Back to business: Vivaz Medical Spa committed to reopening safely

July 22, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Sanford Health.

As businesses in our community slowly begin to reopen, we are all learning to adjust to a new normal. And for community members anxiously awaiting the return of their routines, Vivaz Medical Spa is excited to add its name to the list of open businesses in Sioux Falls and is welcoming clients with added safety measures.

“Given the close proximity of medical staff to our clients when providing treatments, Vivaz Medical Spa is making a few simple changes to ensure an exceptional experience that maintains the safety of both clients and staff,” said Whitney Larsen, a certified nurse practitioner at Vivaz.

“So far, clients who have come in have said they feel very safe. I think the fact that we are affiliated with and follow guidelines from Sanford Health provides reassurance that Vivaz is taking extra precautions.”

Vivaz Medical Spa follows the same health and safety protocols as Sanford Health, which meet or exceed all state, municipal and Centers for Disease Control guidelines. These include:

Staggering appointment times to minimize the number of people in the spa.

All staff wearing surgical masks and gloves during appointments.

Thorough cleaning between visits.

Safe waiting space

“After being closed for eight weeks, we are reopening slowly,” Larsen said. “This means, as of now, our office hours are shorter, and we are extending our appointment times to help limit the number of clients we have in our lobby and waiting area at one time.”

In addition, Vivaz Medical Spa is not allowing visitors or children, and all clients are asked to wear masks when in the waiting area to protect themselves and other clients. Upon arrival, clients must answer a series of screening questions about COVID-19 related symptoms, pending tests and any contact with others who recently may have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our priority is safety, and we want clients to feel that we are doing everything we can,” Larsen said. “We have put marks in the lobby and staggered chairs in the waiting room, so clients can practice social distancing while waiting. Plus, all staff will wear surgical masks and gloves during appointments with clients.”

Full services, extra precautions

Presently, the spa is offering all services with the exception of aestheticians using steamers for facials and similar treatments.

Some in-clinic procedures and treatments do require clients to take off their masks. However, this process is explained to patients beforehand to confirm they are comfortable. If they are uncomfortable taking off their mask for a procedure during their appointment, the team at Vivaz Medical Spa is happy to reschedule the treatment for a later date.

“Going forward, we will continue to follow Sanford Health’s guidelines on wearing personal protective equipment and practicing social distancing,” Larsen said. “Our next steps will really depend on the trends of what is happening with COVID-19 in our community.”

All these safety measures are to protect the health and well-being of Vivaz’s clients and community, she added.

“When the time comes where we can open with weekend hours, we will definitely do so! In the meantime, our team is so appreciative of everyone’s patience and support, and we are excited to once again be seeing clients.”

Call Vivaz Medical Spa at 605-328-9770 to schedule an appointment.