St RAPID CITY SD 57701 621320 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 27 4/6/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PAVE LLC 130 S. Phillips Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 722410 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 55 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH 1104 22nd Ave S BROOKINGS SD 57006 813110 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH 5509 W 41st Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PEDERSEN MACHINE, INC. 1610 W Main Street BERESFORD SD 57004 333111 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 23 4/27/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PERRY ELECTRIC INC. 100 Main Ave S BROOKINGS SD 57006 238210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PERSONAL GROUP INCORPORATED 21 E PHILADELPHIA ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 518210 Corporation American Indian or Alaska Native Male Owned Unanswered 27 4/5/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PETE & REPETE INC 10561 Briarwood Ct RAPID CITY SD 57702 722310 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/13/20 Readycap Lending, LLC SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PFEIFER IMPLEMENT CO.,INC 5301 W 12th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 423820 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 27 4/9/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PHARMACY SPECIALTIES & CLINIC, INC. 2333 W 57TH ST STE 109 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 325412 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 12 4/10/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PHARMCO INDUSTRIES, INC. 36590 SD Highway 44 PLATTE SD 57369 541380 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PHILIP LIVESTOCK AUCTION, LLC 607 E Pleasant ST PO Box 812 PHILIP SD 57567 424520 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 50 4/6/20 First National Bank in Philip SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PHILIP MOTOR INC 101 W Oak St PHILIP SD 57567 441120 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/6/20 First National Bank in Philip SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PHYSICIANS CLAIMS COMPANY 45907 Hwy 22 CASTLEWOOD SD 57223 524291 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 5/29/20 Citizens State Bank of Arlington SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PIERRE SPORTS CENTER, INC. 1440 N Garfield PIERRE SD 57501 441222 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 13 4/7/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PIERRE’S BODY SHOP, INC. 1304 S Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 811121 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 13 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PINE HILLS, INC. 2711 Highway 18 West HOT SPRINGS SD 57747 623312 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/29/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PITTER PATTER PLAYHOUSE 8610 W. 22nd St SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 624410 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 68 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PIVOT POWER, INC 47063 104th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 333996 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/9/20 Security National Bank of South Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PLATINUM RESTAURANT GROUP INC 2201 MOUNT RUSHMORE RD RAPID CITY SD 57701 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 67 4/7/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PLEASANT DUTCH DAIRY, LLC 43220 189th st WILLOW LAKE SD 57278 112120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/5/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PORTER DISTRIBUTING CO. PO Box 187 MITCHELL SD 57301 424810 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 31 4/6/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 POUNDERS, INC 1702 6TH AVE SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/5/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRAIRIE AQUATECH, LLC 101 N MAIN AVE Suite 325 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 311119 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRAIRIE CONSSULTING GROUP INC 312 9th ave SE suite C WATERTOWN SD 57201 484110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRAIRIE EDGE, INC. 606 MAIN ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 453998 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/8/20 Highmark FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRAIRIE HARVEST 350 Hillsview Drive SPEARFISH SD 57783 424470 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/7/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRAIRIE INDUSTRIES, LLC 1942 Nine Mile Road VALE SD 57788 336112 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 0 4/8/20 5Star Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRAIRIE MOUNTAIN WILDLIFE STUDIO LLC 16970 SD Hwy 34 UNION CENTER SD 57787 453998 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 10 4/14/20 Readycap Lending, LLC SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRAIRIE RIDGE DAIRIES 44554 106TH ST VEBLEN SD 57270 112120 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/4/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRAIRIE STATES TRUCKING, INC. 3900 N National Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRAIRIE WINDS BROADCASTING, INC. 3304 S Hwy 281 ABERDEEN SD 57401 515112 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRECIOUS PETS,LTD. 3740 S GLENDALE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 812990 Partnership Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 17 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRECISION BLENDING OF IDAHO LLC 205 INDUSTRIAL DR SPEARFISH SD 57783 311999 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/6/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRECISION MECHANICAL, LLP 5700 S Hwy 79 Unit E3 RAPID CITY SD 57709 236220 Limited Liability Partnership White Male Owned Non-Veteran 35 4/8/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PREFERRED HOME HEALTH INC PO BOX 273 BUFFALO SD 57720 624120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 58 4/14/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PREMIER ENTERPRISES, INC. 2601 S MINNESOTA AVE STE 115 SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 561599 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 3 4/3/20 Partners Bank of California SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PREMIER SYSTEMS INC. 5421 W 41st St Ste 201 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 238160 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/7/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PREMIER TAX SERVICE, INC 405 8th Ave NW, Suite 311 ABERDEEN SD 57401 541219 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRESIDENTIAL HOSPITALITY LLC 523 6TH ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 38 4/8/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRESSURE SERVICES, INC. 2361 S Plaza Dr. RAPID CITY SD 57702 811192 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 13 4/7/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRIME TIME EXPRESS, LLC 850 SOUTH DAKOTA RD CORSICA SD 57328 484121 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/5/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRO CONTRACTING INC 1804 W HAVENS AVE MITCHELL SD 57301 236210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/15/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRO EARTH ANIMAL HEALTH, INC. 20894 475th Ae AURORA SD 57002 311119 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/29/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRO FRAMING, INC 26070 Brower Cir HARTFORD SD 57033 238130 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 31 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRO PT, INC. 1552 Dakota Ave S HURON SD 57350 621340 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/7/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRO WINDMILL, INC. 178 Spring St YANKTON SD 57078 561710 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRO-TEC ROOFING, INC. 724 OAKWOOD RD WATERTOWN SD 57201 236210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRO-X BUILDERS INC 6301 S CALICO PL SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 236220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/9/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PROFESSIONAL EXCAVATING INC 22370 152ND PL BOX ELDER SD 57719 238910 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PROSMILES DENTAL STUDIO LLC 109 NEW YORK ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 339116 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 26 4/5/20 Sandhills State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PROSTROLLO AUTO PLAZA CO. 921 S Washington Ave MADISON SD 57042 441110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PROTECTIVE COATING SPECIALISTS, INC. 1350 7th St NW HURON SD 57350 339999 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 39 4/27/20 Dakotaland FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRUNTY CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. 3307 Prince Drive BROOKINGS SD 57006 236116 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PRUSSMAN CONTRACTING INC. 223 Railroad St BROOKINGS SD 57006 238910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PULMONARY AND SLEEP CONSULTANTS 6709 S Minnesota Ave, Suite 205 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 PULS INC 3500 S. Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS, SD SD 57105 445299 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 46 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 QCS AT HOME, INC. 404 Division Street PO Box 413 JEFFERSON SD 57038 561422 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/6/20 Heritage Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 QUALITY CLAIMS SOLUTIONS, INC. 7405 BITTERROOT PL ste 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 524291 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 31 4/6/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 QUALITY CONTACT SOLUTIONS, INC. 404 Division St PO Box 413 JEFFERSON SD 57038 519130 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/6/20 Heritage Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 QUALITY CUSTOM MEATS LLC 507 EAST SD HIGHWAY 34 HOWARD SD 57349 424470 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/5/20 Peoples Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 QUALITY HOMES LLC 1525 W Elm MITCHELL SD 57301 531390 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/5/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 QUALITY WOOD DESIGNS INC 1100 West Spruce Ave MITCHELL SD 57301 337124 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 22 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 QUEEN CITY FAMILY PANCAKES 2301 E COLORADO BLVD SPEARFISH SD 57783 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 30 4/30/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 QUEST CONSTRUCTION, LLC 2301 8th Ave NE, Ste 120 ABERDEEN SD 57401 236220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/10/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 QUEST HOSPITALITY SUPPLIERS, LLC 1910 8TH AVE NE ABERDEEN SD 57401 423990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 R C WESTERN MEATS INC 1015 E St Patrick St RAPID CITY SD 57701 311611 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/16/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAECO BUILDERS, LLC 115 N Garfield SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 236220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/9/20 Security State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAM HOUSING SPECIALISTS, INC 3314 Milwaukee Ave SE, Ste 3 ABERDEEN SD 57401 541219 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/30/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAMSDELL F&M, LTD. 308 S Veterans St FLANDREAU SD 57028 424910 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/14/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RANDALL COMMUNITY WATER DISTRICT 445 E MAIN ST LAKE ANDES SD 57356 237110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/9/20 Commercial State Bank of Wagner SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RANGEL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC 2626 West Main St Suite 3 RAPID CITY SD 57702 236220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN EDUCATION ASSOCIATION 23757 Arena Drive RAPID CITY SD 57702 624410 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 34 4/29/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAPID CITY CLUB FOR BOYS INC 320 N 4TH ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 624110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 61 4/6/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAPID CITY PHYSICAL THERAPY INC 1110 W OMAHA ST STE 3 RAPID CITY SD 57701 621340 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Veteran 17 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAPID CITY/BH LODGING, LLC 601 West Blvd RAPID CITY SD 57701 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 41 4/5/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAPID FOUNDATION REPAIR INC 2601 Haines Ave RAPID CITY SD 57701 238110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAPID PACKAGING COMPANY, INC. 2700 Plant Street RAPID CITY SD 57702 322211 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/28/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAPID PRECISION MANUFACT INC 911 1/2 S. Main BRITTON SD 57430 332721 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 23 4/7/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAUSCH BROTHERS MONUMENT COMPA 14450 488TH AVE BIG STONE CITY SD 57216 327991 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 33 4/7/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAY DENTAL GROUP 110 Minnesota Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 29 4/15/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RAYCO DEVELOPMENT INC 2525 West Main #209 RAPID CITY SD 57702 237210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RBS SANITATION INC 46914 AUSTIN ST TEA SD 57064 562111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RED HORSE SEED PRODUCTION INC 1021 SW 10th St MADISON SD 57042 424910 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 33 4/15/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RED ROCK GOLF CLUB LLC 6520 Birkdave Drive RAPID CITY SD 57702 531390 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 108 4/6/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 REDLER’S LTC PHARMACY, L.L.C. 317 DAKOTA DUNES BLVD STE A DAKOTA DUNES SD 57049 446110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 26 4/4/20 Pinnacle Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 REDLINE AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 1700 Comden Drive Cory’s Parts RAPID CITY SD 57709 811198 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 26 4/10/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 REED INTERMILL TRUCKING INC 46574 212th St VOLGA SD 57071 484110 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 28 4/14/20 Citizens State Bank of Arlington SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RENAL ASSOCIATES, PC 357 W TOWER RD DAKOTA DUNES SD 57049 621111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/6/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RENSBERGER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 2000 E. 54th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 541715 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 8 5/15/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RESCUE TEAM LLC 25968 476th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 621910 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/11/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RETSEL CORPORATION 1721 N Lacross St RAPID CITY SD 57701 721110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 65 4/28/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 REVILLO FARMERS ELEVATOR PO Box 98 REVILLO SD 57259 424510 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 REXWINKEL CONCRETE INC 225 S Industrial Ave CORSICA SD 57328 238110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/14/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 REYNOLDS CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICE 4402 S Technology Dr SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 236220 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 REZATTO 3, INC. 5325 E HIGHWAY 12 ABERDEEN SD 57401 524210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 8 4/6/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RHOADES ENTERPRISES, LLC 6503 W 41st St SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722515 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 134 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RHODES INSURANCE LLC 401 S MAIN ST Ste 2 ABERDEEN SD 57401 524210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RISS & ASSOCIATES CABINETS & CASEWORK, INC., JACOB BENSON AND TIMOTHY ROTH 4955 API RD BLACK HAWK SD 57718 337110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/15/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RIVER CITY RESTAURANT LLC 1300 W 57th St, Suite 1 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 149 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RIVER’S EDGE COOPERATIVE 1100 W Pipestone Ave FLANDREAU SD 57028 445120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/15/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RIVERVIEW ENTERPRISES LLC 700 E SD HIGHWAY 16 OACOMA SD 57365 441110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROBERT JELLIS TRUCKING, INC 3501 W HOVLAND DR SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 484121 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 18 4/7/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROBERT SHARP & ASSOCIATES 3615 Canyon Lake DR STE A RAPID CITY SD 57702 333514 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/16/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROE VETERINARY SERVICES, P.C 109 W. Main Street HOSMER SD 57448 541940 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 22 4/7/20 Choice Financial Group SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROSEBUD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 27565 Research Park Dr MISSION SD 57555 551112 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/27/20 Native American Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROSEBUD FARMERS UNION COOPERATIVE 209 W HIGHWAY 18 GREGORY SD 57533 424910 Cooperative Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/28/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 01

e $150,000-350,000 ROSENBAUM’S SIGNS & OUTDOOR ADVERTISING, INC 1650 Samco Rd RAPID CITY SD 57702 541850 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/27/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROSS K SCHULTE DDS PC 20 19th St SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROTO – ROOTER 901 E 52nd St N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 561790 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 14 4/4/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROUNDS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. 1124 34TH AVE BROOKINGS SD 57006 238910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/6/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROVAR LLC 1947 Deadwood Ave RAPID CITY SD 57709 532111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 55 4/10/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROY’S WESTSIDE AUTO BODY INC 800 JACKSON BLVD RAPID CITY SD 57702 811121 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/13/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ROYAL PLASTICS, INC. 200 32ND AVE PO BOX 880 BROOKINGS SD 57006 326199 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 38 4/16/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RPM & ASSOCIATES, INC. 333 Concourse Drive RAPID CITY SD 57703 333131 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/14/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RPM SOLUTIONS, INC. 333 Concourse Drive RAPID CITY SD 57703 325510 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 8 4/14/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RSH, LLC 601 Pheasant Ridge Dr WATERTOWN SD 57201 332999 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 42 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RTI LLC 801 32nd Ave BROOKINGS SD 57006 541380 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/13/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RUSHMORE CANYON, INC 3535 Canyon Lake Dr RAPID CITY SD 57702 722513 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 43 4/13/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RUSHMORE CAVE, LLC 545 SOUTH 4TH ST HOT SPRINGS SD 57747 712190 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 66 6/4/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RUSHMORE CUISINE, INC 821 Fairmont Blvd RAPID CITY SD 57701 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/5/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RUSHMORE OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY 3006 TOWER RD RAPID CITY SD 57701 621111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RUSHMORE PHOTO & GIIFTS INC 3305 Campbell St. RAPID CITY SD 57701 453220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/14/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RUSSELL ENTERPRISES INC 1329 SEGER DR RAPID CITY SD 57701 488410 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/6/20 Highmark FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 RYAN K VAN LAECKEN DDS MS PC 600 4th Street NE, Suite 103 WATERTOWN SD 57201 621210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/6/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 S & S MASONRY 651 2ND ST SE WAGNER SD 57380 423320 Corporation White Male Owned Veteran 18 4/4/20 Commercial State Bank of Wagner SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 S.G. SWENSON AND SONS, INC. 1012 S. 10th Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 444190 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/7/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SACRED HEART CENTER 121 Landmark Ave EAGLE BUTTE SD 57625 813219 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SACRED HEART SCHOOL 509 CAPITOL ST YANKTON SD 57078 611110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 44 4/6/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SACRISON PAVING, INC. 20169 Victor Loop SPEARFISH SD 57783 237990 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/8/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SAINT MARY PARISH MINNEHAHA COUNTY 606 E 8th Street DELL RAPIDS SD 57022 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 30 4/15/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SAINTS PETER AND PAUL PARISH OF HUGHES COUNTY 304 N Euclid Ave PIERRE SD 57501 813110 Non-Profit Organization White Male Owned Unanswered Y 46 4/27/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SALEM MENNONITE HOME FOR THE AGED 106 W 7th Street FREEMAN SD 57029 623312 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 43 4/8/20 Merchants State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SAMUELSON DEVELOPMENT, LLC 5007 W Equestrain Pl SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 531110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SANDTRAP, INC 811 SOUTH MARION RD SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 29 4/7/20 Bank Midwest SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SCHAAPS TRAVELAND INC 3100 West Russell St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 441210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SCHMALZ DENTAL LLC 1147 Eglin St RAPID CITY SD 57701 621210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/11/20 KeyBank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SCHOENHARD’S CUSTOM CABINETRY INC 401 W 1st St. TEA SD 57064 337110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/11/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SCHWAN ELECTRIC, INC. 801 RAILROAD AVE SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 238210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/14/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SCOTT PETERSON MOTORS OF STURGIS LLC One Ford Place STURGIS SD 57785 441110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/3/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SCULL CONSTRUCTION SERVICE NORTH DAKOTA, INC. 803 Industrial Ave RAPID CITY SD 57702 236220 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 11 4/10/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SD FALLS HOMECARE LLC 3600 S Wesport Ave Suite 200 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 621610 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 40 4/7/20 Independent Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SDL SERVICES, LLC 1800 E 50TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541214 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 15 4/11/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SEAL PROS INC. 27297 Wetland Road HARRISBURG SD 57032 324121 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SEATON PUBLISHING CO INC 315 SEATON CIR SPEARFISH SD 57783 511110 Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/6/20 Five Points Bank of Hastings SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SELECT BUILDERS, INC. 47103 TALLGRASS CIR HARRISBURG SD 57032 236117 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/6/20 Quoin Financial Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SENSATIONAL SMILES DENTISTRY PARTNERSHIP 6301 S. Minnesota Ave Ste 100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621210 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/15/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SEPPANEN CONTRACTING INC. 18699 442nd Ave BRYANT SD 57221 238110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 29 4/3/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SERVICE FIRST FIRE SPRINKLER, LLC 2204 E 39th St N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 922160 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 21 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SERVICE PLUS INC 511 4TH ST SW WATERTOWN SD 57201 811191 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SFME INC 4821 S LOUISE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 812199 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 30 4/28/20 West Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SHAMROCKS AND EDELWEISS CORP 127 N Broadway WATERTOWN SD 57201 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SHE-BE INC 200 Military Road NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 722511 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 18 4/6/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SHENANIGAN’S PUB, INC. 1903 S Ellis Rd. SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 35 4/3/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SHI INC 111 RICKENBACKER RD NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 488510 Cooperative Hispanic Male Owned Non-Veteran 29 4/5/20 Heritage Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SHOOTERS INC 2424 West Main St. RAPID CITY SD 57702 722513 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/28/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SHREE NATHJI, INC. 6312 S Pinehurst Court SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 721110 Corporation Asian Female Owned Unanswered 11 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SICANGU CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICES 1 E. HWY 18 MISSION SD 57555 624110 Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/3/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIEGEL BARNETT & SCHUTZ, LLP 415 S Main, Suite 400 ABERDEEN SD 57401 922130 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/11/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIGN UP COMPANY 312 9th SE Suite B WATERTOWN SD 57201 339950 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIGNATURE COMPANIES LLC 4800 E 57th St Suite A SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 236115 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SILVER CREEK CARRIERS, LLC 500 SD Highway 44 CHANCELLOR SD 57015 488999 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Veteran 22 4/5/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SILVER LEAF LODGING GROUP, LLC 205 6th Ave SE ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 92 4/7/20 Bremer Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIMPSONS CREATIVE COLOR PRINTERS 2410 S. Plaza Drive RAPID CITY SD 57702 323111 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX EMPIRE LIGHTING 27266 Kenworth Place HARRISBURG SD 57032 561730 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 30 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX EQUIPMENT CO 1310 39TH ST E SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 423830 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 5/3/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX FALLS ELECTRIC, LLC 800 North WEBER AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 238210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 15 4/4/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX FALLS FAMILY VISION 2325 W 57th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621320 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 21 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX FALLS GROCERY I, LLC 4815 S Louise Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 445110 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 32 4/4/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX FALLS LUTHERAN SCHOOL ASSOCIATION, INC 6715 S BOE LN SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 42 4/7/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX FALLS MOTORCARS, LLC 4030 S Grange Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 441110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX FALLS TWO-WAY RADIO SERV 700 E 3rd Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 443142 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Veteran 10 4/15/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX LAUNDRY INC 510 CENTENNIAL DR NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 812320 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 45 4/7/20 Pioneer Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX MERCHANT PATROL, INC. 1501 N Cleveland Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 561612 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 60 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX NATION LLC 504 Deadwood Ave FORT PIERRE SD 57532 541690 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 18 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX NATION PET CLINIC, INC. 1806 N Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 115210 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUX RIVER DAIRY 45767 177th St WATERTOWN SD 57201 112120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/8/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SIOUXLAND ORAL SURGERY LLP 6401 S. Minnesota Ave. SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621210 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 34 4/11/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SISSETON WAHPETON COLLEGE PO Box 609 SISSETON SD 57262 611210 Non-Profit Organization American Indian or Alaska Native Male Owned Non-Veteran Y 4/27/20 Great Plains Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SISSETON WAHPETON OYATE 12554 BIA HIGHWAY 711 AGENCY VILLAGE SD 57262 921150 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 32 4/29/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SISSON PRINTING, INC. 47446 272nd St HARRISBURG SD 57032 323111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SKYLINE ENGINEERING, LLC 615 12th Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 541330 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/11/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SLANTE, LLC 510 9th street RAPID CITY SD 57701 722511 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 65 4/28/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SLINGSBY & HUOT ASSOCIATES PROF. LLC 240 MINNESOTA ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 621320 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/28/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SLOWEY CONSTRUCTION INC PO BOX YANKTON SD 57078 237990 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SLOWEY MANAGEMENT LLC 2510 W 31st St YANKTON SD 57078 561990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SMALLCOMB, D.M.D., P.C. 5100 S Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/27/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SMART SALES AND LEASE INC 3220 W MAIN STREET STE 200 RAPID CITY SD 57702 522220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/13/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SMC-BHG JV, LLC 1120 S GRANGE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/3/20 First International Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SNAZA IMPLEMENT, LLC 14088 SD HIGHWAY 25 WEBSTER SD 57274 423820 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SNICKLEFRITZ 2412 S SYCAMORE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 624410 Sole Proprietorship Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 65 4/14/20 Service First FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SNOW HUETHER & COYLE 1620 Dakota Ave S HURON SD 57350 541211 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 7 4/4/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SODAK HOMES LLC 4930 S WESTERN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 236118 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/4/20 Black Hills FCU SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SODAK MEX I INC 1331 E North St RAPID CITY SD 57709 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 42 4/10/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SOLID CONSTRUCTION, INC. 14807 Fox Trail BOX ELDER SD 57719 236210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/3/20 First National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SONSTEGARD FOODS COMPANY, INC. 5005 S. Bur Oak Pl. SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 112320 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/15/20 American State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SOO SPORT SALES INC 7700 S Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 441222 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SOUTH DAKOTA ASSOCIATION OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATION 3708 W Brooks Pl SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 923120 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 12 4/30/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION 804 N EUCLID AVE STE 102 PIERRE SD 57501 813219 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 10 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SOUTH DAKOTA HOME CARE, INC. 1400 W RUSSELL ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 621610 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 55 4/7/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SOUTH DAKOTA INTRASTATE PIPELINE COMPANY 1415 North AIRPORT RD PIERRE SD 57501 486210 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 7 4/6/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES & TECHNOLOGY FOUNDATION 330 E KANSAS CITY ST STE 200 RAPID CITY SD 57701 813219 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 14 6/23/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SOUTH DAKOTA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 301 S Main St SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 711130 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 36 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SOUTH DAKOTA SYNOD OF THE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA 2001 SUMMIT AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57197 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered Y 24 4/8/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SOUTHERN PLAINS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES 500 E 9TH ST WINNER SD 57580 621112 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/6/20 First Fidelity Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SPEARFISH CANYON RESORTS, LLC 10619 Roughlock Falls Rd LEAD SD 57754 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 47 4/7/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SPEARFISH EMERGENCY AMBULANCE SERVICE, INC 715 E COLORADO BLVD SPEARFISH SD 57783 621910 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 30 6/19/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SPEARFISH PELLET COMPANY, LLC 1930 McGuigan Road SPEARFISH SD 57783 321999 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SPEZIA, INC. 4801 S Louise Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722511 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 50 4/15/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SPIELMAN EXCAVATING LLC 28577 454th Ave HURLEY SD 57036 238910 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/7/20 Merchants State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SPLASH CITY INC 1201 W 41st Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 453998 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 4/11/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SPLIT ROCK VETERINARY SERVICES LTD 1100 E Holly Blvd Box 486 BRANDON SD 57005 812910 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 SPROUTING IVY ACADEMY, LLC 5301 S Solberg Ave. SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 624410 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 60 4/7/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SRS, INC 1800 West 50th Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 91 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ST FRANCIS HOUSE 210 N Sherman Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 624221 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/28/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ST FRANCIS MISSION 350 S. OAK ST. SAINT FRANCIS SD 57572 813319 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 5/3/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ST. ANNS CORPORATION 100 28th Ave. SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 25 4/4/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ST. CLOUD DOWNTOWN HOTEL, LLC 205 6TH AVE SE suite 300 ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 51 4/9/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ST. MARTIN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH AND SCHOOL 1200 2nd St NE WATERTOWN SD 57201 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran Y 18 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STADIUM SPORTS GRILL INC 744 N MAIN ST SPEARFISH SD 57783 722511 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 51 4/11/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STATE HOME CARE SERVICES, INC. 1301 W Omaha St Ste 205 RAPID CITY SD 57701 621610 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STATEWIDE AG INSURANCE INCORPORATED 703 E KING ST CHAMBERLAIN SD 57325 524126 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 14 4/9/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STEINHAUSE BROTHERS, INC. 47061 PHILLIP STREET SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 531120 Corporation Hispanic Male Owned Non-Veteran 27 4/5/20 Heritage Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STEMPER AUTO BODY, LLC 23416 456th Avenue MADISON SD 57042 811121 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/8/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STOCKMEN’S LIVESTOCK INC 1200 E Hwy. 50 PO Box 528 YANKTON SD 57078 115210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 87 4/9/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STOICK’S, INC. 214 W GRAND CROSSING MOBRIDGE SD 57601 445110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STONE GROUP ARCHITECTS, INC 600 E 7th Street SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 541310 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STORM CLINIC, PROF, LLC 7600 S Minnesota Ave Ste 201 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 7 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STRAND-KJORSVIG COMMUNITY REST HOME 801 Main Street ROSLYN SD 57261 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 49 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 STULKEN, PETERSEN, LINGLE, WALTI & JONES LLP 222 E. MISSOURI AVE PIERRE SD 57501 541211 Limited Liability Partnership White Female Owned Unanswered 10 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SUNKOTA CONSTRUCTION, INC. 3412 N POTSDAM AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 236220 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SUPER-HOLDINGS, INC 1614 MT. RUSHMORE RD. RAPID CITY SD 57701 811191 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 28 4/11/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SUPREME PORK, INC 102 3RD AVE CLEAR LAKE SD 57226 112210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SUTTON BAY GOLF LLC 28950 Sutton Bay Trail AGAR SD 57520 713910 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 49 4/6/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SWENSON ADVISORY GROUP INC. 5002 S. Broadband Lane, Suite 110 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 523930 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 14 4/4/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SYDELL, INC. 46935 SD Hwy 50 BURBANK SD 57010 333111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/30/20 Bank of the West SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 SYLTE BROS 907 5th Ave IPSWICH SD 57451 111150 Partnership White Male Owned Non-Veteran 27 4/6/20 Glenwood State Bank Incorporated SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 T.W.,L.L.C. 12890 395th Ave. BATH SD 57427 236210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/7/20 First Savings Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TABLEROCK ASSISTED LIVING & MEMORY CARE CENTER, LLC 432 5th Street BROOKINGS SD 57006 623312 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 55 4/6/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TABOR LUMBER COOPERATIVE 152 S LIDICE ST PO BOX 278 TABOR SD 57063 424910 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/11/20 CoBank ACB SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TAYLOR MUSIC INC 513 SOUTH MAIN ST ABERDEEN SD 57401 451140 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 25 4/7/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TEAMCO, INC. 27065 KERSLAKE PL TEA SD 57064 333111 Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 17 4/7/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TEMECULA LODGING, LLC 2011 8TH AVE NE ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 27 4/5/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TEMPERATURE TECHNOLOGY, INC 2809 Plant St RAPID CITY SD 57702 238220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/13/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TERMINATING SOLUTIONS LLC 6116 S LYNCREST AVE Suite 104 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 238210 Corporation White Male Owned Veteran 17 4/7/20 One American Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THASH’S LIVING ART STUDIO, INC. 3223 West Main St. RAPID CITY SD 57702 812199 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE CLAUSSEN GROUP, LLC 725 N DERBY LN NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 561730 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/3/20 Liberty National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE DIOCESE OF SOUTH DAKOTA 408 N JEFFERSON AVE PIERRE SD 57501 813990 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 20 6/2/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE ELECTRIC COMPANY OF SOUTH DAKOTA 12944 Ironwood Drive ABERDEEN SD 57401 238910 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 10 4/6/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE EYE DOCTORS PC 5116 S WESTERN AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621320 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/4/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE KINGDOM TRUST COMPANY 4300 LOUISE AVE, Suite 107 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 531110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/9/20 Independence Bank of Kentucky SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE MAMMOTH SITE OF HOT SPRINGS SD INC 1800 Highway 18 Bypass HOT SPRINGS SD 57747 712110 Professional Association Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/11/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE NEW PLAINS, INC. 960 4th Street NE HURON SD 57350 713950 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/15/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE RANSOM CHURCH MINNESOTA AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 26 4/8/20 Central Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE REFEREE, INC. 5322 W 26th St. SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 722511 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 23 4/3/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE REHAB DOCTORS PC 1136 JACKSON BLVD Ste 3 RAPID CITY SD 57702 621111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 22 4/9/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE ROAD GUY CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. 3206 HIGHWAY 50 YANKTON SD 57078 237310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/7/20 Iowa State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE RUSHMORE GROUP, LLC 316 S COTEAU ST, STE 100 PIERRE SD 57501 541990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Female Owned Unanswered 30 4/14/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THE YOUNG MEN’S CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF SIOUX FALLS 220 S. Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 713940 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 23 4/4/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THOMSEN FAMILY LLC 1920 Highland Way MITCHELL SD 57301 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/7/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THORSTENSON TRUCKING LLC 3004 US HWY 12&83 SELBY SD 57472 484110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 THURMAN, COMES, FOLEY & CO., LLP 416 S 2nd Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541211 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TIGER TOTS PRESCHOOL & CHILD CARE, INC. 100 S. SHEBAL AVE HARRISBURG SD 57032 624410 Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 49 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TIM PETERSON INC 120 9TH AVE SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 811111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 12 4/10/20 Reliabank Dakota SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TIME EQUIPMENT RENTAL & SALES INC 311 N CAMBELL ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 532490 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/7/20 Security First Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TIMMONS CONSTRUCTION, INC. 1306 WESTERN AVE BROOKINGS SD 57006 238110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 36 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TJ LOFTUS DENTAL PC 866 Lazelle St. STURGIS SD 57785 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 32 4/12/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TMS, INC. 7505 S. LOUISE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 541519 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 24 4/3/20 BankFirst SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TNT CHICKEN, INC. 1517 S Minnesota Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 722513 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 70 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TNT HOMES & CONSTRUCTION LLC 1644 Concourse DR Suite B RAPID CITY SD 57703 236115 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/9/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TONY’S DIESEL SERVICES 3400 W Hovland Drive SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 811111 Employee Stock Ownership Plan(ESOP) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 23 4/7/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TOPKOTE, INC. 43439 SD HWY 50 YANKTON SD 57078 237310 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Non-Veteran 4/9/20 First National Bank of Omaha SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TPR, INC. 2717 W 41st St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 722511 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 57 4/13/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRACO MEDICAL INC. 7009 S. Edinburg Pl. SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 453310 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 15 4/5/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRADEMARK UNIFORMS, INC. 2011 W 45TH ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 812331 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 41 4/28/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRAFFIC SERVICES COMPANY LLC 7703 N Wild Turkey Dr. STURGIS SD 57785 237310 Limited Liability Company(LLC) American Indian or Alaska Native Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRANS-MOTION LLC 600 E 60th St N SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484121 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 17 4/13/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRANSMED, INC. 7001 S. Lyncrest Place Suite 101 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621512 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRAV’S OUTFITTER, INC 2610 8th Ave SE WATERTOWN SD 57201 453998 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 19 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRAVIS ELECTRIC, INC. 502 Par Tee Drive HARTFORD SD 57033 238210 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Veteran 15 4/4/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRI-STATE BATTERY COMPANY 107 Opprotunity Drive ARLINGTON SD 57212 425120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRI-STATE GARAGE DOOR, INC. 3521 South Norton Ave. SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 811490 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Veteran 10 4/13/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRI-STATE WAREHOUSE, INC. 115 N CLIFF AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 423120 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/4/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRIBAL LAND ENTERPRISE 2443 LEGION AVE ROSEBUD SD 57570 531120 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 0 5/11/20 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRU-FORM CONSTRUCTION INC 7875 BLACKHAWK RD BLACK HAWK SD 57718 236220 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 35 4/9/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TRUKS-N-TRYKES 2 DAYCARE CENTER, INC. 5000 S MAC ARTHUR LN SUITE 101 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 624410 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 31 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TULL COMPANIES, LLC 27055 S TALLGRASS AVE STE 1 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 238990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Female Owned Non-Veteran 13 4/8/20 Minnwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TURBAK LAW OFFICE, PC 26 S Broadway WATERTOWN SD 57201 541110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TURBES PLUMBING & HEATING, INC 26035 478th Ave Suite 102 BRANDON SD 57005 238220 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 20 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 TURNER COUNTY DAIRY LLP 27167 458TH AVE PARKER SD 57053 112120 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/28/20 Farm Credit Services of America, ACA SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TWI OF CEDAR RAPIDS, INC 5804 CLAY ST W SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 999990 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 77 5/3/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 TYLER GOFF GROUP, LLC 5800 S. Remington Place SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 531210 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 14 4/3/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 UNIFY HOME LENDING, INC 2101 Mt. Rushmore Rd Suite 300 RAPID CITY SD 57701 522310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 19 4/5/20 Banner Capital Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 UNITED CONCRETE, INC. 27291 Ironworks Ave HARRISBURG SD 57032 327320 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 26 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 UNITED DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT LLC 5025 18TH ST BROOKINGS SD 57006 238990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/8/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 UNITY4ALL, INC 335 N WEBER AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 423730 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 21 4/4/20 Bank Midwest SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VALLEY AG SUPPLY, INC. 502 WASHINGTON ST GAYVILLE SD 57031 115112 Subchapter S Corporation White Unanswered Unanswered 33 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VALLEY CENTRAL COOP 200 E 5TH STREET COLTON SD 57018 424510 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 17 4/15/20 U.S. Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VALLEY DAIRY SUPPLY, INC. 47866 140TH ST CORONA SD 57227 454390 Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 13 4/6/20 Heritage Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VAN BUSKIRK CONSTRUCTION LLC 2571 S Westlake Dr. #100 SIOUX FALLS SD 57106 236220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 24 4/7/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VAN HOFWEGEN DENTAL, P.C. 5120 CLIFF AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621210 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/6/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VAN VELDHUIZEN FAMILY LLC 5020 S Tennis Lane Suite 1 SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 323111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 14 4/6/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VAN WINKLE DAIRY LP 26137 448th Ave CANISTOTA SD 57012 112120 Partnership Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 23 4/27/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VANCE THOMPSON VISION ND PROF LLC 3101 W 57th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57108 621111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 19 4/3/20 First International Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VECTRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. 715 Sioux Point Road NORTH SIOUX CITY SD 57049 424470 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Unanswered 11 4/6/20 GBC International Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VENUWORKS OF BROOKINGS, L.L.C. 824 32ND AVE BROOKINGS SD 57006 711310 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 25 4/9/20 Availa Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VERMILLION FORD INC. 101 W CHERRY ST VERMILLION SD 57069 441110 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 17 4/4/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VERN’S MANUFACTURING, INC 20211 374TH AVE WESSINGTON SD 57381 333112 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/8/20 Heartland State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VISTACOMM LLC 2504 W 46th St SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 541890 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 11 4/8/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VON AND SUE DENNING TRUCKING, LLC 850 SOUTH DAKOTA RD CORSICA SD 57328 484121 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 17 4/6/20 American Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 VST, LLC 101 N MAIN STE 325 SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 541940 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 11 4/10/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 W. BROWN FARM LTD 45655 207th St. ARLINGTON SD 57212 112930 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/14/20 Citizens State Bank of Arlington SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WAGNER LAND & DEVELOPMENT CO, INC. 1002 E Omaha St RAPID CITY SD 57701 447110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 27 4/8/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WAKONDA SUPERVISED LIVING FACILITY INC 515 Ohio St WAKONDA SD 57073 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 43 4/10/20 First PREMIER Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WALWORTH COUNTY CARE CENTER INC. 4861 Lincoln Ave SELBY SD 57472 623110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered Y 70 4/7/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WATERBURY PLUMBING, LLC 1401 E SIOUX ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57103 238220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/3/20 Frontier Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WATERTOWN CASHWAY LUMBER, INC. 191 N Broadway WATERTOWN SD 57201 423310 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/7/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WATERTOWN FOURSQUARE CHURCH 1120 4th St NE WATERTOWN SD 57201 813110 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 4/9/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WATERWORKS PLUMBIN 18227 Sturgis Road PIEDMONT SD 57769 238220 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/11/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WEIDENBACH CONCRETE WORKS, INC. 404 S 1st St PARKSTON SD 57366 238110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 13 4/6/20 Farmers State Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WELLSPRING INC 22 WATERLOO ST RAPID CITY SD 57701 623220 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 55 4/10/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WERK WELD INC 28143 US HWY 281 ARMOUR SD 57313 333111 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/6/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WEST COAST LODGING DEVELOPERS, LLC 2011 8TH AVE NE ABERDEEN SD 57401 721110 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 22 4/5/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WEST RIVER EAR NOSE AND THROAT, PROF., LLC 4940 5th Street Suite 2b RAPID CITY SD 57701 621111 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Non-Veteran 11 4/10/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WEST RIVER TRANSIT AUTHORITY INC 2015 Tumbleweed Trail SPEARFISH SD 57783 485210 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 70 4/10/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WESTCOTT CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. 32825 HOLABIRD LOOP HOLABIRD SD 57540 238990 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 8 4/9/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA SENIOR SERVICES INC 1621 Sheridan Lake RD Ste C RAPID CITY SD 57702 624120 Non-Profit Organization Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered Y 51 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WESTJET AIR CENTER INC 4190 Westjet Drive RAPID CITY SD 57703 481219 Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Non-Veteran 20 4/15/20 First Interstate Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WESTSIDE IMPLEMENT, INC 2033 West US HIGHWAY 212 CLARK SD 57225 423820 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/13/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WETERN DAKOTA INSURORS, INC. 816 Fifth Street RAPID CITY SD 57701 524210 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 29 4/11/20 Black Hills Community Bank, National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WHITING HAGG HAGG DORSEY & HAGG LLP PO BOX 8008 RAPID CITY SD 57709 541110 Limited Liability Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 10 4/29/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WIEBER STEEL CONSTRUCTION, LLC 100 Carmen St ALTAMONT SD 57226 236220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/14/20 Midwest Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WIEMAN LAND & AUCTION CO. INC 44628 SD Hwy 44 PO Box 148 MARION SD 57043 423830 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 4/14/20 Rivers Edge Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WILD IDEA BUFFALO CO. LLC 1575 VALLEY DR RAPID CITY SD 57703 311612 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 26 4/27/20 Pioneer Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WILLCOCKSON EYE ASSOCIATES, P.C. 415 W 3rd YANKTON SD 57078 621320 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 21 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WILPACC INC 517 N Yellowstone BRANDON SD 57005 722513 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Female Owned Non-Veteran 42 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 04

e $150,000-350,000 WILSON-SMITH DENTAL, INC 720 N SYCAMORE AVE SIOUX FALLS SD 57110 621210 Corporation White Female Owned Non-Veteran 33 4/3/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WINNER CIRCLE FEEDYARD LLP 26833 SD HWY 49 HAMILL SD 57534 424910 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 17 4/29/20 Mechanics Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WINNER PHYSICAL THERAPY INC 825 E 8th St Ste 204 WINNER SD 57580 621340 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/9/20 BankWest, Inc SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WINTER CONTRACTING, INC 305 5th Street BROOKINGS SD 57006 238110 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 29 4/6/20 BankStar Financial SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WMMW, INC. 20 3rd Ave SW ABERDEEN SD 57401 722410 Subchapter S Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5/1/20 Great Western Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WOHLENBERG RITZMAN & CO., LLC 207 Douglas Ave YANKTON SD 57078 541211 Partnership Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/8/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WOODEN MALLET INC 2916 IDEA AVE ABERDEEN SD 57401 337127 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 18 4/6/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WRIGHT & SUDLOW INC. 321 12th Avenue SW ABERDEEN SD 57402 238110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 14 4/8/20 Dacotah Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 WS CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT, LLC 200 N. Ebenezer Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 236220 Limited Liability Company(LLC) White Male Owned Unanswered 18 4/9/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 XL ENTERPRISES, INC. 3900 N National Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484110 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 20 4/6/20 Plains Commerce Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 XTREME FIRE PROTECTION, LLC 4102 N Cliff Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 238990 Limited Liability Company(LLC) Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 21 4/6/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 YACKLEY RANCHES PARTNERSHIP 30096 185TH ST ONIDA SD 57564 111110 Partnership Unanswered Male Owned Unanswered 7 4/14/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 YAGGIE’S INC 210 Mulberry St YANKTON SD 57078 115114 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 15 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 YANKTON ANESTHESIOLOGY, PC 1000 W. 4th St YANKTON SD 57078 621111 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 5 4/4/20 First Dakota National Bank SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 YANKTON MEDIA INC 319 Walnut Street YANKTON SD 57078 424920 Subchapter S Corporation White Female Owned Unanswered 23 4/7/20 First Northern Bank of Wyoming SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 YEAR ROUND BROWN TANNING SALONS, INC 2004 N Westport Ave SIOUX FALLS SD 57107 812990 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 50 4/5/20 First Bank & Trust SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 YOTES TWO, INC. 2101 W. 41ST ST SIOUX FALLS SD 57105 722513 Subchapter S Corporation White Male Owned Non-Veteran 40 4/6/20 CorTrust Bank National Association SD – 00

e $150,000-350,000 ZOMER BROS INC 1701 E Benson Rd SIOUX FALLS SD 57104 484121 Corporation Unanswered Unanswered Unanswered 16 4/7/20 The First National Bank in Sioux Falls SD – 00