Gateway computers are back: At Walmart

The spotted boxes have returned, bearing computers with the Gateway name.

The brand has been resurrected by Walmart as part of a new line of laptops and tablets.

The new line is only being sold online, and the pricing appears to be value-focused, with laptops starting at $179 and tablets at $69 and $89.

“Since its inception on a small farm outside Sioux City, Iowa, in 1985, Gateway has built a reputation for manufacturing budget-friendly, well-made computers during a time when PCs were still unapproachable and daunting. Today, we’re thrilled to bring back this iconic brand and to offer our customers these exciting new products, especially during a time when laptops and learning tools are so critically in demand,” Walamrt said in a statement.

“While the familiar cow print is still on the product packaging, Gateway’s new technology has received a major upgrade. The new products offer style, performance and value for customers, students and creators.”

Gateway moved its corporate headquarters to North Sioux City, S.D. in 1989 and sold to Taiwan-based Acer in 2007.