July 7, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of June 15 was $815,000 for a 4,200-square-foot house in the Prairie Hills neighborhood.

The five-bedroom, four-bath ranch house was built in 2013 and features a theater room, gaming area and full wet bar in the lower level.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of June 15:

10. (tie) 212 E. 31st St., $450,000

10. (tie) 1405 W. 71st St., $450,000

9. 25543 475th Ave., Renner; $455,000

8. (tie) 4500 S. Minnesota Ave., $460,000

8. (tie) 7916 S. Pinewood Ave., $460,000

7. 27042 Reynolds Place, $482,000

6. 104 N. Harvest Hill Circle, $492,000

5. 2908 W. 37th Circle, unit; $510,000

4. 2508 W. 95th St., $514,000

3. 2605 W. Oak Hill Drive, $635,500

2. 1612 and 1620 E. Redwood Blvd. and adjacent lot, Brandon; $681,500

1. 6908 S. Dalston Lane, $815,000