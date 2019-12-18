What does ‘People First’ mean to you?

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 18, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by Click Rain.

There are many schools of thought that are deeply ingrained in today’s corporate America. But one powerful shift we are witnessing is companies realizing the power of creating people-first organizations. In other words, employers who place just as much value on the happiness and fulfillment of their employees as they do their bottom line.

This people-first approach has been a keystone for Click Rain since we opened our doors in 2008. By focusing on taking care of our people, we have found that they in turn are eager to take care of our clients.

While it may mean one thing to us, taking a people-first approach can mean different things to different people, so we asked around to hear various perspectives.

Being people-first can have a direct impact on how well we innovate solutions.

“People First means putting ideas, concepts or opinions to the test against how each will benefit or affect the end-user, the client and my co-workers” said Luke McElrath, a senior web designer at Click Rain.

“A good idea should be effective, but it need not come at a significant cost to anyone with whom it comes into contact. People First is all about considering and being compassionate to others’ perspectives before committing to action.”

When life requires our attention outside of work, our team utilizes flexible office hours to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

“People First, to me, means that I’m able to work remote and flex my hours as needed for appointments, family events or just not wanting to drive in the snow,” said Kaitlyn Martinez, one of Click Rain’s interactive developers.

“It also means that all of my co-workers really care about me as a person and not just work-related items.”

And People First doesn’t just impact our office; Martinez recognizes that it extends far beyond.

“I also love that we have a volunteer time off benefit to help those in the community and put others first. Working for a company that puts People First both inside and outside the company is unique and really wonderful.”

Megan Jensen, one of our associate digital media strategists, appreciates the impact our people-first philosophy has had on everyone’s lives.

“To me, People First at Click Rain is more than just being cordial around the office. It reflects having a servant’s heart — putting others’ wants and needs above your own. Examples range far and wide from being good stewards of our clients’ budgets to refilling the coffeepot for our co-workers,” she said.

“At the end of the day, we are all people who desire compassion and to know that someone cares. Click Rain recognizes these needs and provides the resources to help us do what matters most: make a difference in our client’s lives, lives in our community and in our own lives at home.”

Serge Sushchik, product manager, has taken note.

“I believe that People First is the best way to do business. This approach not only empowers employees to come up with innovative ideas and excel at their jobs, but it makes their well-being a priority, not an afterthought. Click Rain is leading the way in this area.”

And Rachael Weiland, director of account service, said: “People First recognizes employees, peers and clients as human beings. To do this, it requires an acknowledgment that each person has their own realities, complexities, needs and gifts. Caring for people with this in mind goes a long way, and I love seeing it modeled from the top down at Click Rain!”

Our clients feel a difference when they work with us too. Erica Kruse, the corporate director of revenue strategy for Regency Hotel Management, works with Click Rain daily.

“It’s evident that there is a people-first theme in everything they do. From day one, we could tell that Click Rain operated differently than what one might expect as it relates to their culture and team. Everyone there is family, and this level of caring shows up in their work, and I’d imagine all their other clients’ work too.”

Click Rain has been growing and thriving as a digital agency for over a decade, and we credit much of our success to our people-first philosophy. It has served as a guide to us to make the right decisions, attract new talent and build strong relationships with our current team and clientele.