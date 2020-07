0 shares Share

July 7, 2020

Sioux Falls has been named among the nation’s best-run cities by the financial website WalletHub.

The analysis ranked Sioux Falls No. 11 of 150 of the country’s largest cities based on the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget.

Sioux Falls ranked No. 20 for quality of services and No. 28 for total budget per capita.

Two cities in Idaho — Nampa and Boise — ranked first and second overall, followed by Provo, Utah.

To view the complete report, click here.