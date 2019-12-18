This one degree at DSU prepares students for three high-growth careers

0 shares Share

Dec. 18, 2019

Project management, application development and business analytics: They are three growing fields that a student can enter with one degree from Dakota State University.

Through the Computer Information Systems, or CIS, degree program at Dakota State, students are learning exactly what it means to intertwine business and technology.

“I’ve been able to work in many leadership roles throughout my career at wonderful companies in Sioux Falls because of the great preparation and education DSU gave me,” alumna Suzy Collignon-Hodgen said.

Collignon-Hodgen, director of information technology for Sanford Health Plan, said DSU’s CIS program is exceptional at preparing graduates for the workforce – with training in all things business, tech and customer service.

The CIS degree offers specializations in application development, project management and business analytics. By balancing business courses with technical studies, students are able to comprehend analytics, big data, innovation, the importance of technology within businesses and how technology and information systems work together to achieve business goals and objectives – all of which create innovative applications of technology for business encounters.

“The really nice part about the different specializations and the Computer Information Systems program is that we’re able to mix the business and computer science/technology together to give that tool set to students so they can work in the business world,” said Cherie Noteboom, DSU associate professor and coordinator of the doctorate program in information systems.

CIS specialties – a closer look

Project management

This specialty is for students who love to manage projects, conduct new projects and interact with clients on a personal level. With courses in human resource management, students also acquire soft skills to help them develop interpersonal relationships with clients or customers.

“Project management has been a big part of my career, and I’ve had the opportunity to develop two project management offices from the ground up at two organizations,” Collignon-Hodgen said. “In addition to being in charge of the project and portfolio management office and business analyst team, I also oversee other technology solutions groups, including health plan and revenue cycle.”

Students learn the best ways to plan and implement projects and how to maneuver budgets and schedules. With mock projects as a part of the curriculum, students get a lot of case-based learning that focuses on the different hardware, software, databases and networks found in businesses and organizations. Courses within this specialization follow Project Management Institute methodology.

Application development

Application development teaches students how to design, develop and deploy computer applications to support business processes. Students are able to get hands-on learning and exposure to business processes, helping them understand how programming can be used to enhance those processes. Students who seek this specialization often secure positions that work with software and the development of websites.

Business analytics

Business analytics prepares students to focus on how organizations can transform data into business insights. It is a practical application of statistical analysis that is used to provide actionable recommendations. The business analytics specialization is unique because it includes programming specifically for analytics, predictive analytics and business intelligence. Graduates of this specialty most likely will seek a career as an analyst, big data scientist or operations research analyst.

All specialties incorporate hands-on approaches, so students become proficient in programming languages such as C, C#, PHP, Python, R and SAS; database managements systems such as MySQL, Oracle and SQL Server; and software such as Office, Visual Studio, R Studio and WebStorm.

In addition to pursuing their degree, CIS majors also can minor in the Center of Excellence in Computer Information Systems program, which prepares graduates to take the lead in the development and application of information technology tools in business, industry, government and education, giving graduates – and their future employer – the ultimate advantage.

Starting in spring 2020, qualified students also can take advantage of the Sanford Health Technology Solutions Sponsorship Program, which offers financial assistance of up to $10,000 to support tuition and other expenses.

Upon graduation, the sponsored student will partner with Sanford Health on a full-time, three-year employment commitment, during which the individual will work as a technology solutions professional for the health system in Sioux Falls.

A focus on clientele

DSU is focused on teaching students to serve future employers and their clients.

“We are highly emphasizing and asking our stakeholders, ‘What is the ultimate benefit?’ ‘How does the business benefit?’ and ‘How are people going to adapt and utilize innovation for the biggest advantage?’ Our students are taught to consider these aspects and incorporate them into their career,” Noteboom said.

Gaining technology and business skills is crucial; however, faculty at DSU also know that clientele are an important part of business. Therefore, students also are focusing on strengthening their soft skills – an area that can sometimes become overlooked. Soft skills are a combination of interpersonal, social and communication skills, as well as teamwork, management and problem-solving skills.

“We really want to leverage our human thought and our human contribution,” said Chris Olson, associate professor of information systems. “In all of our CIS specializations, we stress soft skills so graduates will work well with others. Acquiring expertise in these skills will help graduates interact with current and future customers, clients and colleagues.”

Students are encouraged to seek professional development opportunities, whether it’s a capstone experience such as research or applying for an internship of their choosing.

“DSU graduates have a varied set of technical skills and understanding of businesses to make a difference and create a competitive advantage within an organization,” Olson said. “The CIS program prepares students for different positions or careers in software development, web application development, data science, analytics, IT and more.”

The CIS degree is highly flexible and provides an overarching variety of learning. Graduates have experienced 100 percent placement with careers at Avera, Daktronics, Sanford and more. Students who have obtained a CIS degree also may also continue their education with the following programs:

Master of Science in Analytics

Master of Science in Information Systems

PhD in Information Systems

For information, please visit dsu.edu.