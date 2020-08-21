Sioux Falls escapes cuts as American Airlines suspends service in 15 cities

0 shares Share

Aug. 21, 2020

American Airlines will suspend service to 15 small cities Oct. 7.

Sioux Falls was not on the list, but regional cities including Sioux City and Dubuque, Iowa, will at least temporarily lose all American flights.

For now, the changes are in place only for the October schedule period, which runs through Nov. 3.

American said it will reassess plans “for these and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation.”

The full, updated October schedule will be released Aug. 29, and American anticipates releasing its updated November schedule by late-September.

The airline is still showing flights from Sioux Falls to Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix in October.