Restaurant Roundup: The Cheesecake Factory, pizza nights, half off DQ

Jan. 23, 2020

If you’re a fan of The Cheesecake Factory, Fazoli’s now can satisfy your sweet tooth. The restaurant, which is in a retail center on the north side of The Empire Mall, sells slices of Triple Chocolate and New York Style cheesecakes.

The Dairy Queen at 2100 S. Minnesota Ave. is having its annual Customer Appreciation Day on Monday. The entire menu will be 50 percent off. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Daily Clean Food & Drink is having pizza nights on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant at 69th and Western bakes up its special creations on occasion and noted that it sold out of pizzas last time. This month’s choices are Thai Pie, Banh Mi, Green Goddess, SoDak Spice, 605 Supreme, Sunny Slices and Say Cheese. Sunny Slices, which is pictured, is based on the restaurant’s Ambrosia Bowl and includes house-made hummus, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, spinach and sliced onions. Pizzas come on a sourdough crust, but a cauliflower crust can be subbed for $4. Other menu items will be available. Hours are 5 to 7 p.m.

Urban Chislic has a new option for DIY cooks. The restaurant near 85th and Western sells 2-pound packages of lamb, beef, chicken or pork meat that you can fry at home. The meat can be seasoned the “UCWay” for an additional charge. Pre-orders are required.

Blue 42 Sports Grill in Hartford has added lunch hours and revamped its menu. New items include a 20-ounce T-bone, a half-pound bacon cheeseburger with beer cheese and sauteed onions, a Cuban sandwich and chicken parmesan. Daily lunch specials, which are less than $10, are mostly comfort foods like meatloaf and tater tot hot dish. The restaurant also started delivering food, serving a wide area that includes neighboring towns and the countryside.

On the Hook Fish & Chips will be back in Sioux Falls. The food truck that sells one meal – fried Alaska cod and fries — will be serving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Montgomery’s at 1725 W. 41st St.

Dagger and Arrow and Coffea Roasterie products won Good Food Awards at the national competition, which received more than 2,000 entries this year. In each category, three food crafters from each of four regions receive honors. Dagger and Arrow’s Diablo Verde won in the pantry category, and Coffea’s Ethiopia Dimtu Tero was selected in the coffee division.

The chicken tikka masala from Everest Indian Cuisine was the most-delivered food last year in Sioux Falls by Bite Squad. The food-delivery service offered a top 10 list:

Everest Indian Cuisine: Chicken tikka masala. Nick’s Gyros: Gyro. Firehouse Subs: Beef and cheddar brisket sub. Giliberto’s: Chimichanga. Jacky’s Restaurant: Burrito. Giliberto’s: Enchilada. Blarney Stone Pub: Mac and cheese. Blarney Stone Pub: Shepherd’s pie. Fryn’ Pan Family Restaurant: Cajun chicken fettuccine. Lao Szechwan: Sesame chicken.

Two events we highlighted last week had to be rescheduled because of the winter storm. Here’s the info again with the new dates.

Severance Brewing Co. is throwing a Forget Winter Party on Friday, starting at noon with the tapping of Blood Orange Pilzenus Americanas. The brewery in The Cascade on North Phillips Avenue will be giving away four passes to Wild Water Water and a $50 Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille gift card to the person with the “best island flair.” The winner will be announced at 9 p.m.

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip in The Empire Mall is having a grand-opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with specials throughout the day. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., get a dozen cookies for $5. From 1 to 3 p.m., get 20 percent off orders for cookies cakes. From 3 to 5 p.m., buy $15 worth of gift cards and get $5 free.

Here are other recent restaurant updates.