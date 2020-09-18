Revitalize by GreatLIFE offers enhanced massage space

0 shares Share

Unwinding with a massage at GreatLIFE just got even better.

The new Revitalize by GreatLIFE space has opened inside Woodlake Athletic Club, offering a spa-like atmosphere members are loving.

“It’s just a nice place for people to come in, relax and check out from daily stresses,” massage team lead Carrie Sack said.

“As its own spot, it’s an oasis to check out and relax.”

GreatLIFE massage guests now has their own area to wait for service, where they can enjoy a complimentary bottle of water – including lemon and cucumber-infused varieties.

“And we have our own front desk area, our own restroom and we gained a massage room so we now have three,” Sack said.

GreatLIFE offers everything from Swedish massage to deep tissue, Himalayan salt and more. It will soon offer cupping.

“You can sometimes get a same day appointment, but it’s best to call at least the day before if not a couple days depending on the day you’re looking for,” Sack said. “Friday tends to fill up and we are available more Saturdays also.”

GreatLIFE also continues to offer massage at its Performance Center location.

Are you a massage therapist or do you know one who would love being part of GreatLIFE? The team is hiring. Click here to learn more and apply.