SafeSplash marks one year with celebration, big swimming lesson response

Jan. 17, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

As the owners of the Sioux Falls SafeSplash Swim School mark their first year in business this coming week, they have a feeling things are only going to get busier.

Dan and Christa Sobocinski opened the swim school in a retail center in front of Walmart at 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue in early 2019.

Since then, more than 1,500 families have registered, and more than 14,000 lessons have been taught.

“Learning doesn’t happen if students are fearful. So our first job is to assess student swim readiness and then ensure that we have an environment that helps students move quickly from fear to fun,” Christa Sobocinski said.

SafeSplash recently started offering swim lessons at GreatLIFE’s Woodlake Athletic Club, and they have been immediately popular.

“All signs point to this relationship quickly becoming a highly valued partnership poised to deliver significant value to both of our businesses for years to come,” Dan Sobocinski said.

“However, ultimately the true winner here will be the mutual focal points of our businesses and shared customers, the families of Sioux Falls. The uptick in phone inquiries, emails and drop-in visits from GreatLIFE families has been very exciting to witness and has certainly validated our belief in the great synergies that exist between our two organizations.”

The timing of the relationship is rewarding too, he said.

“For us, getting the attention of such a respected Sioux Falls business is confirmation that all of the hard work, commitment to Sioux Falls families and doing things in the right way is paying off,” he said. “We have given it our everything, and in return our customers have embraced not only our business but the two of us as people. This first year has truly been amazing and has now concluded with this new partnership. We are very lucky and very grateful.”

The partnership has “really been a win-win already for both of us,” GreatLIFE vice president of fitness Randall Hill said.

“Our members love the convenience, and we’re happy to offer such a high-quality swim education program. We congratulate Dan and Christa on their one-year business anniversary and know they will continue to build on their success.”

To celebrate its first year in business, SafeSplash is hosting a Customer Appreciation Week Jan. 20-25.

Celebrations will include Facebook giveaways for current customers and those who are interested in SafeSplash swim lessons, free snack tables daily at the school and an appearance by two-time Olympic swimmer Cammile Adams, who is coming to SafeSplash Sioux Falls to conduct a special swim clinic for kids. The clinic will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 with a meet-and-greet from 10:30 a.m. to noon. To enroll in the clinic, call 605-202-3880.

