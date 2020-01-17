Confluence adds firms in Chicago, Fargo

0 shares Share

Jan. 17, 2020

Confluence, which has an office in downtown Sioux Falls, has added locations in Fargo and Chicago.

The landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm acquired Land Elements in Fargo and Wolff Landscape Architecture in Chicago.

The firm is based in Des Moines but works on several large projects in Sioux Falls, including the design of the River Greenway revitalization, McKennan Park improvements and the future Stockyards Plaza.

“We reviewed both markets for several years looking for the right strategic opportunities – ones that were consistent with who we are at Confluence and the way we work,” said Chris Cline, a senior vice president with Confluence leading the firm’s marketing efforts.

“As we reviewed Wolff Landscape Architecture and Land Elements’ portfolio of work and client relationships – it became clear our priorities of quality design, creative collaboration and client focus were in total alignment. We regularly work with a variety of allied professionals in the architecture and engineering fields, and we welcome the opportunity to provide more services throughout the Fargo and Chicago markets and beyond.”

Confluence now has eight offices and more than 70 employees. Other major projects include the Minnesota Vikings headquarters and practice facility, the Iowa State Capitol, the Creighton University campus master plan and the downtown Kansas City “Beyond the Loop” urban design study exploring replacing a section of Interstate 70 with future infill redevelopment.